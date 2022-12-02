ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance Chamber members enjoy festive celebration

Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Christmas Party brought a large, festive crowd of people to the city's downtown for a celebration at Jupiter Event Center. The party included chamber members and city leaders, who dined and enjoyed live music while also checking out Jupiter's transformation into a party venue. Sherry and Jay Groom operate the facility, which formerly was an art gallery space. Holiday-themed events continued in Alliance's downtown, with Friday's new A Vintage Christmas event, including a tree lighting at Freedom Plaza, and then move Saturday night to Silver Park for Christmas in the Park. Sebring Village also gets into the holiday spirit this weekend, with Saturday night's Sebring Christmas Festival, which includes a parade, tree lighting and a party in the area near Harvest Park and Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

