Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Shayna Sands
Playing moody americana, Shayna Sands' music has been described as "Texas gothic." She's our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday guest this morning. Check out Shayna Sands with her song, "Beautiful Joy." You can see Shayna at a special show for "Acoustic Guitar Project," at Cactus Cafe this Saturday, December...
CBS Austin
City of Elgin Lighted Parade celebrates 150 years of rich history
ELGIN, Texas — The City of Elgin hosted a Sesquicentennial celebration to honor the community's founding in 1872. Local residents are celebrating their rich history of 150 years in existence. The celebration was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11:00 a.m. One important part of the celebration was the...
CBS Austin
Fredericksburg, Wimberley among best 'Christmas Towns' in Texas
Two local towns have been dubbed among the best 'Christmas Towns ' in Texas, according to a new report. Christmas in Texas is a time to celebrate family and friends through festive events and attractions. From magical light displays to festivals focused on the holiday, you’re sure to get in the festive spirit when you visit one of these Christmas towns in Texas.
CBS Austin
From eBay to UT, a priceless ancient Gospel of John papyrus fragment ends up in Austin
A credit-card-size fragment is all that survives of a manuscript scroll of the Gospel of John that was written in Greek circa A.D. 250-350. Once listed on eBay, it is now in the collection of the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin. It is on view to the public until December 11, 2022.
CBS Austin
Tesla crashes into South Austin bar
Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
CBS Austin
Preventing porch pirates with Rebecca Edwards
This is the busy season for a Grinch called porch pirates – who steal delivered packages. In fact, approximately 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America in the past year. Here to help stop these criminals is safewise.com Safety Expert, Rebecca Edwards. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
'Mission Santa's Cause' helps foster children by making their Christmas wishes come true
AUSTIN, Texas — The Mission Santa Cause organization in Austin helps foster children get Christmas gifts this holiday season. As many holiday-themed events continue to happen, Mission Santa Clause is no different. The organization held a gift event on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. Monica Painter and Cord...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD sees enrollment dip around 1.3% based on preliminary fall figures
AUSTIN, Texas — Preliminary fall data shows fewer students are attending schools in Austin ISD. The district shares they’re seeing a 1.3% decrease in enrollment, which is around 1,000 students. The district has seen declines in enrollment for nearly a decade. A report released in 2018 shows a...
CBS Austin
San Marcos PD comes together to honor officer killed in line of duty in 2017
The San Marcos Police Department came together this week to share stories and raise a Topo Chico toast in honor of Officer Ken Copeland, who was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant exactly five years ago. Copeland and other SMPD officers were serving a warrant in...
CBS Austin
Man stabbed in south Austin, suspect fled on foot
AUSTIN, Texas — After 5:40 p.m. APD responded to a call about a man stabbed in south, Austin. This incident happened at 5510 S Interstate 35. Five APD officers responded to the incident and found that the suspect is a male, who fled on foot. ATCEMS sent the male...
CBS Austin
Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin
A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in Central Austin crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Central Austin. It happened in the 500 block of East 51st Street, near the Duval Street intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. Investigators say the driver --...
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
CBS Austin
One adult, one child injured in rollover collision in Manchaca
An adult and a child were injured in a two-vehicle rollover collision in Manchaca Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS, STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. Medics performed CPR on the child and took them to Dell Children’s...
CBS Austin
One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire
Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated an occupant of a high-rise building downtown after it caught fire Saturday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Lakeside Apartments, located at 85 Trinity St., was out by 11 p.m. Crews then worked on smoke removal. ALSO | Austin EMS rescues...
CBS Austin
Police warn of new package delivery scam as Austin is ranked 3rd for most package thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is, once again, at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The city ranks third in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft...
CBS Austin
Austin EMS rescues one from vehicle crash, other victim pronounced dead at the scene
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responds to a vehicle crash at 5014 Martin Ave. One victim was pinned to the vehicle and then extricated. While the second victim is unconscious and has minor injuries. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Medics already pronounced one adult patient dead at the...
CBS Austin
RRPD: Driver arrested after barricading inside stolen vehicle, northbound lanes to reopen
Round Rock Police have arrested a driver they say barricaded themselves inside a stolen vehicle and led to some northbound lanes of I-35 to be shut down. Police say they were called out to the Kia of Round Rock near Jeffrey Way and Paloma Drive around 8:11 a.m. RRPD tweeted...
CBS Austin
Travis Central Appraisal District hit with ransomware attack; services temporarily limited
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) says it was hit with a ransomware attack on Monday that is limiting the level of service to property owners. In a press release, TCAD said property tax bills and payments with the Travis County Tax Office were not impacted.
CBS Austin
Boil water notice lifted for Elgin residents
Aqua Water said the boil water notice that was issued for Elgin residents on Blisard Road Friday has been lifted. The low pressure caused by a water-main break was corrected. On Saturday around 3 p.m., the water was tested and the results showed that it was free of harmful microbes.
Comments / 0