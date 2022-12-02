Read full article on original website
All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert
Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's! All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year. The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and...
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Exclusive CBS Mornings Deals on products for the holiday season
On this week's edition of CBS Mornings Deals, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shows us three items that might help make your holiday season a little brighter. One of those products -- the Masingo karaoke machine -- may bring some musical entertainment to your holiday party, and is available at over 30 percent off retail price.
KELOLAND TV
DIY advent calendars to celebrate the holiday season
Deck those halls, trim those trees and raise a glass of Christmas cheer, we’re inching closer to Christmas! But before you get too far ahead of yourself in putting up that holiday sparkle, do you know where your advent calendar is? Maybe you don’t even have one? If you’re not sure, we’ve got a fun way to remedy the situation. We demonstrated a new take on the classic advent calendar, that’s perfect for helping you count down the days until the jolly old elf shimmies down your chimney.
Good News Network
Half of People Say Holiday Season Should Last Longer–With 74% Saying Holiday Prepping Puts Them in a Good Mood
Half of Americans said there’s not enough time in the holiday season to do everything they want to do, according to a new poll—but it all puts them in a good mood. The survey asked 2,000 adults about how they spend time during the holiday season and found that 52% try to fit in as many festive activities as possible.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
The Best Time Of Day To Drink That Sugary, Holiday-Themed Latte
Nutritionists explain how your body reacts to peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes at different times of day.
Gifts I’m Buying For Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List
If you also have an artsy sister-in-law, a brother who loves food, or a dad who seems to have everything, I have some gift ideas for you.
ComicBook
Rice Krispies to Cover Expenses of Holiday Shopping List for 25 Lucky Fans
For decades, the traditional meal to leave out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve is milk and cookies, but a new promotional campaign from Rice Krispies is encouraging fans to leave out a batch of Rice Krispies Treats for Kris Kringle. In addition to launching a new campaign honoring the time-honored treat, the cereal is also offering to take care of the entire holiday shopping list for 25 lucky winners, with each winner taking home up to $2,000 to cover gifts, travel, and whatever else they might need to celebrate the holiday. All fans have to do is follow @RiceKrispies on TikTok and leave the comment #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry for a chance to win.
WISH-TV
Tips for parents to have a happy holiday
Kid-ing with Kayla — When it comes to the holiday season, expectations are usually pretty high. After all, it is considered the “most wonderful time of the year” but Kayla Sullivan jokes the key to a happy holiday is keeping your expectations low so you aren’t disappointed.
How to Decorate for the Holidays When You Don’t Celebrate the Holidays
Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
The Gifts I’m Asking For This Holiday Season
Are you a millennial woman? Are you shopping for one? We’re not all the same, but here are some gift ideas that will likely work for a lot of people.
Men's Health
The 30 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters in 2022 for Your Holiday Parties
UGLY CHRISTMAS sweater is a theme we see every December from friends’ parties to dress down days at work. What's great is we now have an entire mini-industry providing us with Christmas sweaters that get increasingly more elaborate each year. You can find sweaters that reference your favorite holiday movie or pop culture event, and you can find sweaters that make silly jokes involving the standard cast of the season like Santa, Frosty, and Rudolf. For those who like a more light hearted approach, decking yourself out in ribbons, garland, and ornaments like a wearable Christmas tree is easier to do than ever.
Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories
This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our...
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
New York Post
Rest easy this Christmas with Holiday deals from Casper – up to 40% off
What is it about the holiday season that just makes us want to sleep?. Maybe it’s because work seems a little harder when our bodies are telling us that we’re supposed to be sipping hot toddies sitting next to a 40-foot tree in a ski chalet. Maybe you’ve tuckered yourself out frantically stocking up on Cyber Monday deals.
How to Cope With the Loss of a Dog During the Holiday Season
The first holiday season after losing a loved one is markedly different, even if — or especially if — that loved one is a furry friend. Although dogs don’t give gifts or make a signature dish, their absence during the holidays leaves a canine-shaped hole in your heart. If you’ve lost a pet this year […] The post How to Cope With the Loss of a Dog During the Holiday Season appeared first on DogTime.
Pizza Hut Wants To Save Your Holiday Cooking Fail With A Free Meal
Now that we have officially entered the last month of the year, the holiday season is fast approaching. There are so many reasons that December marks the most wonderful time of the year. From fun-filled winter sports to cozy indoor activities, the holidays mean getting to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. But that's not to say that this time of year is all sunshine and rainbows. With the long cold days, the countless social events, and exorbitant spending on travel and holiday shopping, December can be quite a dark month for many (literally and figuratively).
Half Christmas Trees Are the Perfect Way to Save Space This Holiday Season
Christmas trees are a major symbol of the holiday season, but not everyone has the space to set up a whole tree, even if it’s artificial. Over the years, the popularity of one space-saving option has increased among people who live in small living spaces: artificial half Christmas trees.
