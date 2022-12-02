Read full article on original website
myneworleans.com
Week of Dec. 5: Seasonal Baking, Festive Lights and New Christmas Traditions
City Park’s Celebration in the Oaks is underway, houses are lit up along St. Charles Avenue and the streetcars are donning their festive holiday décor. New Orleans is getting into the festive spirit. One of my new favorite holiday traditions, the Greenway Supernova, happens this Thursday, Friday and...
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
rebelexpress.net
Hubig’s A Big Deal
For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.
uptownmessenger.com
Hobby Lobby buys historic church on Magazine with plans to lease it to local congregation
Hobby Lobby Stores, a national craft-supply retail chain, has purchased the former Valence Street Baptist Church, a historic property on Magazine Street, records show. The NOLA Baptist Church, a fledgling Uptown congregation, plans to lease it from Hobby Lobby, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Kyle Jagers, confirmed on Monday (Dec. 5).
tulanehullabaloo.com
Semitruck collides with tree on Freret Street
Tulane University Police responded to an automobile accident on Monday in which a tree and semitruck collided on Freret Street, knocking out power around campus and reportedly starting a small fire. TUPD urged students, faculty and residents to avoid the area until further notice. The Howard-Tilton Memorial Library cleared students...
NOLA.com
Giant balloons a hit at Children's Hospital Holiday Parade, but Rudolph had rough ride
With 24 major floats and beaucoup bands, dance troupes and marching clubs among them, the first Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade was quite a spectacle Saturday. Clocking in at more than two hours, it certainly exceeded the scale of many a Mardi Gras season parade. The cheering crowds, flying...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux Christmas Parade
The Thibodaux Christmas Parade rolled this weekend in the city with large crowds turning out to get in the Christmas spirit. See photos of the event online. PHOTOS BY ADDY MELANCON | GAZETTE PUBLISHER.
NOLA.com
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
NOLA.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
brproud.com
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket
GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
police1.com
Woman arrested after biting, kicking and spitting on 6 deputies at New Orleans airport
KENNER, La. — After getting forced off an airplane for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
Two adults, young child rescued from sludge pit in Kenner
Two adults and a child were rescued from a sinking vehicle in Kenner.
Coast Guard airlifts cruise ship crew member to Marrero hospital
The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter crew to the ship, which was located near Port Sulphur at the time of the rescue. The woman was flown to the hospital.
myneworleans.com
2023 Hogs for the Cause to have Headliner St. Paul and The Broken Bones
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hogs for the Cause announced its initial music lineup for its 15th-anniversary fundraising event on March 31-April 1, 2023. The headliners for the 2023 event at the UNO Lakefront Arena festival grounds include Alabama’s electrifying soul powerhouse St. Paul and the Broken Bones, who have shared the stage with The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, The Black Pumas and played every renowned music festival from Coachella to Glastonbury, and The Devon Allman Project featuring JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic with special guests George Porter, Jr. and Anders Osborne. Devon Allman, Blues Music Award winner and son of Allman Brother’s Band co-founder Gregg Allman, leads the six-piece world-class band. Other notable artists include Charles Wesley Godwin, Bartees Strange, Shinyribs, The Sheepdogs, The Heavy Heavy, The Wilder Blue, and Ian Noe. Over two dozen artists will appear at this year’s festival, playing alongside nearly 90 barbecue teams serving mouth-watering BBQ and vying for the title of Grand Champion. Specially priced 2-Day tickets are now available online at HogsFest.org. With a very limited number of tickets at this special price, they are expected to sell out.
wbrz.com
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
NOLA.com
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson donates $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School, the all-boys Roman Catholic school in Metairie. It is the largest donation in the school's 60-year history, a Rummel spokesperson said. The donation, from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, will be...
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Metairie railroad crossings closed for repairs
Starting Monday (Dec. 5) four Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for construction.
Woman in critical condition medevaced from cruise ship near Venice, La
A 64-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, La. on Sunday.
