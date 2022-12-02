NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hogs for the Cause announced its initial music lineup for its 15th-anniversary fundraising event on March 31-April 1, 2023. The headliners for the 2023 event at the UNO Lakefront Arena festival grounds include Alabama’s electrifying soul powerhouse St. Paul and the Broken Bones, who have shared the stage with The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, The Black Pumas and played every renowned music festival from Coachella to Glastonbury, and The Devon Allman Project featuring JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic with special guests George Porter, Jr. and Anders Osborne. Devon Allman, Blues Music Award winner and son of Allman Brother’s Band co-founder Gregg Allman, leads the six-piece world-class band. Other notable artists include Charles Wesley Godwin, Bartees Strange, Shinyribs, The Sheepdogs, The Heavy Heavy, The Wilder Blue, and Ian Noe. Over two dozen artists will appear at this year’s festival, playing alongside nearly 90 barbecue teams serving mouth-watering BBQ and vying for the title of Grand Champion. Specially priced 2-Day tickets are now available online at HogsFest.org. With a very limited number of tickets at this special price, they are expected to sell out.

