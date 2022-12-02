ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans

NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Hubig’s A Big Deal

For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.
Semitruck collides with tree on Freret Street

Tulane University Police responded to an automobile accident on Monday in which a tree and semitruck collided on Freret Street, knocking out power around campus and reportedly starting a small fire. TUPD urged students, faculty and residents to avoid the area until further notice. The Howard-Tilton Memorial Library cleared students...
GALLERY: Thibodaux Christmas Parade

The Thibodaux Christmas Parade rolled this weekend in the city with large crowds turning out to get in the Christmas spirit. See photos of the event online. PHOTOS BY ADDY MELANCON | GAZETTE PUBLISHER.
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket

GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
2023 Hogs for the Cause to have Headliner St. Paul and The Broken Bones

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hogs for the Cause announced its initial music lineup for its 15th-anniversary fundraising event on March 31-April 1, 2023. The headliners for the 2023 event at the UNO Lakefront Arena festival grounds include Alabama’s electrifying soul powerhouse St. Paul and the Broken Bones, who have shared the stage with The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, The Black Pumas and played every renowned music festival from Coachella to Glastonbury, and The Devon Allman Project featuring JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic with special guests George Porter, Jr. and Anders Osborne. Devon Allman, Blues Music Award winner and son of Allman Brother’s Band co-founder Gregg Allman, leads the six-piece world-class band. Other notable artists include Charles Wesley Godwin, Bartees Strange, Shinyribs, The Sheepdogs, The Heavy Heavy, The Wilder Blue, and Ian Noe. Over two dozen artists will appear at this year’s festival, playing alongside nearly 90 barbecue teams serving mouth-watering BBQ and vying for the title of Grand Champion. Specially priced 2-Day tickets are now available online at HogsFest.org. With a very limited number of tickets at this special price, they are expected to sell out.
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway

COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
