Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Best tools to give as gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain needs...
ABC 4
Best gift for video gamers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Last year was an incredible year for anyone who loves video games, but buying a gift for a gaming enthusiast can be tough if you aren’t up to speed with this year’s latest and greatest offerings. While you...
Where To Splurge and Where To Save on Holiday Spending
The 2022 holiday season is here, and this year, things will look quite a bit different. One big change is that many people and families will get together in person to enjoy the different holiday...
Netflix psychiatrist Phil Stutz says 85% of early therapy gains are down to lifestyle changes. Is he right?
Jonah Hill’s Netflix documentary, Stutz, is an insightful journey into the mind of his therapist, renowned psychiatrist Phil Stutz. Hill delves into Stutz’ model of care, creatively using visual depictions of key concepts and “tools” drawn by Stutz himself. This model is founded upon one’s relationship with their physical body. When he’s discussing the importance of health behaviours like exercise, diet and sleep, Stutz estimates 85% of the initial gains to someone with mental health concerns commencing therapy can come from focusing on these “lifestyle” factors. Surprised, Hill says in the film: When I was a kid, exercise and diet was...
ABC 4
Comfy and cute clothes all in one place
With changing weather, it’s time to bundle up. Whitney Cook, owner of Goldie Ray Co. spoke about the best ways to layer up and stay warm while keeping with the trends. Quilted jackets, chunky sweaters, and plaid jackets are in and effortless. Cook talked about her clothing items. Sweater...
ABC 4
How to split the holidays between families this year
Splitting the holidays between families is a daunting task, but Val Baldwin is here to save the day. With research based strategies, Baldwin offers several tips for getting through the holiday season smoothly. Baldwin’s first idea is to host both families in your own home if your home allows for...
Comments / 0