Lexington, KY

Kentucky Basketball toured Chelsea F.C.'s Stamford Bridge stadium

By Drew Franklin
 4 days ago
(Photo: @KentuckyMBB/UK Athletics)

On Sunday, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will play unranked Michigan in London’s O2 Arena as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase. But first, the team has sightseeing to do after touching down across the pond early Thursday morning.

Today’s touristy fun began with a stop at Stamford Bridge, the 145-year-old home of Chelsea F.C., one of the world’s premiere soccer (football to the locals) clubs based in West London. Stamford Bridge is an iconic stadium that seats 40,341 fans, and one of Chelsea’s star players is Christian Pulisic, the captain of the United States Men’s National Team.

Pulisic is from Pennsylvania, so, naturally, John Calipari tweeted out a photo next to “Captain America” with a message of support for his fellow Pennsylvanian:

Calipari also shared some candids from the stadium… very Ted Lasso of him.

Hopefully, we will see more from the Cats’ sightseeing throughout the day, and maybe more from the stop at Stamford Bridge. A jersey swap, perhaps?

How to watch Kentucky vs. Michigan

Assuming you’re not going to the O2, you can catch the game on ABC this Sunday afternoon at 1 PM (ET). Karl Ravech and Jay Bilas will provide the play-by-play and color commentary.

We’ll have plenty more about the game as we head into the weekend and KSR will have two sets of boots on the ground for game coverage.

Until then, Go Cats

.

