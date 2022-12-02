Read full article on original website
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lot
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampV
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebration
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing tradition
Multiple vehicle crash closes westbound lanes on Loop 323, Old Troup Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a multiple vehicle crash at East Southeast Loop 323 and Old Troup Highway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, all westbound lanes are closed at this time on the Loop 323. Injuries are unknown at this time,...
Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday
Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Boil water notice issued by Rusk Rural Water Supply
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in certain areas by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to a break in the main line. The following areas are being affected: Hwy 69 N, FM 2972, Meadow Lark Lane and County Roads 1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528, 1536, 1537, 1540, 1541, 1605, 1608, 1609, 1618, 1619, 1620 and 1630.
All lanes open after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 271, Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — All lanes are now open to traffic after a two-vehicle wreck at Highway 271 and Loop 323 in Tyler on Friday. Tyler police said one of the vehicles hit a guide wire that caused low hanging wires and damage to a power pole. No one was seriously injured.
Gun Barrel City Fire Department in mourning after firefighter dies
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Micah Swanson passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3. "Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021," the GBCFD...
Accidental Shooting Incident At Emory Convenience Store
Rains County Deputies and state troopers responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart intersection of US Highways 69 and 19 in Emory Sunday. Initial indications are that they dispatched helicopters to the scene. It’s unclear if there were one or two victims.
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal […]
Roberts & Roberts kicks off annual 'The Ride is on Us' campaign to prevent drunk driving during holiday season
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler law firm will once again provide free rides home to prevent drunk driving this holiday season. Roberts & Roberts law firm is partnering with the Tyler Car Service and Yellow Checker Cab of Longview to provide the complimentary service. There's also a number to...
Community reacts to Van Zandt Livestock Exchange fire damage
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt Livestock Exchange was damaged in a fire that started around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office. “I mean this has always been the spot to be and this is just where I’ve been every Saturday my entire life. They say they’re […]
Rains ISD Closed
Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
Whitehouse welcomes season with Christmas in the Park event
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse kicked off December with celebration and good cheer as hundreds gathered at the park to welcome the coming Christmas season. The City along with the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce held the annual Christmas festivities on Saturday with its Christmas in the Park celebration. Children of...
Officials: 18-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Van Zandt County
TYLER, Texas — One person died in a crash on US 80 near Wills Point Wednesday night. According to the preliminary investigation by DPS, Teresa Reyes, 57, was traveling east in a 2014 Ford Focus when her car collided with the trailer of a 18-wheeler driven by Antoka K. Idris, 49.
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point woman died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Wednesday night. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Teresa Reyes, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 while the driver of a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The report states that Reyes failed to control her vehicle’s speed and collided with the trailer. It was later assessed that Reyes was apparently attempting to watch a movie on her cellphone at the time of the crash.
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. Updated: 5 hours ago. East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots. Updated:...
Man accused of striking, killing Smith County deputy gets indicted on second charge
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from August 2022. A Dallas-area man accused of striking and killing Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos while driving intoxicated is facing an additional charge, according to court records. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, who has already been charged with...
