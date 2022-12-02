ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS19

Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows

TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday

Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Boil water notice issued by Rusk Rural Water Supply

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in certain areas by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to a break in the main line. The following areas are being affected: Hwy 69 N, FM 2972, Meadow Lark Lane and County Roads 1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528, 1536, 1537, 1540, 1541, 1605, 1608, 1609, 1618, 1619, 1620 and 1630.
RUSK, TX
easttexasradio.com

Accidental Shooting Incident At Emory Convenience Store

Rains County Deputies and state troopers responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart intersection of US Highways 69 and 19 in Emory Sunday. Initial indications are that they dispatched helicopters to the scene. It’s unclear if there were one or two victims.
EMORY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Rains ISD Closed

Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Whitehouse welcomes season with Christmas in the Park event

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse kicked off December with celebration and good cheer as hundreds gathered at the park to welcome the coming Christmas season. The City along with the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce held the annual Christmas festivities on Saturday with its Christmas in the Park celebration. Children of...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point woman died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Wednesday night. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Teresa Reyes, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 while the driver of a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The report states that Reyes failed to control her vehicle’s speed and collided with the trailer. It was later assessed that Reyes was apparently attempting to watch a movie on her cellphone at the time of the crash.
WILLS POINT, TX
KLTV

Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes

TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. Updated: 5 hours ago. East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots. Updated:...
LUFKIN, TX
