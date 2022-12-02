Watch: Josh Heupel breaks down Hendon Hooker's Heisman moments

Josh Heupel sits down to explain Hendon Hooker's two Heisman Trophy moments from the 2022 season (Tennessee Athletics)

Josh Heupel boiled Hendon Hooker’s Heisman Trophy campaign down to two drives. The two moments that solidified why the Tennessee head coach believes his redshirt senior quarterback is deserving of college football’s most prestigious award.

“In the biggest moments of the season,” Heupel said in a video published by the Vols on social media on Thursday, continuing their push for Hooker to win the Heisman, “your best player has to provide playmaking ability, but (also) confidence and calm. That’s what Hendon is in those situations. All year long.”

It was evident in the game-winning drive against Alabama. It was evident in the game-changing drive against Florida.

The Vols took over with 2:50 left in the first half against the Gators in September, taking possession at their own 1-yard line while trailing 14-10.

“Do we extend and be aggressive on the drive?” Heupel asked. “Or do we pull back, play it safe and conservative?

“The look and the confidence in Hendon’s eyes and his demeanor determined what we do as an offense and how aggressive we are as play-callers.”

Jabari Small ran for two yards on first down and nine yards on second down, to move the chains. After a Hooker incompletion and another Small rush that was stopped for no gain, Tennessee faced third-and-10 at its own 12.

Hooker stepped around the pressure in the pocket, moving left and throwing to Princeton Fant over the middle, who caught the 10-yard pass to pick up a crucial first down. On the next snap, Hooker threw deep to Ramel Keyton who laid out for a diving catch on a 43-yard completion.

That was all the momentum the Vols needed, as the drive ultimately went 99 yards in 12 plays. It took all but seven seconds off the clock and was capped by Hooker rolling right and finding Bru McCoy in the back of the end zone.

“Bootleg,” Heupel said of the touchdown and how it happened, “(Hooker) working all the way through his progression, hitting the last guy in the progression read, in the back of the end zone with tight coverage. Throwing a perfect ball on the back hip.”

In the 38-33 Tennessee win, Hooker accounted for 461 total yards and three touchdowns, completing 22 of 28 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns and running 13 times for 112 more yards and another score on the ground.

Josh Heupel: ‘It takes one leader to put yourself in a position to go win a football game’

Then there was the streak-snapping, pandemonium-reigning drive to beat Alabama.

Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard missed a field-goal attempt from 50 yards out with 15 seconds left, putting the ball back in the hands of Hooker and giving Tennessee one last desperation drive with the game tied at 49-all, should the Vols choose to go for the win and not settle for overtime.

“Do we take a knee,” Heupel asked, “or do we try to be aggressive and go score and end the ball game? Hendon looks at me and says, ‘I got this, Coach.’”

Hooker was right. He had this.

“Two opportunities to push the football down the field,” Heupel said. “All 11 guys got to function as one, but it takes one leader to put yourself in a position to go win a football game.

“I asked Hendon what he wanted. He came over to me and said this is the play, in this opportunity, this situation, with what he thinks they’re going to play defensively.”

On first down at the Tennessee 32-yard line, Hooker found Keyton in the middle of the field for an 18-yard gain. The Vols took a timeout with nine seconds left, the ball now at the 50.

On the next snap, Hooker stood in a clean pocket, double-clutched while looking left, then threw deep downfield to McCoy, who hauled in the 27-yard completion with two seconds left.

“He goes out and executes those two plays,” Heupel said, “back-to-back.”

After another timeout, Chase McGrath snuck a wobbly 40-yard field goal over the crossbar as time expired. The rest was history. Tennessee fans poured onto the field, tore down the goalpost and carried them out of Neyland Stadium.

Hooker, while leading the Vols to their first win over Alabama since 2007, completed 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns in the 52-49 thriller. He rushed 14 times for 56 more yards. All five touchdown passes went to Jalin Hyatt, who set a new single-game program record.

On the season, Hooker completed 229 of 329 passes (69.6 percent) for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His season was cut short in the fourth quarter at South Carolina two weeks ago, when he tore his ACL in his left knee.

Hooker accounted for 3,565 total yards and 32 touchdowns. He had a staggering 7,126 total yards and 68 touchdowns during his two-year, ultra-productive run as Tennessee’s quarterback.

Hendon Hooker led college football’s No. 1 scoring offense

The Vols dropped more stats while pushing the Hooker Heisman campaign on social media.

Hooker’s 175.51 passing efficiency was second highest in the Power 5 and came against the seventh toughest schedule, according to the ESPN Football Power Index. His 9.54 yards per pass attempt was No. 1 nationally. His two interceptions were the fewest among quarterbacks who threw 25 or more touchdowns.

His 89.5 QBR, according to ESPN, was No. 2 in college football. His 441 yards of total offense and five touchdowns against Alabama were the most against the Crimson Tide since Johnny Manziel in 2013. His 69.6 completion percentage was fourth best among Power 5 quarterbacks.

His two wins over current College Football Playoff Top 15 teams — No. 6 Alabama and No. 14 LSU — is tied for first. In five wins over teams that were ranked at the time of the game, Hooker had 1,817 yards of total offense and 16 touchdowns.

Still, for Heupel, his Heisman season came down to those two moments, when Hooker performed at an elite level against elite competition.

“That’s who he is in the biggest moments,” Heupel said. “That’s why this football team played the way it did. Hendon epitomizes toughness, grit, leadership, winning traits. The guy works endlessly every single day at this craft. Almost like a full-time coach as far as the amount of time he spends in our offices. And at the same time, when he’s with his teammates, (he’s) driving them to be their absolute best and to climb every single day for our program to be at its best.

“His ability to respond, persevere, share and give to his teammates, help make the people around him better. Great players have the ability to be consistent every single week. Their diligence and their preparation is what sets them up and sets them apart. That’s Hendon Hooker at its finest.”