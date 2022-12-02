Uber Eats Settles With City Over Deceptive Practices For $10 Million. The City of Chicago has announced a $10 million settlement with Uber Eats and subsidiary Postmates over illegal business operations regarding fee caps and listing restaurants without their consent. “The settlement brings to closure the City’s two-year investigation into the company’s practice of listing Chicago restaurants on its platforms without their consent, violating the City’s emergency fee cap ordinance, and other advertising-related conduct.” Among the terms: “Uber repaid $3,331,892 to Chicago restaurants that were charged commissions exceeding fifteen-percent, in violation of the City’s emergency fee cap ordinance; Uber will pay $2,250,000 in restitution to Chicago restaurants that were charged commissions in excess of the limits set by the City’s emergency fee cap; Uber will pay $500,000 to Chicago restaurants that Uber listed on its meal delivery platforms without written permission; Uber will provide $2,500,000 in commission waivers to Chicago restaurants that were listed on Uber’s platforms without consent; Uber will pay $1,500,000 to the City to cover the costs and fees of its investigation.” A brief FAQ for restaurants is here. The release is here. The attestation form for restaurants, due by January 29, 2023, is here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO