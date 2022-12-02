ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost and Found: Monica Kass Rogers’ “The Alley Project” at Perspective Gallery

Urban explorers are not rare, nor are those photographers who capture the surfaces of the city, but Monica Kass Rogers is in a class by herself with “The Alley Project,” which Rogers has created over a period of three years in the alleyways of Chicago. There are 1,900 miles of alleys in our city, which means Rogers covered a lot of ground. The images themselves, saturated with color and nuance are like abstract paintings. Thoughtful and made with an artist’s eye, these photographs are distilled, in the way haiku is distilled—minimal, material, and carefully created, to spectacular effect.
Today In The Culture, December 6, 2022: Hindman’s New HQ | Uber Eats Settles with City | Bookends & Beginnings Seeks Help

Uber Eats Settles With City Over Deceptive Practices For $10 Million. The City of Chicago has announced a $10 million settlement with Uber Eats and subsidiary Postmates over illegal business operations regarding fee caps and listing restaurants without their consent. “The settlement brings to closure the City’s two-year investigation into the company’s practice of listing Chicago restaurants on its platforms without their consent, violating the City’s emergency fee cap ordinance, and other advertising-related conduct.” Among the terms: “Uber repaid $3,331,892 to Chicago restaurants that were charged commissions exceeding fifteen-percent, in violation of the City’s emergency fee cap ordinance; Uber will pay $2,250,000 in restitution to Chicago restaurants that were charged commissions in excess of the limits set by the City’s emergency fee cap; Uber will pay $500,000 to Chicago restaurants that Uber listed on its meal delivery platforms without written permission; Uber will provide $2,500,000 in commission waivers to Chicago restaurants that were listed on Uber’s platforms without consent; Uber will pay $1,500,000 to the City to cover the costs and fees of its investigation.” A brief FAQ for restaurants is here. The release is here. The attestation form for restaurants, due by January 29, 2023, is here.
