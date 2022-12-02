Read full article on original website
Fine Arts Preview: December 5 to 11
This week features the opening reception for artist Marlena Myles, the Winds of Christmas, and the Dance and Theatre productions. Indigenous Salon featuring Artist Marlena Myles – Public Reption. December 5, 4:30 p.m. Schaefer Art Gallery. Winds of Christmas. December 6, 10:00 a.m. Christ Chapel. Theatre Production: Theatre Gallery.
Men’s Hoops Comeback Falls Short in 75-70 Loss to Macalester
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s basketball team cut a 15-point deficit down to one in the second half Saturday against Macalester, but could not complete the comeback in a 75-70 loss. The Gusties drop to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the MIAC, while the Scots improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the league.
Power Play Magic Gives Women’s Hockey 3-0 Win Over SMU
WINONA, Minn. — For four straight years, the Gusties and the Saint Mary’s Cardinals have tied when playing in Winona, with the Cardinals taking last year’s matchup in a shootout. The Gusties, determined to put an end to the streak, scored three power play goals to complete the sweep over Saint Mary’s, handing the Cardinals their ninth loss of the season, 3-0. It took only four minutes for the Gusties to get on the board, thanks to the efforts of Kaitlyn Holland (So., Aberdeen, S.D.), who netted a power play goal for her fifth goal of the season. The Gusties played virtually the entire first period on the power play, thanks to three Cardinal stick penalties, however, Holland would be the only one to capitalize, as the Gusties headed to the locker room leading 1-0 after one.
Gusties Dominate Macalester in 89-40 Rout
SAINT PETER, Minn. — Coming off of their first loss of the season, the Gusties were looking to redeem themselves against Macalester. And they did not disappoint. A balanced Gustie offense rolled past the Scots Saturday afternoon, 89-40, in a convincing MIAC victory. The Gusties built their lead early...
Men’s Hockey Makes Late Push, Falls 4-3 to Saint Mary’s
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s hockey team scored three goals in the third period Saturday night against Saint Mary’s at Don Roberts Ice Rink, but came up short in a 4-3 loss. The Gusties suffer the series sweep, dropping to 0-7-2 overall and 0-5-1 in the MIAC, while the Cardinals improve to 4-6-1 overall and 3-3-0 in the league.
