WINONA, Minn. — For four straight years, the Gusties and the Saint Mary’s Cardinals have tied when playing in Winona, with the Cardinals taking last year’s matchup in a shootout. The Gusties, determined to put an end to the streak, scored three power play goals to complete the sweep over Saint Mary’s, handing the Cardinals their ninth loss of the season, 3-0. It took only four minutes for the Gusties to get on the board, thanks to the efforts of Kaitlyn Holland (So., Aberdeen, S.D.), who netted a power play goal for her fifth goal of the season. The Gusties played virtually the entire first period on the power play, thanks to three Cardinal stick penalties, however, Holland would be the only one to capitalize, as the Gusties headed to the locker room leading 1-0 after one.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO