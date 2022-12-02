ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss commit Brycen Sanders caps off high school career with state title, starts prep for college

By Zach Berry
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qtnnd_0jV5Rfvl00
Ole Miss 2023 IOL commit Brycen Sanders (Zach Berry-On3)

Ole Miss commit Brycen Sanders and Baylor School win the school's first state title in 50 years. Now he prepares for college.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton tells players he's heading to Auburn

Offensive line coach Jake Thornton told his Ole Miss players Sunday afternoon that he is taking the same position at Auburn, according to sources. Thornton communicated with his players, we are told, that he just felt it was time for a change. He did not know if he would continue to coach the Rebels through their Dec. 28, appearance in the Tax Act Texas Bowl versus Texas Tech at NRG Stadium in Houston, he allegedly told his players.
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Rebels Offer Former Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas - Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

All-state football team selections announced

Players from Southaven, DeSoto Central, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant are mentioned on the Mississippi High School Football Coaches All-State teams announced during the state championships this weekend in Hattiesburg. All-state teams were selected in voting by the coaches across the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
breezynews.com

Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games

(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago

A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Hundreds lose jobs in Vardaman as result of United Furniture layoffs

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Approximately 200 employees are out of a job with the closing of the Furniture Wood plant in Vardaman. This economic impact follows the shut down of United Furniture just before Thanksgiving. The two companies were partners. Sheila Freely, the director of the Calhoun Economic Development Association,...
VARDAMAN, MS
wtva.com

Chickasaw County Elects First Black Female Justice Court Judge

CHICKASAW Co. (WTVA)- Vida Anderson-Smith will serve Chickasaw County as Justice Court Judge. This election marks a moment in Chickasaw County history, as Smith is the Justice Court Judge Post 2 black female judge. A run-off election was Tuesday, Nov. 29 between Smith and Judy Henson. Unofficial results were Smith...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Murder investigation underway in Tippah County

A murder investigation is underway in Tippah County after a body was found in Pine Grove on Friday. A body was found on County Road 600 approximately two miles from Pine Grove School. Neither Tippah County Sheriff’s Office or the coroner’s office have released any information about the homicide as...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Homicide investigation in Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tippah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Pine Grove area. As of right now, that's all we know. However, Chief Deputy Josh Bateman says the agency plans to release more information on Monday at the earliest.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

3-year-old killed in Pontotoc County crash

ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A deadly car crash involving a 3-year old child is still under investigation in Pontotoc County. The crash happened early Friday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Old Airport and Algoma roads. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the child was killed in the wreck. An...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Marshall County on Monday morning, according to law enforcement. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man was locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4 around 8:00 a.m. U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
WREG

Suspect dead, police officer injured after shooting on Winchester Road

UPDATE: Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death as James West Jr., 39, of Sarah, Mississippi. The officer was listed as stable. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening. According to police, the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy