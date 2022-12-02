Read full article on original website
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Bitcoin trades sideways near support at $17K as stocks get hammered
While the crypto market showed resilience in trading on Monday, the same cannot be said for the traditional...
2023 'surprise' scenarios: gold price at $2,250 and Bitcoin at $5,000 - Standard Chartered
(Kitco News) Markets are underpricing several "surprise" scenarios for next year, according to Standard Chartered. The list includes Bitcoin dropping to $5,000 and gold rallying to a new record high of $2,250 an ounce. Bitcoin could see significant losses next year as the technology sector continues to suffer and the...
CPM Trade Signal - December 5, 2022
Prices as of 10:34 a.m. EST 5 December 2022 $1,786.80 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 5 December 2022 to 16 December 2022. Our most recent gold Sell target of $1,795 was reached Friday. Prices bounced back right away, which suggests that there is a fair bit of strength in investor interest going long at these price levels once they show signs of beginning to rise once more. This morning gold showed some strength early, rising to around $1,825, before falling back to $1,785.90 in a short time.
Dow falls more than 300 points as US stocks extend losses on interest rate fears
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at its meeting next week, a step down from its four straight 75-basis-point hikes.
Twitter code points to crypto tips and native coin as Musk continues to favor DOGE
Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher, extracted code from a recent version of the Twitter Web App which...
Top commodity performer of 2023? Bloomberg Intelligence points to gold
(Kitco News) Gold could be the top commodity performer in 2023 as central banks shift to easing after their aggressive tightening cycles that defined this year and limited gold's price action, said Bloomberg Intelligence in its outlook. "Our base case is toward a global deflationary reset that will shift central-bank...
Jim Cramer on crypto: 'It's never too late to sell an awful position'
(Kitco News) Despite the staggering losses, it is "never too late" to sell the underwater crypto investments, said CNBC's Jim Cramer. But many in the crypto space continue to take his advice to mean the opposite. "You can't just beat yourself up and say, 'hey, it's too late to sell.'...
Hedge funds aren't bearish on gold, but are they bullish?
According to some analysts, the latest data remains in line with sentiment in the gold market. Although the...
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly...
Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of COVID curbs in China
Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday, with miners leading the gains following an easing of China's COVID-19 restrictions, although worries about a slowing European economy weighed on the broader markets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.2%, with industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) climbing 1.1%...
Price rebounds in gold, silver, as bulls still in control
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as the metals...
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST...
Crypto lender Nexo to exit the U.S. market, citing a lack of regulatory clarity
"Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators which...
U.S banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers, shares hit
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are in good shape, but noted that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power.
Wall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction
Dec 5 (Reuters) - The main U.S. benchmarks dropped on Monday as investors fretted that better-than-expected service-sector activity could point to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. The electric-vehicle maker (TSLA.O) shed 5.7% on plans...
China demand hopes fuel copper's rise to three-week peak
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to three-week highs on Monday as hopes for stronger demand were boosted by easing COVID restrictions in top consumer China, while a higher dollar in afternoon trade weighed on sentiment. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $8,385 a tonne at 1708 GMT after touching $8,555 for its highest since Nov. 14.
Dollar gains on pound and yen after upbeat U.S. services data
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the pound and the yen on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may not be able to pivot to slower rate rises imminently. The Institute for Supply...
Heliostar to acquire 1.46 Moz permitted gold deposit in Mexico from Argonaut Gold
The company said that the purchase price for Ana Paula is US$10.0M cash, adding that subsequent milestone payments...
