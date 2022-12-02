Read full article on original website
Brian Smith
4d ago
I hope they do the same with his girl friend. She is just as guilty as he was even though she didn't swing the bat.
WNEM
Flint man charged with murder outside of gas station headed to trial
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man is headed to trial for the murder of a 42-year-old man outside of a gas station in Flint. Marquon Leon Jackson, 22, was arrested after a deadly shooting took place outside the Sunoco gas station on N. Ballenger Highway in Flint on March 15.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Detroit man tackled, arrested after jumping Sandusky post office counter
A 46-year-old Detroit man leapt over the service counter at Sandusky’s Post Office on Saturday, December 3, intending to assault workers, only to be tackled and detained by one of his would-be victims. Local 911 dispatchers received a call from the post office shortly before 10:30 a.m. last Saturday,...
HometownLife.com
Police: Dearborn suspect told people at Michigan synagogue they were 'going to die'
A Dearborn man charged in an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue in Bloomfield Township remained in custody Monday afternoon after a magistrate set a bond of $1 million at an arraignment where the suspect shouted derogatory and anti-Jewish remarks at the magistrate. A police detective revealed new details in...
fox2detroit.com
Young woman found shot to death in Pontiac yard, family begs for justice
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac mother remains in shock after her daughter was shot and killed. Ikiyonna Goans' body was found in front of a house on W. Columbia Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. "I just want my baby back - I just want her home," said...
Dearborn man charged for antisemetic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp preschool
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn with two counts of ethnic intimidation.
abc12.com
Shiawassee County woman gets 3 to 4 years in prison for killing dogs
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County woman accused of killing and torturing two dogs last year will spend years behind bars. Jordan Hoisington was sentenced to spend three to four years in prison with credit for 45 days served behind bars so far. Hoisington pleaded guilty this fall...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
Family pleads for answers after young woman found dead on Pontiac sidewalk
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a suspect they say shot a 22-year-old Pontiac woman and left her for dead on a sidewalk.
MSP investigating after young couple shot at on Southfield Freeway; troopers recover illegal gun from victims’ vehicle
The Southfield Freeway is closed on Detroit’s northwest side as Michigan State Police investigate a felonious assault Monday afternoon. Authorities have not released any details about the incident, but Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with backups.
Dearborn man charged after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic slurs outside Oakland County synagogue preschool
A 35-year-old Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic rants and racial slurs outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Township on Friday.
Detroit News
Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park
A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
14-year-old asks Michigan trooper for ride, gets arrested for carrying loaded gun
HAZEL PARK, MI – A 14-year-old was hit with a gun charge after he asked a police officer for a ride in Metro Detroit. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro North Post, the incident occurred at 8 Mile Road and Russell Avenue in Hazel Park at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 4.
fox2detroit.com
84-year-old man carjacked by armed suspect on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for carjacking an 84-year-old man Sunday on Detroit's west side. Police said the armed suspect approached the victim in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield around noon, opened the victim's car door, and told him to get out. The suspect fled in...
Man charged in fatal shooting outside Flint Sunoco gas station to face January trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused in the fatal March shooting of a man outside a Sunoco gas station on the city’s north side is set to stand trial in January. Marquon Leon Jackson appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell on Monday, Dec. 5, for a final pre-trial during which attorneys in the case indicated the case is set to proceed to trial beginning Jan. 18.
Southfield police chase and shootout ends in 2 arrested, 1 at large
Two suspects are in custody – with one person still on the loose – after engaging Southfield Police in a car chase and shootout Monday morning.
Detroit police: man, woman considered 'armed and dangerous' after carjacking teen on city's east side
The search is on for a man and woman who are considered to be armed and dangerous after carjacking a 19-year-old man on Detroit’s east side last month.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek suspect who robbed person at drive-up ATM
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a person on the city's west side. The robbery happened at a drive-up ATM in the area of 7 Mile and Wyoming. Photos released by Detroit police show the suspect approaching and holding the victim at gunpoint.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman in Pontiac. The shooting happened at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. Deputies responded to the area after reeving reports of shots being fired....
