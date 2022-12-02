Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rockford teen shot in the face, another injured, car riddled with bullets
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men Monday night in Rockford. Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of S. 6th Street for a reported shooting. As they were en route, another report came in of a shooting on the 2100 […]
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
fox32chicago.com
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Jailed After Allegedly Spitting On EMT
While trying to help people, paramedics can sometimes be put in harms way. Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Phillips of La Salle was jailed Saturday for allegedly grabbing and spitting on an EMT. He's charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. Phillips allegedly assaulted the EMT during an incident Saturday in Peru.
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
WIFR
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
WIFR
Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600....
WIFR
Bicyclist identified in fatal and alleged DUI crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Bernard Sawtelle has been identified as the victim that was killed in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Brooke Rd. in Rockford. Sawtelle was riding his bicycle before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck struck him and became trapped...
rockfordscanner.com
SEE IT, SNAP IT, SEND IT: (No Cop, No Stop) RS source send us their dash camera video of horrible drivers in Winnebago County
RS source Jennifer sent us her dash camera footage. of horrible drivers in Winnebago County. @shortyylutfz #baddrivers #fyp #dashcam #dadhcams #dashcamvideos #baddriving ♬ Summer day – TimTaj. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal...
WSPY NEWS
Body found near Jaycee Park in Oswego
Oswego police say a body was found in some dense brush south of Jaycee Park in Oswego Saturday morning. Police say the body is that of an adult man, but did not release his identity or age over the weekend. According to police, foul play is not suspected. The Oswego...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another robbery in Rockford
There was an armed robbery this evening in Rockford. It happened near Harrison ave. Several black male suspects in the vehicle. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat Rooms!. Disclaimer and Terms: CLICK...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...
starvedrock.media
Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country
Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run; Sterling woman arrested
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maria Aguilar Ortiz, 49, after she reportedly injured a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to Sterling Police, the boy was walking on 6th Avenue when he was hit by a red SUV at East Lefevre Road at 7:52 a.m. Police said the SUV driver continued […]
Teen struck by SUV in hit and run accident
A Sterling boy is in the hospital today after being struck by a SUV in a hit and run accident. On December 1 at 7:52 a.m., Sterling Police were called to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Lefevre Road. A 13-year-old boy was walking southbound on Sixth Avenue […]
Retired couple stabbed by son-in-law who may have been angry about divorce, authorities say
Authorities said the suspect may have been angry about his divorce from the victims' daughter. He was due to report to jail Friday for domestic battery.
rockfordscanner.com
Reports of Another Fight At Walmart…
Source are reporting a scene that happened earlier today. It happened around 1 pm at the Walmart on Riverside. Initial reports are saying a person was being disorderly and fighting. Sources said there was some fighting that began on the inside of the store. Then it escalated to the outside...
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
Body recovered from Fox River in Carpentersville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Algonquin police said a body was recovered from the Fox River in northwest suburban Carpentersville. Police said crews are on the scene on Bolz and Williams roads. No further details have been released.
Rochelle News-Leader
Illinois State Police Report: Nov. 22-26, 2022
OGLE COUNTY – Shawn K. Reynolds, 47, of Oregon was stopped for improper lane usage on Nov. 22 at 8:26 p.m. on Interstate 88 at milepost 35 in Whiteside County. Reynolds was charged with improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. Reynolds was released after posting bond.
Comments / 4