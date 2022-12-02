Read full article on original website
Sunday Sports: Lions football reflects on their 2022 season
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) -The General Brown Lions closed out their 2022 high school football season Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse in the State Class C Championship game against James O’Neill, but it wasn’t the Cinderella finish that the Lions had hoped for. The...
How to Watch Syracuse vs Oakland
Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-0) vs Oakland (2-8) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 6th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Rich Hollenberg, Tim Welsh Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under 142. ...
Syracuse basketball-Oakland features the 2 longest-tenured coaches in Division I (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange, fresh off a much-needed win at Notre Dame on Saturday, returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Orange snapped a three-game losing streak with the 62-61 win over the Fighting Irish. It also gave Syracuse an early win in ACC play.
Maine-Endwell wins an instant classic in state championship game, complete perfect season
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Maine-Endwell beat Pleasantville 26-25 in the Class B state championship game.
Saturday Sports: General Brown Football falls in State Title appearance
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - General Brown made its first State Title Game appearance since 2010 on Saturday. Pick up the action in the second quarter, the Lions were trailing when senior Kaleb Natali would take in it from two yards out for six. Natali had 70 yards on 18 carries.
Canton-Potsdam hockey game to feature Teddy Bear Toss
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ice skates, hockey pucks and teddy bears. Friday’s game between SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam will feature a Teddy Bear Toss. It’s all to help children who are in abusive situations. During the hockey game, fans will toss the teddy bears onto the...
Academic All-Star: Alyssa Fitzpatrick
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Alyssa Fitzpatrick, a senior at Copenhagen Central School. She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above. Alyssa is at the top of her class, a member of the National Honor Society, and the president...
Minnesota, Syracuse set to do battle in Pinstripe Bowl
(AP) - Syracuse is returning to a familiar place when it faces Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Orange have played in the game twice and won it twice. It will be the first visit for the Gophers. The Gophers finished 8-4 this year while Syracuse started 6-0 then lost...
Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling captures Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament trophy (66 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad captured the title at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament Saturday in its home gymnasium — and made some history in the process. “Our wrestlers overachieved and performed really well today,” C-NS coach Dave Wise said.
Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY where she had been a resident. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9th at the Johnson...
Diane L. Knight, 75, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Diane was born on October 22,1947 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Canell) Plumadore Sr. She was a graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Charles J. Knight on June 15,1968 in Black River. She worked for NK Parks in Rutland as a secretary for several years before she and her husband Chuck, started their own landscaping business, Di’s Landscaping. They operated the business for over 25 years. Chuck died on July 11, 2016.
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Robert J. Babcock, 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Babcock, 78, a Watertown native and longtime resident, passed away early this month. He graduated from Watertown High School and Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. Robert went on to work at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, where he taught incarcerated people. He loved vintage cars and proudly drove visitors in his pristine Model T Ford’s rumble seat.
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. added to 2023 St. Joe’s Amp concert lineup in Syracuse
Another concert has been added to the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 16, the rock bands announced Monday. Their “The Big Night Out” summer tour dates also include Upstate New York stops on Aug. 6 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Aug. 8 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson. Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother...
10th Mountain Division Band Holiday Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The 10th Mountain Division Band is excited to return to the Clayton Opera House for its fourth annual holiday performance “A North Country Carol: Simple Gifts.”. Through music, the 10th Mountain Division Band will represent and champion, to the widest degree, the 10th Mountain Division,...
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Aaron Tippen
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Tickets are $45/$50/$55 (Side/Center/Premium) Aaron Tippin is a country music singer, songwriter and record producer who gained a recording contract with RCA Nashville in 1990. His debut single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” is a popular anthem for American Soldiers and helped to establish Aaron as a performer with songs that catered to the American working class.
Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Butterfield Lake Rd., passed away, Friday morning, December 2, 2022 at her home. Born on August 15, 1959 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane, Washington, she was a daughter of Lorne Walter and Geraldine Mae Mathis Banham, and she was a graduate of Chief Sealth High School, Seattle, Washington.
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
