Florida State

Sunday ends with pleasant weather and chance for fog

Sunday evening brings more pleasant weather. It will be partly cloudy with little to no chance for rain. Sunday temperatures end in the low 60s. Be aware of fog overnight for SE Georgia and NE Florida, beginning around midnight and ending just after sunrise. Monday morning temperatures start out in...
Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to combat...
The flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Why health experts are concerned about this ‘tripledemic’

Hospitals are filling up with people battling both flu and COVID as well as with pediatric patients suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. ERs are strained nationwide in what health experts have dubbed a “tripledemic.” With more people becoming ill, there’s less staff available to help with other emergencies like heart attacks or strokes.
Saturday evening brings pleasant weather

Whether you spend your Saturday night indoors or outside it will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Saturday evening the temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. There is no chance for rain in Florida or the FL/GA border. However, for those living in central and northern Georgia there is a chance for rain.
Mike Cook and the Jam Shack Underground perform “Florida Holiday” and “Who’s Gunna Hang Up the Lights”

Mike Cook joined us on the show to play two of his original holiday songs “Florida Holiday” and “Who’s Gunna Hang Up the Lights”. Playing in garage bands from age 13-19 years old, Mike ‘Buzzard’ Cook has come a long way. Radio shows, Live Television performance, competitions, opening act for several national performers including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Drivin N Cryin, Stroke 9, Yellow Card, and more.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

