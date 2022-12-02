Read full article on original website
Epidemiologist says it’s ‘extremely challenging’ to paint a full picture of COVID-19 cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the county, there’s concern among health officials about how to accurately determine how fast the latest variant is spreading. Florida experienced a substantial increase in reported COVID-19 infections since last week with 18,761 new cases, according...
Florida Gov. DeSantis among finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a contender for Time magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year, according to USA Today. The magazine released a 10-person candidate list on Monday based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year,” the report said. In no...
Sunday ends with pleasant weather and chance for fog
Sunday evening brings more pleasant weather. It will be partly cloudy with little to no chance for rain. Sunday temperatures end in the low 60s. Be aware of fog overnight for SE Georgia and NE Florida, beginning around midnight and ending just after sunrise. Monday morning temperatures start out in...
In wake of more record early voting, Georgia prepares to wrap U.S. Senate runoff
Georgia voters continued strong turnout each day last week during early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the votes, triggering a runoff...
Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to combat...
Family seeks answers to find St. Johns County man missing for 4 months
ST. JOHN COUNTY, Fla. – Four months have passed since 40-year-old Tyrone Harris was reported missing to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office created a missing person flyer a week after his disappearance in August, which instantly started making rounds on social media. He...
Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents last week; Down 30 cents in three weeks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since the state’s gas tax holiday was in effect on October 31, AAA reports. “Florida gas...
The flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Why health experts are concerned about this ‘tripledemic’
Hospitals are filling up with people battling both flu and COVID as well as with pediatric patients suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. ERs are strained nationwide in what health experts have dubbed a “tripledemic.” With more people becoming ill, there’s less staff available to help with other emergencies like heart attacks or strokes.
Saturday evening brings pleasant weather
Whether you spend your Saturday night indoors or outside it will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Saturday evening the temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. There is no chance for rain in Florida or the FL/GA border. However, for those living in central and northern Georgia there is a chance for rain.
Mike Cook and the Jam Shack Underground perform “Florida Holiday” and “Who’s Gunna Hang Up the Lights”
Mike Cook joined us on the show to play two of his original holiday songs “Florida Holiday” and “Who’s Gunna Hang Up the Lights”. Playing in garage bands from age 13-19 years old, Mike ‘Buzzard’ Cook has come a long way. Radio shows, Live Television performance, competitions, opening act for several national performers including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Drivin N Cryin, Stroke 9, Yellow Card, and more.
