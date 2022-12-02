Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Steakhouses In Miami BeachWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Celtics Show Patience Pays as Tatum & Brown Deal Raptors Loss in ‘Measurement Game’
A year ago at this time, the Boston Celtics were a middle-of-the-pack team, 13-11, and seemingly on the long road to nowhere. They had a below-average offense and there were murmurs that it was time to split up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. View the original article to see embedded...
Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Mavs-Nuggets Game
Michael Porter Jr. is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
Raptors Notebook: ‘Measurement Game’ vs. Celtics & Update on Juancho Hernangomez
This isn't a regular early December game for the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. When the Boston Celtics come to town, it's a "measurement game," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. View the original article to see embedded media. If you want to be the best, you have the beat...
Nike Signature Swap: Kyrie Irving OUT, Ja Morant IN
DEC 5 IRVING OUT, MORANT IN WITH NIKE SIGNATURE SHOE. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have officially parted ways. It was a move that expected due to Irving's recent off-court behavior. "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge
View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Mavs vs. Nuggets Preview: Dallas Looks to Win 3rd Straight on Tired Legs
The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (14-9) on Tuesday in what will be their second night of a back-to-back. This marks the third of four matchups between Dallas and Denver as both teams have taken one of the first two games. In the last meeting, the Mavericks disappointed against a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon as Dallas lost 98-97.
Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Convulses And Faints On Air
The team's longtime play-by-play man was "stable and responsive" when he was taken to the hospital, according to a statement.
76ers vs. Rockets: 4 Questions About James Harden’s Return
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers begin a new slate of games beginning with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. After hitting the road for a three-game trip, the Sixers will close out the stretch looking to pick up their first win in three games after falling short to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Announcer for Atlanta Hawks suffers apparent medical emergency during on-air segment, video shows
The longtime announcer for the Atlanta Hawks suffered an on-air medical episode before Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
No Déjà Vu: Doncic Takes Care of Business in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Suns
The Dallas Mavericks came into Monday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns riding some momentum after a blowout win against the New York Knicks over the weekend. In their season-opening game against the Suns, the Mavs built a lead as large as 22 points, but ended up losing by two before it said and done.
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited
Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.
NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota
One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
Class of 2023 Running Back Isaiah Carlson Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins have bolstered their future backfield. Class of 2023 running back Isaiah Carlson has verbally committed to UCLA football, he announced Sunday on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Ferndale High School (WA) took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, and he left a Bruin. Carlson...
