Miami, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nike Signature Swap: Kyrie Irving OUT, Ja Morant IN

DEC 5 IRVING OUT, MORANT IN WITH NIKE SIGNATURE SHOE. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have officially parted ways. It was a move that expected due to Irving's recent off-court behavior. "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge

View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs vs. Nuggets Preview: Dallas Looks to Win 3rd Straight on Tired Legs

The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (14-9) on Tuesday in what will be their second night of a back-to-back. This marks the third of four matchups between Dallas and Denver as both teams have taken one of the first two games. In the last meeting, the Mavericks disappointed against a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon as Dallas lost 98-97.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Rockets: 4 Questions About James Harden’s Return

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers begin a new slate of games beginning with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. After hitting the road for a three-game trip, the Sixers will close out the stretch looking to pick up their first win in three games after falling short to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

No Déjà Vu: Doncic Takes Care of Business in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Suns

The Dallas Mavericks came into Monday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns riding some momentum after a blowout win against the New York Knicks over the weekend. In their season-opening game against the Suns, the Mavs built a lead as large as 22 points, but ended up losing by two before it said and done.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited

Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota

One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Class of 2023 Running Back Isaiah Carlson Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have bolstered their future backfield. Class of 2023 running back Isaiah Carlson has verbally committed to UCLA football, he announced Sunday on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Ferndale High School (WA) took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, and he left a Bruin. Carlson...
LOS ANGELES, CA

