The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (14-9) on Tuesday in what will be their second night of a back-to-back. This marks the third of four matchups between Dallas and Denver as both teams have taken one of the first two games. In the last meeting, the Mavericks disappointed against a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon as Dallas lost 98-97.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO