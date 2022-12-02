Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Spain's young guard exit World Cup blooded for next campaigns
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spain coach Luis Enrique told his young side to enjoy themselves when they got to the World Cup and there were plenty of signs in Qatar that they will have a lot more fun in the years ahead, despite their shock elimination by Morocco on Tuesday.
Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams have qualified?
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The World Cup knockout phase heads towards the quarter-finals kicking off on Friday in Qatar. Below are the teams who have advanced into the last eight. Argentina beat off a frenzied Australia fightback to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals, where they will face the Netherlands on Friday.
Comments / 0