Harry, Meghan's Docuseries Trailer To Derail Prince William, Kate Middleton's High-Profile US Visit, Royal Experts Claim

 4 days ago

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries, now officially titled "Harry & Meghan," in time for Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to the U.S. As the preview seems meant to derail the royal couple's high-profile visit to Boston for the Earthshot ceremony, many believe it only reignites and possibly worsens the royal feud.

Harry, Meghan's Docuseries Trailer To Derail Prince William, Kate Middleton's High-Profile US Visit, Royal Experts ClaimPhoto byReuters

Royal experts see the release of the explosive trailer as deliberately "taking away" the attention from the Cambridges' tour. However, it looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton don't mind it at all, as it's business as usual for them.

The one-minute teaser mostly features the Duchess of Sussex. It shows her in tears several times, plus some intimate scenes of her and the Duke of Sussex.

