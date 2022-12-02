Tens of thousands of sandhill cranes return to southern Arizona for the winter

It has become a yearly ritual for bird lovers, wildlife buffs, and residents of southeastern Arizona to marvel at the descent of tens of thousands of cranes on the Willcox Playa. With gray-feathered necks extended outward, the sandhill cranes flock in droves and drop their thin legs into Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area in McNeal, an area dominated by an ephemeral lake, patchy marshlands, and semi-arid grasslands.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, which manages the 600 acres of protected land, says roughly 10,000 of the birds have already begun arriving for the winter season. The cranes usually stay at Whitewater Draw from roughly October until March.

Sandhill cranes fly south during the winter months to rest from their breeding season. Over the next few months, nearly 45,000 of these birds will flock to Cochise County to escape the bitter temperatures that have taken over their spring and summer residences farther north.

The birds are lured to southern Arizona for its mild temperatures and the promise of a copious food source. The area surrounding the draw is mostly desert-converted fields used for growing alfalfa, nuts, wheat, grapes and other crops.

Whitewater Draw is open to the public for viewing and Game and Fish says anyone who can make the trip to McNeal will witness one of the largest wildlife migrations in the state.

Of the 45,000 cranes that will be spread across the entire Sulphur Springs Valley, most will choose to hang out at the draw.

Birds spread their wings, sing their songs for 'crane cam'

Jeff Meyers is the wildlife viewing program manager for Arizona Game and Fish and calls this migration of birds “one of the best wildlife viewing experiences in the State of Arizona.” The agency offers a livestream crane cam that is popular for viewers across the globe.

The birds seemingly perform like actors onstage for the crane cam. They bow and leap and stretch their wings along the shallow reaches of water that offers an aquatic backdrop that shimmers like tinsel in the setting sunlight. They perform a distinctive rolling trumpeting sound that creates a soundtrack for this wetland performance.

Sandhill cranes have long windpipes that coil into the sternum and help produce a lower pitch and harmonics that add richness to their distinctive call.

“They make this cacophony of sound that really has to be experienced to be believed,” Meyers said. “If you ever doubted the connection between birds and dinosaurs, go down there and listen to the cranes. You can easily picture a scene from Jurassic Park going on.”

The birds also boast an impressive wingspan nearing 6 feet.

Meyers says, as of now, the crane cam may give the illusion of fewer birds than are present throughout the area, especially early in the season. So far, the birds have been descending on the west side of the draw, opposite the camera.

“Sometimes the camera is deceiving because it looks like there are no cranes, but you can hear them on the camera,” he said. “And you can usually hear them because they are gathered in large numbers on the other side.”

The birds are expected to peak in numbers sometime during December or January. In a typical year, the draw itself will welcome around 22,000 cranes, but some years that number is closer to 30,000.

'Like biological B-52 bombers'

There are three migratory subspecies of the sandhill crane that can be found throughout North America, and the region that these snowbirds’ voyage from depends on their size. The largest come from just a few states over, spending the warmer months in the northern Rocky Mountains. The smallest of the subspecies will make the longest trek to Whitewater Draw, crossing the North Pole from as far away as Siberia.

Attracted by the promise of food, the cranes take advantage of farms near the wildlife area. In the early morning, the birds will shuffle up and down the marsh waiting for the sun to crack the horizon. Once they have light, the cranes take flight to surrounding fields to load up on morning feed. They will return to the draw sometime before noon.

The birds are opportunistic feeders, willing to adjust their diet depending on what is available. With a preference for plants and grains, the birds are not afraid to indulge on invertebrates, small mammals, amphibians and even small reptiles.

Sandhill cranes are known to be social creatures and move together as a flock.

“They come in waves,” Meyers said. “They look like biological B-52 bombers.”

On occasion they will fly out to feed again in the afternoon and return in the evening around sunset. The birds soar through the Willcox Playa in the daytime, and at nightfall they will sink their legs into the marshy waters that protect against predators, like larger birds, wolves and coyotes.

Whitewater Draw will also safeguard the cranes from humans. The sandhill crane is considered a game species in Arizona, meaning the birds can be hunted for sport. But hunting is strictly prohibited in the wildlife area, providing a safe space for the cranes to roost and socialize.

Water levels, seasonal rains can affect the cranes' numbers

While the marsh acts as refuge for the cranes to hide out, the amount of water found there can vary from year to year, affecting the number of birds that come and choose to stay.

Meyers says one of the biggest influences on the number of birds at Whitewater Draw is the amount of rainfall from the previous seasons.

“If we have good summer or previous winter rainfall, we’ll have lots of good groceries for the cranes to eat,” he said. “An average year, or a little above-average, is really good for crane numbers.”

But like many things in nature, that sweet spot is crucial to survival. Not enough rainfall can dry out crops that the birds rely on and diminish their access to food. Too much rainfall will flood the draw and affect their ability to hunt for snacks like bugs and small mammals.

“Most of the cranes don’t like water that is too deep. Basically they want it knee-deep or less,” Meyers said. “So, like everything else, water is the key to life and has to be the right amount.”

After an active monsoon season, water is slightly deeper than usual, another reason Meyers says the birds are socializing farther away from the camera. This year, the birds are seeking out a slope on the west side of the draw, which grants shallower water and allows them to hunt and loaf comfortably.

Meyers has worked with the sandhill cranes for five years and says he finds the birds to be truly fascinating. This time of year, he leaves the livestream up on his desktop as he works to check in on the birds throughout the day and listen to their songs.

The cranes' descent in Arizona is unique compared with other areas of the country. In the Mississippi flyway, in parts of the central United States, cranes convene in larger flocks during the winter, yet will only stay for about three weeks. In Cochise County, the birds will stick around for nearly four months, giving wildlife lovers a much larger window to view the birds.

The unique migration is also a reminder of the resiliency of a species. Overhunting and habitat fragmentation are believed to have led to a decline in sandhill crane populations by the mid-20th century. But an expansion of wetland protections and harvest regulations secured the cranes' access to food and protected their homes. Today, it is estimated there are more than 1 million of all subspecies flying across North America and eastern Siberia.

“I find it fascinating. I think that we are so privileged in the state of Arizona,” Meyers said. “It’s really something to behold.”

From Jan. 12-15, 2023, AZGFD will partner with Willcox for the 30th annual Wings over Willcox Birding and Nature Festival. The festival will offer tours and a nature expo during the height of migration to entertain and educate the public on this yearly migration.

