ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona has a housing crisis. Here's how Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to solve it

By Juliette Rihl, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuRIX_0jV5R3fW00

Leer en español

Phoenix-area housing experts and advocates are eager for Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to move forward with her housing plan, which they largely praised as a comprehensive approach to addressing Arizona's housing crisis. But some experts also said the plan could go further.

Hobbs' plan proposes encouraging local zoning changes, providing legal aid to families facing eviction and investing in the Housing Trust Fund, which funds affordable housing development and assistance programs, among other strategies.

At a Nov. 1 press conference, Hobbs introduced the plan and called housing one of the state’s “most urgent problems.”

The state is short roughly 270,000 housing units, according to the Arizona Department of Housing. Phoenix-area eviction rates are continuing to climb, reaching record levels. And the Valley has the highest inflation rate in the country , making housing even less affordable.

“We can’t tackle the housing crisis without tackling skyrocketing costs,” said Hobbs, a Democrat.

Her plan starkly contrasts with former Republican opponent Kari Lake’s homelessness plan , which sought to expand shelter space and substance use treatment services but also called unsheltered people “drugged out and deranged” and encouraged aggressive policing of minor crimes.

Joanna Carr, research and policy director for the Arizona Housing Coalition, said Hobbs’ plan is “substantive” and “well thought-out.”

“It provides a lot of hope in the political will, I would say, that the new leadership will bring,” Carr said.

What Hobbs' plan says

Hobbs’ plan introduces solutions across five core strategies:

  • Empowering local communities to build more affordable housing, such as by expanding the state’s affordable housing tax credit pilot program and encouraging local zoning changes;
  • Cutting “needless bureaucracy,” which includes streamlining access to state services for families in need and encouraging innovative housing solutions;
  • Protecting Arizonans, including by launching a pilot program to provide legal aid for people facing eviction and allowing for more regulation of short-term vacation rentals;
  • Comprehensively fixing the homelessness crisis, such as by investing $200 million in the Housing Trust Fund and building housing for veterans; and
  • Lowering costs for renters and homeowners, including creating a rebate program for families at risk of not being able to afford their utility bills and funding a home repair program for seniors.

Hobbs' campaign described the housing plan as an “ambitious, but necessary, pathway to finally tackle the housing crisis that has plagued our state for too long.”

What experts are saying

Housing experts praised the plan’s emphasis on changing statewide systems, rather than focusing on individual behavior, and appreciated its comprehensive approach to fixing the housing crisis. But they also largely agreed that the plan was missing components and could expand others.

When coupled with Hobbs’ other plans for making Arizona more affordable and fostering equity , the housing plan “really has potential to have significant impact in the state,” said Cynthia Zwick, executive director of the anti-poverty nonprofit Wildfire.

Carr, of the Arizona Housing Coalition, said she was excited that the plan aims to once again enable local governments to regulate short-term vacation rentals. It's an idea, she said, that has been hard to get political leaders behind in the past. She also appreciated the plan’s emphasis on cross-sector collaboration and allowing for local government control.

But she hopes Hobbs will also consider expanding funding for much-needed emergency rental assistance, she said. In response to the pandemic, the U.S. Department of the Treasury funded emergency rental assistance programs in 2020 and 2021, but those funds are not recurring. As of Nov. 25, about 14% of the federal funds allocated to Maricopa County for emergency rental assistance were still available, or roughly $17.6 million, according to a county report.

“The U.S. Treasury program for rental assistance is really running dry,” Carr said.

A Hobbs campaign spokesperson pointed to the proposed $200 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund, which he said could be used for emergency rental assistance.

Amy Schwabenlender, executive director of the Human Services Campus, said she hopes one of Hobbs’ first actions once in office will be to reconvene an Interagency Council on Housing and Homelessness, as the plan proposes. The group, which was initially a commission created in 2004 by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano, brought state agencies and community stakeholders together to coordinate efforts and share resources.

“Those of us in this work every day, we experience the disconnect between state departments,” Schwabenlender said.

Schwabenlender also said she hopes Hobbs’ transition team will pay close attention to existing racial disparities in the homeless population, which were not mentioned in the plan. Black people and Native Americans are overrepresented in Maricopa County’s homeless population, according to the point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness.

Rashad Shabazz, a geographer and associate professor at Arizona State University, said he liked the plan’s idea of providing Arizonans facing eviction with legal aid but would also like to see the state amend its eviction laws to allow people more than five days to respond to an eviction notice.

And Shabazz disagreed with offering for-profit developers more tax incentives to build affordable units. The state should instead focus on ways it can create affordable housing without relying on private interests, he said.

“The investors who put the money up to build the housing, to purchase the land, to bring water and electricity, all of that, they want a return on their investment,” Shabazz said. “This is a capitalist project where the point is to make money, not to put people in homes.”

Hobbs’ campaign did not answer specific questions about the additional policy initiatives raised by experts but said the administration will “hit the ground running” on day one.

“Once in office, we look forward to working with stakeholders and experts to address skyrocketing housing and rental costs for all Arizonans,” spokesperson Joe Wolf wrote in an email.

Republic reporter Stacey Barchenger contributed to this article.

Juliette Rihl covers housing insecurity and homelessness for The Arizona Republic. She can be reached at jrihl@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @julietterihl .

Coverage of housing insecurity on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona has a housing crisis. Here's how Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to solve it

Comments / 255

Debbie Haettich-Cooper
3d ago

GREAT, let's spend $200m in our tax dollars to build homes for homeless drug addicts but not help them get clean. What drugs is Hobbs taking for coming up with this losing plan?

Reply(1)
29
Ed Gamache
3d ago

We need to build communities, not housing alone. Subsidized housing builds dependence, self sustaining communities builds people.

Reply(1)
30
Christine
3d ago

The houses are for the millions who crossed the border illegally and not the hardworking Americans who struggle daily. Give, give give! Free, free, free!

Reply(1)
13
Related
AZFamily

Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong

Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arkansas Advocate

Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election

The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
themesatribune.com

Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level

We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

What’s the matter with Arizona?

In 1896, in the midst of a contentious presidential election pitting William McKinley (R) against William Jennings Bryan (D/Populist), William Allen White wrote an editorial for The Emporia Gazette titled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” Appalled that many Kansans were “raising hell” for Populism and “letting the corn go to weeds,” White declared that his once well-respected state had “traded places with Arkansas and Timbuctoo.” “Let’s not stop this year,” he added. “Let’s drive all the decent self-respecting men out of the state. Let’s keep the old clodhoppers who know it all.”
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

How one Wickenburg cattle ranch puts sustainability at its core

Cattle on Date Creek Ranch are grass-fed and sustainably raised on irrigated pastures. Savannah Barteau dropped out of college to become a rancher nearly nine years ago. Now, the 26-year-old Flagstaff native runs the beef business at Date Creek Ranch outside Wickenburg with her husband. The family-owned cattle ranch is...
WICKENBURG, AZ
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s other winners to be inaugurated Jan. 5

PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project

The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Biden signed the labor agreement between rail companies and their workers on Friday. Congress acted Thursday, passing a bill to avert the rail strike. The House passed a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but that measure didn’t pass the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy