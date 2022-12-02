ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State Pulls Money from BlackRock Over ‘ESG’

By The News Service of Florida
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 4 days ago

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Florida will pull $2 billion from the largest asset-management firm in the world over ideological differences.

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Thursday that Florida will immediately freeze about $1.43 billion in long-term securities and about $600 million in short-term overnight investments managed by BlackRock because of the firm’s use of “Environmental, Social, and Governance” standards — known as ESG.

Patronis in a prepared statement said he doesn’t “trust BlackRock’s ability to deliver” and “BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is on a campaign to change the world.”

“Whether stakeholder capitalism, or ESG standards, are being pushed by BlackRock for ideological reasons, or to develop social credit ratings, the effect is to avoid dealing with the messiness of democracy,” Patronis said.

Republican leaders in Florida and across the country have targeted ESG ratings, which can involve considering a wide range of issues in investments, such as companies’ climate-change vulnerabilities; carbon emissions; racial inequality; product safety; supply-chain labor standards; privacy and data security; and executive compensation.

Patronis said the state Department of Financial Services oversees about $60 billion and that the money with BlackRock will be moved “elsewhere.”

“I think it’s undemocratic of major asset managers to use their power to influence societal outcomes,” Patronis said. “If Larry (Fink), or his friends on Wall Street, want to change the world — run for office. Start a non-profit. Donate to the causes you care about. Using our cash, however, to fund BlackRock’s social-engineering project isn’t something Florida ever signed up for.”

Fink is a leading proponent of ESG metrics. In a letter this year to corporate executives, Fink said companies using the standards are “performing better than their peers.”

“Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics,” Fink wrote. “It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not ‘woke.’ It is capitalism, driven by mutually beneficial relationships between you and the employees, customers, suppliers, and communities your company relies on to prosper.”

As part of an October quarterly report, Fink said the New York-based BlackRock is built “to meet our clients’ needs across all market environments.”

“We continue to evolve our organization, think comprehensively about our clients’ portfolios and innovate ahead of their needs, all of which is deepening connectivity across our platform,” Fink said in the report. “We are uniquely positioned to serve our clients’ needs with integrated investment management, technology and advisory expertise. And we are relentlessly committed to bringing together the best of BlackRock in order to deliver better outcomes that will benefit our clients, employees and shareholders.”

The financial-advice firm Motley Fool noted in October that BlackRock manages nearly $8 trillion in assets and “keeps soaking up Wall Street’s cash and saw strong demand for its investment offerings in the third quarter.”

Patronis’ announcement came a day after he participated in a panel discussion on the “efforts to combat Environmental, Social, and Governance policies” during an event held by the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council in Washington, D.C.

In August, Patronis, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, in their roles as trustees of the State Board of Administration, approved a resolution that directed pension-fund managers against using ESG ratings when investing state money.

Meanwhile, new House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, also has made combatting ESG a priority.

During an address to the House during a Nov. 22 organization session, Renner called for investment changes by the state to move away from Wall Street companies that have adopted “radical environmental and diversity goals.”

Renner called the ESG practice an “ideological sham” that “increases our cost of living, undermines our national security, and bypasses the checks and balances of the democratic process.”

“Just last year, credit rating agencies began requiring our state to provide data to measure our compliance with ESG’s political dogma,” Renner said. “ESG scoring will soon become a factor in our state’s credit rating, meaning fiscally irresponsible states like California could receive a better credit rating than Florida simply because they embrace ESG’s political agenda.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tallahassee Reports

Gas Prices Continue to Drop

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Prosecutor Testifies in Bid to Get Job Back

By Dara Kam, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday as he testified in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. Warren’s testimony came on the first day of a trial before U.S. District […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Book Begins Term Leading Outnumbered Democrats

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida Badly outnumbered Democrats in the Florida Senate put a focus Monday on gun-related issues as Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book was formally designated to continue heading the caucus going into the 2023 legislative session. Book became leader in 2021 after Senate Democrats cast a vote of no […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

DeSantis Sidesteps Talk of White House Bid

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday continued to sidestep questions about his political future, after former President Donald Trump announced another bid for the White House. Appearing in the Lee County community of Matlacha, DeSantis brushed off a question about the possibility of a Republican civil […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

U.S. Visitors Boost Florida Tourism Industry

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — U.S. visitors continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to newly released figures for the third quarter of 2022. The tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida estimated Tuesday the state attracted 35.115 million travelers […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Thousands of Students Committed Under Baker Act

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data presented Wednesday to a school-safety commission showed. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Judge Says Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes

By Dara Kam, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Election Roundup: ‘People Have Delivered Their Verdict’

By Jim Saunders, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Republicans nationally went into Tuesday’s elections hoping for a red wave. It didn’t happen. But in Florida, Republicans didn’t simply deliver a red wave. They obliterated Democrats up and down the ballot, putting to rest any notion that Florida is a purple state. It wasn’t […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

What a Yes Vote Means for the Three Florida Ballot Amendments

Provided below is a brief description of the three statewide amendments that are up for consideration in 2022. The passage of Amendment 1 – Limitation on Assessment of Real Property used for Residential Purposes – will provide “property tax savings on flood protection improvements,” so you won’t have to pay more for the increased value […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
593
Followers
290
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy