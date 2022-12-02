ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eachus leads Assembly race by 21 with all ballots tallied but awaiting recount

By Chris McKenna, Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago
Democratic Assembly candidate Chris Eachus holds a slim lead in a race that remains one of New York's last undecided contests until election workers in Orange and Rockland counties recount all ballots by hand.

Eachus, a former Orange County legislator, led Republican Kathryn Luciani by 21 votes in the 99th Assembly District race after Orange County tallied all valid affidavit ballots, widening his earlier lead of just three and completing the overall count in both counties. The affidavits came from voters who couldn't cast regular ballots on Nov. 8 because their names didn't appear in registration records.

The margin is so narrow it triggered a legal requirement that all ballots be counted again by hand, which must happen whenever the margin is at or below 0.5%, or else 20 votes or less. As of Friday morning, the tally stood at 18,519-18,498 and no date had been set for a recount.

The race has seesawed since election night, when Luciani led by 56. Eachus closed the gap and took a slight lead after hundreds of absentee ballots received after election day were tallied.

Congress:Pat Ryan triumphs over Colin Schmitt in tight 18th Congressional race

Absentees:Skoufis and Ryan widen election leads and Eachus pulls ahead after Orange counts absentees

Eachus and Luciani were competing to succeed Colin Schmitt, a second-term Republican who ran for Congress instead of Assembly this year. He lost the 18th Congressional District race on Nov. 8 to Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan, the former Ulster County executive who had entered Congress just two months earlier after winning a special election for the vacant 19th District seat.

Eachus lives in New Windsor and is a retired Newburgh Free Academy physics teacher. He taught science for 40 years, served 12 years on the county Legislature and lost two attempts in 2012 and 2016 to unseat state Sen. Bill Larkin, the long-serving Republican who died in 2019. Luciani is a Woodbury councilwoman who was elected to that office last year.

The 99th Assembly District consists of the towns of New Windsor, Cornwall, Highlands, Woodbury and Palm Tree and villages of Monroe and Harriman in Orange County; and the town of Stony Point in Rockland.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.

