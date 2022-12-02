Snap Count Takeaways: Biggest notes from season-long usage report for Oregon Ducks

The end of the regular season has come, and with it comes one of our favorite exercises to do — Snap Count Takeaways.

Our dive into the snap counts tapered off near the midway point of the season, but that was simply because, as the Oregon Ducks got more of a rotation of things and had their starters and second-string guys identified, there was less of a reason to deeply dive into the usage report.

Now that the season is over, though, we have a ton of numbers to parse through, and a lot of takeaways to get to. Did some of the preseason stars play as much as we expected them to? What about the freshmen, did they get the run we expected coming to Eugene? Who are some under-the-radar guys that actually got more playing time than it appeared?

We’re going to get into it all. On the year, there were a total of 909 offensive snaps for Oregon, and 816 defensive snaps. Here is your season-long usage report for the Ducks, followed by several takeaways.

Total Snaps — 800-900

Offensive Players

RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (836)

QB Bo Nix (834)

LT T.J. Bass (828)

Defensive Players

No Players

Total Snaps — 700-800

Offensive Players

C Alex Forsyth (761)

Defensive Players

CB Christian Gonzalez (718)

S Bennett Williams (715)

Total Snaps — 600-700

Offensive Players

WR Troy Franklin (665)

LG Marcus Harper (660)

Defensive Players

CB Trikweze Bridges (633)

LB Noah Sewell (601)

Total Snaps — 500-600

Offensive Players

RG Ryan Walk (573)

WR Kris Hutson (522)

Defensive Players

DL Brandon Dorlus (590)

LB Jeffrey Bassa (582)

S Steve Stephens IV (562)

Total Snaps — 400-500

Offensive Players

WR Chase Cota (473)

Defensive Players

DE D.J. Johnson (439)

LB Mase Funa (417)

S Jamal Hill (414)

DL Casey Rogers (410)

Total Snaps — 300-400

Offensive Players

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson (382)

RB Bucky Irving (382)

TE Terrance Ferguson (380)

TE Moliki Matavao (336)

TE Cam McCormick (327)

RB Noah Whittington (322)

WR Dont'e Thornton (306)

Defensive Players

DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (327)

DL Jordon Riley (309)

S Bryan Addison (304)

Total Snaps — 200-300

Offensive Players

TE Patrick Herbert (213)

RG Steven Jones (211)

Defensive Players

DL Taki Taimani (274)

DL Treven Ma'ae (202)

Total Snaps — 100-200

Offensive Players

RB Sean Dollars (138)

LT Josh Conerly (115)

WR Seven McGee (101)

Defensive Players

CB Dontae Manning (197)

CB Jahlil Florence (181)

LB Justin Flowe (178)

DL Bradyn Swinson (144)

LB Keith Brown (136)

LB Jackson LaDuke (130)

S JJ Greenfield (116)

DL Keanu Williams (101)

Total Snaps — 0-100

Offensive Players

WR Josh Delgado (87)

RT Dawson Jaramillo (77)

RB Jordan James (68)

QB Ty Thompson (66)

LG Dave Iuli (53)

LG Faaope Laloulu (44)

WR Kyler Kasper (35)

RB Byron Cardwell (28)

WR Caleb Chapman (26)

WR Isaah Crocker (23)

C Kanen Rossi (21)

LG Kawika Rogers (15)

WR Isaiah Brevard (13)

RB Kilohana Haasenritter (13)

OL Bailey Jaramillo (10)

TE Tyler Nanney (10)

OL Charlie Pickard (8)

OL Bram Walden (8)

QB Jay Butterfield (8)

WR Von Reames (5)

TE Terrell Tilmon (3)

OL Michael Wooten (2)

LB/FB Noah Sewell (2)

Defensive Players

LB Jake Shipley (59)

S Daymon David (58)

DL Ben Roberts (48)

CB Khamari Terrell (43)

CD Barren Barkins (29)

LB Micah Roth (9)

LB Harrison Taggart (9)

LB Devon Jackson (9)

DE Emar'rion Winston (7)

CB Jalil Tucker (7)

CB Avante Dickerson (6)

DE Anthony Jones (5)

DL Sir Mells (4)

Takeaway: The Core 10

Offense

RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

QB Bo Nix

LT T.J. Bass

C Alex Forsyth

WR Troy Franklin

LG Marcus Harper

Defense

CB Christian Gonzalez

S Bennett Williams

CB Trikweze Bridges

LB Noah Sewell

If you want to break things down into core members of the team that the team couldn't keep off of the field, there are 10 players that stand out. Here are the offensive and defensive players who played at least 70% of the total snaps on both offense and defense:These names don't come as a major surprise. You have a majority of the starting offensive line — minus the RG spot, where there were injuries throughout the year — the QB1, the WR1, and four of the most important players on defense. It's clear that these 10 players helped lead the way to a lot of success for the Ducks in 2022.

Takeaway: What's up with Justin Flowe?

We came into the season thinking that LB Justin Flowe would be one of the most important players on the defense, and the duo of him and Noah Sewell would be among the best LB tandems in the nation. What happened? Why did Flowe only play 22% of all defensive snaps on the season? I'm not sure I have a good answer for you. He was healthy for the majority of the year and available to play, but for one reason or another, Dan Lanning and the coaching staff were unable to keep him on the field and in the defensive system. Is it possible that his foot injury from the 2021 season has had long-term ramifications and caused him to lose some of the speed and veracity that he played with? In the final three games of the year, Flowe played singled digit snaps in each contest. If you look at the tape, it's clear that there are a lot of things that Flowe can improve in his game. I just hope that he will stick around and choose to improve in Eugene. However, this is a candidate for the transfer portal that I wouldn't be completely shocked by. His talent would make him among the most coveted members of the portal, and you couldn't blame him for feeling that he's being underutilized with the Ducks.

Takeaway: True Freshman Tracker

Offense

Josh Conerly (115)

Jordan James (68)

Dave Iuli (53)

Kyler Kasper (35)

Kawika Rogers (15)

Michael Wooten (2)

Defense

Jahlil Florence (181)

Ben Roberts (48)

Khamari Terrell (43)

Harrison Taggart (9)

Devon Jackson (9)

Emar'rion Winston (7)

Jalil Tucker (7)

Anthony Jones (5)

Sir Mells (40

Burned Redshirt

Josh Conerly (12 games played)

Jordan James (9 games played)

Khamari Terrell (9 games played)

Jahlil Florence (7 games played)

Available to Redshirt

Ben Roberts (4 games played)

Dave Iuli (4 games played)

Devon Jackson (4 games played)

Kyler Kasper (3 games played)

Harrison Taggart (3 games played)

Kawika Rogers (2 games played)

Emar'rion Winston (2 games played)

Michael Wooten (1 game played)

Sir Mells (1 game played)

Anthony Jones (1 game played)

Jalil Tucker (1 game played)

Justius Lowe (0 games played)

Trejon Williams (0 games played)

Dan Lanning and his staff did a good job of getting true freshmen on the field this season, even if it was just in special teams roles. Let's take a look at the snap counts for true freshmen, followed by who burned their red shirt or not:

Takeaway: Cause for a Transfer

Offense (909 snaps)

Sean Dollars (15%)

Ty Thompson (7.3%)

Caleb Chapman (2.8%)

Isaah Crocker (2.5%)

Isaiah Brevard (1.4%)

Defense (816 snaps)

Dontae Manning (24%)

Justin Flowe (21%)

JJ Greenfield (14%)

Daymon David (7.1%)

Avante Dickerson (0.7%)

Throughout the season, there were a number of players who it's clear were not getting the playing time that you could assume they would desire. Now is the point of the year where that can lead to something with the transfer portal opening on Monday, December 5. We've already seen a couple of guys like Byron Cardwell, Dont'e Thornton, Bradyn Swinson and Jay Butterfield announcing their intention to transfer. Here are a few more players that I would not be surprised to see transfer, along with their percentage of snaps played this year:

