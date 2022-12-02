ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Snap Count Takeaways: Biggest notes from season-long usage report for Oregon Ducks

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWo2A_0jV5Qu2300

The end of the regular season has come, and with it comes one of our favorite exercises to do — Snap Count Takeaways.

Our dive into the snap counts tapered off near the midway point of the season, but that was simply because, as the Oregon Ducks got more of a rotation of things and had their starters and second-string guys identified, there was less of a reason to deeply dive into the usage report.

Now that the season is over, though, we have a ton of numbers to parse through, and a lot of takeaways to get to. Did some of the preseason stars play as much as we expected them to? What about the freshmen, did they get the run we expected coming to Eugene? Who are some under-the-radar guys that actually got more playing time than it appeared?

We’re going to get into it all. On the year, there were a total of 909 offensive snaps for Oregon, and 816 defensive snaps. Here is your season-long usage report for the Ducks, followed by several takeaways.

Total Snaps — 800-900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2z61_0jV5Qu2300 John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Players

  • RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (836)
  • QB Bo Nix (834)
  • LT T.J. Bass (828)

Defensive Players

No Players

Total Snaps — 700-800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPFHX_0jV5Qu2300 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Offensive Players

  • C Alex Forsyth (761)

Defensive Players

  • CB Christian Gonzalez (718)
  • S Bennett Williams (715)

Total Snaps — 600-700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpdWH_0jV5Qu2300 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Offensive Players

  • WR Troy Franklin (665)
  • LG Marcus Harper (660)

Defensive Players

  • CB Trikweze Bridges (633)
  • LB Noah Sewell (601)

Total Snaps — 500-600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBzzu_0jV5Qu2300 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Players

  • RG Ryan Walk (573)
  • WR Kris Hutson (522)

Defensive Players

  • DL Brandon Dorlus (590)
  • LB Jeffrey Bassa (582)
  • S Steve Stephens IV (562)

Total Snaps — 400-500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuajC_0jV5Qu2300

Offensive Players

  • WR Chase Cota (473)

Defensive Players

  • DE D.J. Johnson (439)
  • LB Mase Funa (417)
  • S Jamal Hill (414)
  • DL Casey Rogers (410)

Total Snaps — 300-400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NZdF_0jV5Qu2300

Offensive Players

  • OL Jackson Powers-Johnson (382)
  • RB Bucky Irving (382)
  • TE Terrance Ferguson (380)
  • TE Moliki Matavao (336)
  • TE Cam McCormick (327)
  • RB Noah Whittington (322)
  • WR Dont'e Thornton (306)

Defensive Players

  • DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (327)
  • DL Jordon Riley (309)
  • S Bryan Addison (304)

Total Snaps — 200-300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfoCa_0jV5Qu2300

Offensive Players

  • TE Patrick Herbert (213)
  • RG Steven Jones (211)

Defensive Players

  • DL Taki Taimani (274)
  • DL Treven Ma'ae (202)

Total Snaps — 100-200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTyFA_0jV5Qu2300 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Offensive Players

  • RB Sean Dollars (138)
  • LT Josh Conerly (115)
  • WR Seven McGee (101)

Defensive Players

  • CB Dontae Manning (197)
  • CB Jahlil Florence (181)
  • LB Justin Flowe (178)
  • DL Bradyn Swinson (144)
  • LB Keith Brown (136)
  • LB Jackson LaDuke (130)
  • S JJ Greenfield (116)
  • DL Keanu Williams (101)

Total Snaps — 0-100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450q1C_0jV5Qu2300 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Players

  • WR Josh Delgado (87)
  • RT Dawson Jaramillo (77)
  • RB Jordan James (68)
  • QB Ty Thompson (66)
  • LG Dave Iuli (53)
  • LG Faaope Laloulu (44)
  • WR Kyler Kasper (35)
  • RB Byron Cardwell (28)
  • WR Caleb Chapman (26)
  • WR Isaah Crocker (23)
  • C Kanen Rossi (21)
  • LG Kawika Rogers (15)
  • WR Isaiah Brevard (13)
  • RB Kilohana Haasenritter (13)
  • OL Bailey Jaramillo (10)
  • TE Tyler Nanney (10)
  • OL Charlie Pickard (8)
  • OL Bram Walden (8)
  • QB Jay Butterfield (8)
  • WR Von Reames (5)
  • TE Terrell Tilmon (3)
  • OL Michael Wooten (2)
  • LB/FB Noah Sewell (2)

Defensive Players

  • LB Jake Shipley (59)
  • S Daymon David (58)
  • DL Ben Roberts (48)
  • CB Khamari Terrell (43)
  • CD Barren Barkins (29)
  • LB Micah Roth (9)
  • LB Harrison Taggart (9)
  • LB Devon Jackson (9)
  • DE Emar'rion Winston (7)
  • CB Jalil Tucker (7)
  • CB Avante Dickerson (6)
  • DE Anthony Jones (5)
  • DL Sir Mells (4)

Takeaway: The Core 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTWvG_0jV5Qu2300 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

If you want to break things down into core members of the team that the team couldn't keep off of the field, there are 10 players that stand out. Here are the offensive and defensive players who played at least 70% of the total snaps on both offense and defense:

Offense

  • RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
  • QB Bo Nix
  • LT T.J. Bass
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • WR Troy Franklin
  • LG Marcus Harper

Defense

  • CB Christian Gonzalez
  • S Bennett Williams
  • CB Trikweze Bridges
  • LB Noah Sewell
These names don't come as a major surprise. You have a majority of the starting offensive line — minus the RG spot, where there were injuries throughout the year — the QB1, the WR1, and four of the most important players on defense. It's clear that these 10 players helped lead the way to a lot of success for the Ducks in 2022.

Takeaway: What's up with Justin Flowe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0VpS_0jV5Qu2300 We came into the season thinking that LB Justin Flowe would be one of the most important players on the defense, and the duo of him and Noah Sewell would be among the best LB tandems in the nation. What happened? Why did Flowe only play 22% of all defensive snaps on the season? I'm not sure I have a good answer for you. He was healthy for the majority of the year and available to play, but for one reason or another, Dan Lanning and the coaching staff were unable to keep him on the field and in the defensive system. Is it possible that his foot injury from the 2021 season has had long-term ramifications and caused him to lose some of the speed and veracity that he played with? In the final three games of the year, Flowe played singled digit snaps in each contest. If you look at the tape, it's clear that there are a lot of things that Flowe can improve in his game. I just hope that he will stick around and choose to improve in Eugene. However, this is a candidate for the transfer portal that I wouldn't be completely shocked by. His talent would make him among the most coveted members of the portal, and you couldn't blame him for feeling that he's being underutilized with the Ducks.

Takeaway: True Freshman Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qhld9_0jV5Qu2300 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning and his staff did a good job of getting true freshmen on the field this season, even if it was just in special teams roles. Let's take a look at the snap counts for true freshmen, followed by who burned their red shirt or not:

Offense

  • Josh Conerly (115)
  • Jordan James (68)
  • Dave Iuli (53)
  • Kyler Kasper (35)
  • Kawika Rogers (15)
  • Michael Wooten (2)

Defense

  • Jahlil Florence (181)
  • Ben Roberts (48)
  • Khamari Terrell (43)
  • Harrison Taggart (9)
  • Devon Jackson (9)
  • Emar'rion Winston (7)
  • Jalil Tucker (7)
  • Anthony Jones (5)
  • Sir Mells (40

Burned Redshirt

  • Josh Conerly (12 games played)
  • Jordan James (9 games played)
  • Khamari Terrell (9 games played)
  • Jahlil Florence (7 games played)

Available to Redshirt

  • Ben Roberts (4 games played)
  • Dave Iuli (4 games played)
  • Devon Jackson (4 games played)
  • Kyler Kasper (3 games played)
  • Harrison Taggart (3 games played)
  • Kawika Rogers (2 games played)
  • Emar'rion Winston (2 games played)
  • Michael Wooten (1 game played)
  • Sir Mells (1 game played)
  • Anthony Jones (1 game played)
  • Jalil Tucker (1 game played)
  • Justius Lowe (0 games played)
  • Trejon Williams (0 games played)

Takeaway: Cause for a Transfer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoDb5_0jV5Qu2300 (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

Throughout the season, there were a number of players who it's clear were not getting the playing time that you could assume they would desire. Now is the point of the year where that can lead to something with the transfer portal opening on Monday, December 5. We've already seen a couple of guys like Byron Cardwell, Dont'e Thornton, Bradyn Swinson and Jay Butterfield announcing their intention to transfer. Here are a few more players that I would not be surprised to see transfer, along with their percentage of snaps played this year:

Offense (909 snaps)

  • Sean Dollars (15%)
  • Ty Thompson (7.3%)
  • Caleb Chapman (2.8%)
  • Isaah Crocker (2.5%)
  • Isaiah Brevard (1.4%)

Defense (816 snaps)

  • Dontae Manning (24%)
  • Justin Flowe (21%)
  • JJ Greenfield (14%)
  • Daymon David (7.1%)
  • Avante Dickerson (0.7%)

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former 5-star Oregon LB enters transfer portal

A former five-star recruit is leaving Oregon. Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe has hit the transfer portal. The rising senior linebacker will continue his college football career away from Eugene after three years with the team. Flowe himself tweeted the announcement. He said, “Thanks to the University of Oregon, coaching staff,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Looking at the Oregon Ducks’ needs in the transfer portal

The college football transfer portal is officially open and the Oregon Ducks have several positions they need to improve by adding experienced, proven players. Oregon added 10 transfers last offseason, including quarterback Bo Nix, running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington, receiver Chase Cota and cornerback Christian Gonzalez. It will look to do the same again.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Dan Lanning updates us on the OC search, Bo Nix, Transfers in and out of Oregon, and a lot more

Dan Lanning held a press conference after the Oregon Ducks were selected to play in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. This was his first presser since speaking after the loss at Oregon State, and he provided updates on the search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix, transfers, Oregon's recruitment in the transfer portal, how the Ducks are operating without a few transfers, and a lot more. Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of DuckTerritory.com break down all the items from that press conference you need to know about.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith sees benefits of quick turnaround to bowl season

The timing of Oregon State’s bowl game — Dec. 17 against Florida — isn’t ideal. Yet it’s great. Because of the early date of the Las Vegas Bowl, the Beavers won’t benefit from the full allotment of extra practices, once a big deal before players began training year-round. OSU coaches will juggle recruiting during the days leading up to the game, as early signing day is Dec. 21.
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

Ducks, Beavers in Battle for Holiday Bowl Bid

Between long periods of silent reflection, handwringing, bargaining with the football gods and frequent public outbursts in a nightgown and slippers, Oregon Ducks fans are likely spending the weekend unshaven and waiting for the College Football Playoff to announce its top four teams and (yawn) the rest of the bowl games. All joking aside, the Ducks are likely headed to the Holiday Bowl against a team from the ACC, including a possible matchup with Notre Dame, or the Las Vegas Bowl, facing a team from the SEC or Big Ten.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon at No. 21 UCLA

The Oregon Ducks (4-4) will hit the road for its first Pac-12 road game of the season this afternoon when they head to historic Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Ducks will face No. 21 UCLA in an early-season matchup between two of the Pac-12's better programs. UCLA comes into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lebanon-Express

Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes

On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

A new era for the Register Guard

Editor's note: A previous caption for this photo incorrectly said Kahle and O'Meara were laid off. The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion page due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the page, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions

Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5

On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Vehicle crashes and catches fire near Philomath

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon just west of Philomath ignited an engine fire and shut down Highway 20 for a short time but the two occupants suffered only minor injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 4 to the incident, which occurred...
PHILOMATH, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy