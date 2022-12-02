Read full article on original website
Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family
Why is everything so much more expensive?! Well, we know why but we don’t have to get into that. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to afford comfortably living in Idaho. Everything is more expensive, cost of living has escalated, and most of us aren’t making any more money than we were before.
Boise's Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices
As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
Huge Coho salmon caught by Lewiston man
IDAHO, USA — On Sunday, Nov. 13 a Lewiston man, Jerry Smith, caught a 30-inch Coho salmon and Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) said it is a new state record. In a press release IDFG said that Smith caught the fish on the North Fork Clearwater River, it's the first catch and release record for the Coho here in Idaho. The catch and release program has been in place since 2016 but this is the first year that the ocean run fish was added to the program. IDFG said that there's still a possibility people could catch bigger Coho's this season and set future records.
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho's Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho
Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
Speculation Continues to Undermine Idaho Murder Investigation
The deaths of four University of Idaho students continue to remain unsolved. Various media outlets continue to speculate on how these four beautiful young people were murdered. Authorities continue to work hard to find a suspect or suspects in this tragic case. The latest news out of Moscow, Idaho, is that one of the victims had a stalker.
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
Idaho Charity Tax Credit Available Even If You Don't Itemize
BOISE, ID – As 2022 draws to a close, the Idaho State Tax Commission is reminding people they can take a credit on the state income tax return for monetary contributions to certain Idaho charitable organizations. You can take this credit even if you don’t itemize. The credit...
Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
Idahoans Have More Time To Get Star Card As Deadline Extended 2 Yrs
Idaho was one of the few states that didn't embrace the Star Card also known as the Real ID. It is a new license that you need to have if you want to fly in a commercial airplane or go into Federal government buildings. That is not the case, however, if you have a passport, military ID, or another form of federally accepted ID.
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Childcare centers across North Idaho struggle to keep up with the demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Chris Bjurstrom is tentatively celebrating some wins as owner of ABCD Daycare. “For the first time since COVID-19 started, we’re at full staff and full capacity,” Bjurstrom said. “But I’m afraid that in the next breath someone may quit and go somewhere else.”
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
It's time to start reading snowpack levels
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our Sunday storm brought 1-3” of snow to the mountains and the Treasure Valley. While it was not the biggest of storms, the temperatures were cold enough that the snow managed to stick to the roads and sidewalks. That goes to show that our ground is frozen and subsequent storms will likely make for slippery road conditions.
Will Idaho Take Hellmann's Advice to Put Mayo In Our Eggnog? [review + recipe]
Move over Bennifer, there's a new power couple in town. Courtesy of Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Mayo-nog is the talk of the holiday season. While some are quick to embrace the dynamic duo, others ardently oppose it. Amid warring countries, an economy in duress, and Kanye's tentative 2024 presidential candidacy, the union of mayonnaise and eggnog is front-page news.
