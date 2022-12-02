ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family

Why is everything so much more expensive?! Well, we know why but we don’t have to get into that. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to afford comfortably living in Idaho. Everything is more expensive, cost of living has escalated, and most of us aren’t making any more money than we were before.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy

It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices

As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Huge Coho salmon caught by Lewiston man

IDAHO, USA — On Sunday, Nov. 13 a Lewiston man, Jerry Smith, caught a 30-inch Coho salmon and Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) said it is a new state record. In a press release IDFG said that Smith caught the fish on the North Fork Clearwater River, it's the first catch and release record for the Coho here in Idaho. The catch and release program has been in place since 2016 but this is the first year that the ocean run fish was added to the program. IDFG said that there's still a possibility people could catch bigger Coho's this season and set future records.
LEWISTON, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Uncovered

9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Speculation Continues to Undermine Idaho Murder Investigation

The deaths of four University of Idaho students continue to remain unsolved. Various media outlets continue to speculate on how these four beautiful young people were murdered. Authorities continue to work hard to find a suspect or suspects in this tragic case. The latest news out of Moscow, Idaho, is that one of the victims had a stalker.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol

Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
IDAHO STATE
koze.com

Idaho Charity Tax Credit Available Even If You Don’t Itemize

BOISE, ID – As 2022 draws to a close, the Idaho State Tax Commission is reminding people they can take a credit on the state income tax return for monetary contributions to certain Idaho charitable organizations. You can take this credit even if you don’t itemize. The credit...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idahoans Have More Time To Get Star Card As Deadline Extended 2 Yrs

Idaho was one of the few states that didn't embrace the Star Card also known as the Real ID. It is a new license that you need to have if you want to fly in a commercial airplane or go into Federal government buildings. That is not the case, however, if you have a passport, military ID, or another form of federally accepted ID.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades

Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
BOISE, ID
Courthouse News Service

Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry

(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

It's time to start reading snowpack levels

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our Sunday storm brought 1-3” of snow to the mountains and the Treasure Valley. While it was not the biggest of storms, the temperatures were cold enough that the snow managed to stick to the roads and sidewalks. That goes to show that our ground is frozen and subsequent storms will likely make for slippery road conditions.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy