Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

KeyBank Sponsors OCO “Giving Thanks” Event

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Stephanie Leonard and representatives from Key Bank during OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor for the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community

OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations

OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!

FULTON, NY – Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Pulaski Academic Center Looks Forward To Upcoming Events

PULASKI, NY – The Pulaski Academic Center, which houses students from four separate districts, has begun to offer new programs for this school year, as well as starting to plan for community-based projects. The Academic Center, which was started to help students graduate, provides a safe and comfortable place...
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: December 5, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – The technical difficulties experienced recently by the Oswego County Health Department online portal used to self-report at-home positive COVID-19 tests have been fully resolved. People can continue to self-report at-home positive tests to the portal and will receive isolation orders via email after completing submission. The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Light Up Pulaski Celebration Welcomes Santa With Parade

PULASKI, NY – The Northern Oswego County village of Pulaski welcomed Santa and Mrs.Claus in grand style on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Celebrating the arrival of the Christmas season with a parade along the village’s main street, the jolly elf and his loyal wife were delivered to the Ringgold Fire department on a shiny piece of firefighting apparatus.
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Local Foundations Award Oswego Bookmobile With Grants

OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2,500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”. These...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Central Square DECA Club Promotes Anti-bullying Campaign ‘Dare to Care’

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”. The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Expands Services To Pulaski

PULASKI, NY– For residents in the northern part of Oswego County access to the vital counseling services offered through Farnham Family Services is easier than ever. Farnham has added a location to better serve the county and now offers its NYS OASAS certified counseling services for people with substance use disorder or their effected loved ones in the ConnextCare building at 61 Delano Street in Pulaski.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
