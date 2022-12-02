Read full article on original website
Compass FCU Donates Holiday Funds To OCSD Schools During “Month of Giving”
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $700 to all five Oswego City School District elementary schools as well as Oswego Middle School. The funds will be used for holiday assistance to local Oswego-area families and students in need. All the schools receiving donations are participants in the...
KeyBank Sponsors OCO “Giving Thanks” Event
Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Stephanie Leonard and representatives from Key Bank during OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor for the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on...
Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 To Regional Not-for-Profits
OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded...
Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community
OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations
OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!
FULTON, NY – Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
Pulaski Academic Center Looks Forward To Upcoming Events
PULASKI, NY – The Pulaski Academic Center, which houses students from four separate districts, has begun to offer new programs for this school year, as well as starting to plan for community-based projects. The Academic Center, which was started to help students graduate, provides a safe and comfortable place...
Sandy Creek Central School Receives Grant from the New York Life Foundation To Be A Grief Sensitive School Community
SANDY CREEK, NY – The New York Life Grief-Sensitive School Initiative (GSSI) was created in 2018. Sandy Creek Central School became a designated Grief-Sensitive School in 2022. As a result of agreeing to strive to become grief sensitive, the school received $500 that was used to fund grief counseling...
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
Learn About A Career In Child Care From Local Agencies
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc (ICP), to host a hiring event with multiple child care providers. The event will take place in-person from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.
Huhtamaki Recognized By Oswego Health With 2022 Community Partner Award
OSWEGO – The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through the encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. This year Oswego Health recognized Huhtamaki at the 3rd...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: December 5, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – The technical difficulties experienced recently by the Oswego County Health Department online portal used to self-report at-home positive COVID-19 tests have been fully resolved. People can continue to self-report at-home positive tests to the portal and will receive isolation orders via email after completing submission. The...
Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing For Fulton Lions Loot Feb. 2
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. “The ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000,”...
Light Up Pulaski Celebration Welcomes Santa With Parade
PULASKI, NY – The Northern Oswego County village of Pulaski welcomed Santa and Mrs.Claus in grand style on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Celebrating the arrival of the Christmas season with a parade along the village’s main street, the jolly elf and his loyal wife were delivered to the Ringgold Fire department on a shiny piece of firefighting apparatus.
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
Local Foundations Award Oswego Bookmobile With Grants
OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2,500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”. These...
Central Square DECA Club Promotes Anti-bullying Campaign ‘Dare to Care’
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”. The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.
Farnham Expands Services To Pulaski
PULASKI, NY– For residents in the northern part of Oswego County access to the vital counseling services offered through Farnham Family Services is easier than ever. Farnham has added a location to better serve the county and now offers its NYS OASAS certified counseling services for people with substance use disorder or their effected loved ones in the ConnextCare building at 61 Delano Street in Pulaski.
Message From Central Square Central School District Concerning Schooltool Login
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a message from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the online Schooltool login procedure:. – CSSD, If students are struggling to log into Schooltool, they must use “sign in with Google” and they will be all set.
