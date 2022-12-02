Read full article on original website
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NOLA.com
Two fatally shot in Gentilly, New Orleans police say
A woman and a man were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Gentilly intersection where New Orleans police cordoned off a Walgreens drugstore parking lot to investigate the double murder. Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. Police said...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a murder in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened in Metairie Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road at the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue. The woman...
fox8live.com
Caretaker burned, beat, stole 76-year-old man’s car in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is behind bars after police say she beat, burned, and stole the car of a 76-year-old man who was in her care. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, Misty Pabst, 46, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette, and demanded his car keys.
WDSU
Heavy fog prevented driver from seeing woman who was struck, thrown from Woodland Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman was struck and killed on the Woodland Bridge Wednesday morning. NOPD said the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say a driver of a Ford Mustang was driving and couldn't see due to the heavy fog...
Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle, thrown from Louisiana bridge
An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 3 people injured in Tulane/Gravier area shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and injured Monday morning in New Orleans. According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street around 1 a.m. Police say two males and one female were injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital...
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
Double homicide on Elysian Fields in mid-afternoon
The New Orleans Police Department says two people, a man and a woman, were shot dead this afternoon in Gentilly. The homicide happened at Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. around 4:30 p.m.
NOPD search for suspect accused in reckless driving incident
Investigations revealed Young was the owner of the vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac Firebird with a license plate reading 482BTJ.
WDSU
NOPD looking for missing man, last seen in August on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in August on Bourbon Street. According to police, Brandon Dock, 37, was last seen in August on an unknown block of Bourbon Street. Dock is described as 5 feet, 11...
WDSU
New Orleans expected to extend contract of former NYPD consultant
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will extend the contract of a former New York Police Department officer tapped to help revamp the New Orleans Police Department, sources tell WDSU. Fausto Pichardo was hired in September amid an officer shortage crisis. Pichardo was tasked with creating a...
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area.
NOLA.com
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
WDSU
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement from the NOPD. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Jonette Williams could be named the next NOPD Superintendent. Williams would make history by becoming the first female Superintendent in NOPD history. Ferguson...
NOLA.com
Woman dies after being hit by car, falling off Woodland Bridge in dense fog, NOPD says
A 74-year-woman died after being hit by a vehicle during dense fog and thrown from the Woodland Bridge, which connects Algiers and English Turn, New Orleans police said Wednesday. The woman was walking on the bridge around 6:40 a.m. when police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
WDSU
Destrehan men arrested, accused of stealing boat and stripping it of equipment
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two Destrehan men accused of stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment. According to the sheriff, the boat and its components were stolen and stripped at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock...
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
Police: Hotel employee tackles knife-wielding man threatening to kill people
New Orleans Police say an employee at the Hyatt Regency hotel tackled a man threatening to kill three people at the hotel early Saturday morning.
