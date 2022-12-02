ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments

The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two fatally shot in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

A woman and a man were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Gentilly intersection where New Orleans police cordoned off a Walgreens drugstore parking lot to investigate the double murder. Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. Police said...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a murder in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened in Metairie Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road at the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue. The woman...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans expected to extend contract of former NYPD consultant

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will extend the contract of a former New York Police Department officer tapped to help revamp the New Orleans Police Department, sources tell WDSU. Fausto Pichardo was hired in September amid an officer shortage crisis. Pichardo was tasked with creating a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement from the NOPD. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Jonette Williams could be named the next NOPD Superintendent. Williams would make history by becoming the first female Superintendent in NOPD history. Ferguson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

