Michigan State

Yes, Some Scenes in ‘Die Hard 2′ Were Filmed Here in Michigan

The next time you watch Die Hard 2, keep your eyes open for scenes shot in Michigan. This time of year, many movie fans look forward to watching all the classic Christmas movies during the holidays. Movies like A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Elf, Die Hard, and more. Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie...deal with it.
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes

Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Candy is Timeless for the Holiday Season

The sweet taste of the season is in full swing. Not only are cookies, cakes and pies treat for the holidays, but candies of all types will fill bowls and stockings everywhere. Although there are quite a few types of candies synonymous with the Christmas season, each state seems to have a few standout choices on their lists for sweet treats. It's true that candy canes are traditionally the universally-loved Christmas candy associated with the season, with 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, they aren't everyone's top pick.
Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in mid Michigan

Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
Guns N’ Roses Suing Texas Store for Using Their Name

Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against an online gun store for unspecified damages. Attorneys say Texas Guns and Roses is trying to trick customers into thinking they are associated with the group. The lawsuit, obtained by City News Service, accuses Texas Guns and...
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Large Predators in Michigan to Avoid

Here in Michigan, there are three large predators you should avoid at all costs. These large predators are bears, gray wolves, and cougars. In all my years I've never come across any of these large predators, and nor do I plan to anytime soon. I've done plenty of traveling throughout...
Check Your Piggy Banks! Those Michigan Quarters Could Be Worth $11 Each

Cha-Ching! You may want to break open those piggy banks and empty those coin jars because you may have a little extra unexpected cash flow just laying around. In a recent report spilled the beans on those U.S. Mint State Quarters, that were created from 1999 to 2008, having a little more value than they originally did, some as much a $55 each. Now, before you get all excited, most likely your quarter is worth exactly that, 25 cents, but if it happens to be perfectly in mint condition it could get you $1. Still, there are a few coins out there that are worth even more.
