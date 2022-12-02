Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
Related
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...
Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police
It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
Look Inside 10 Amazingly Small Homes for Sale in the Boise Area
Growing up, many of us either had this Little Tikes Country Cottage or played at a friend’s house who did. Little did we know that it would become one of the most common Boise Real Estate memes 30 years later. You’ve seen this little cottage photoshopped into fake Boise...
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Locals Experience TOPGOLF Boise for the First Time [PHOTOS]
Photos of TOPGOLF Boise provided by the Kuna Smiles team. Have you checked out the new TOPGOLF in Boise yet? Well, technically in Meridian, as they just opened their first ever Idaho location on November 28th at 1050 S Silverstone Way in Meridian, Idaho. So... it’s only been one week!...
Gas Prices Going Down In Idaho. Who Should We Thank?
Since the pandemic, gas prices have soared pretty much around the globe. We've been yelling and pointing fingers since 2020, and maybe it actually accomplished something!. Gas prices in Boise have fallen almost 20 cents per gallon in the past seven days, which puts us right around $3.94 per gallon on average. The lowest price as of late around the state of Idaho was $3.25 per gallon, and almost $5.00 per gallon at the priciest.
Victim of a Boise Porch Pirate? File a Claim and You Might Get Your Stuff Back
A few weeks ago, I saw a post in a Boise Facebook group that just broke my heart. A dad living in a neighborhood off of Fairview shared the sad news that a porch pirate stole all of the gifts that had been delivered for his three and four-year-old kids. The thief also stole their wagon so they wouldn't have to carry all of the gifts during their getaway.
The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise
Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
Luxury Tiny Home Hotel Only 45 Minutes From Boise Is A Sight To See!
A couple with a passion for renovating properties turned an old trailer park into a Tiny Home Resort known as The Smoke Jumper. It's a place I know my wife and I will be staying at. Let's check it out!. According to a Facebook from October 2021 "Who are we??...
One of America’s Best Christmas Displays is Just Hours from Boise
There are incredible Christmas displays all over Idaho, but unfortunately, none of them (yet) are ranking on national lists for being the “best in the nation.” We definitely have some strong competitors, though! However, one of the best Christmas displays in the entire country isn’t too far away from us here in Boise.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Are Boise Parents Ok With An ‘After School Satan Club’?
When we were kids, staying after school meant getting in some extra band practice, maybe running through a few games with the chess club, or just staying a few extra hours until mom or dad could pick you up from work. In 2022, things are a little different. Kids are...
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
Luxury Boise Condo With Panorama Views Going For $1.8 Million
If you're looking for the opportunity to live in Downtown Boise, this could be the opportunity of a life time! But... You have to have the money!. I'm going to 100% I don't think I've ever recognized this building. What a really cool building right?. This is the Tower Plaza...
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carriers In and Around Boise?
This time of year, there's no one more important than the mail carriers and delivery drivers who safely bring those online purchases to your home. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging into the claims that you can't tip...
How An Idaho Police Department Challenges Parents to Up Their Elf Game
For years, you’ve sat back and quietly watched creative photos of other parents’ “Elf on the Shelf” shenanigans. Your kids are finally at the age where they can appreciate their own “scout elf” so you caved and brought one into your home. Now you have regrets.
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
Must See Mediterranean Masterpiece Mansion in Eagle Idaho
Every state has a fair share of beautiful homes but there is something special about Idaho and its wide array of inspired architecture, lifestyles and unique character structures and houses. I came across this incredible mansion in Eagle with its own Mediterranean style and flair. Just up the road from...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0