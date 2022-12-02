ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County Police use DNA to identify remains found in 1993

Fairfax County police have finally identified the remains of a woman found dead nearly 30 years ago. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Sharon Kay Abbott Lane were discovered by landscapers on December 6, 1993, in a wooded area at the base of a cedar tree in the 6800 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Centreville. FOX 5 spoke to Michael Lane, Sharon's son, about the news.
CENTREVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Community rallies after 'racist, hateful' graffiti found in Loudoun County; Sheriff's office investigating

SOUTH RIDING, Va. - Loudoun County residents rallied against hateful and racist graffiti that was found in the South Riding area of the county. The "racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic graffiti" was found painted near the Food Lion in the South Riding Town Center on Friday, according to local group Loudoun4All, a community organization that supports equity.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m. When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Video shows suspects breaking into historic Black church in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying several suspects accused of vandalizing a historic Black church in Potomac. Surveillance video shows at least five people breaking into the Scotland AME Zion Church before vandalizing it and taking off. Police said the incident...
POTOMAC, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Teen Allegedly Shot Family Member at an Edgewater restaurant

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater. 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis reportedly brandished a handgun as 19-year-old Alex Salina was trying to retreat from the encounter between the two and a group of other young men in the parking lot of the restaurant. Witnesses reportedly told police that a struggle over Santiago's firearm caused the gun to go off, and the 19-year-old admitted that he fired the shot that later killed his relative at Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center.
EDGEWATER, MD
georgetowner.com

Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported

Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
WASHINGTON, DC
wnav.com

Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis

Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mymcmedia.org

Hate Graffiti, Shooting Threat Sprawled in Kennedy High School Bathroom

Graffiti found in a John F. Kennedy High School bathroom Nov. 30 included a misspelled threat that someone “would shoot up the school Decemer 1.” The hate message that was written numerous times also included a laughing emoji. There were no reports of an incident at the school...
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
EDGEWATER, MD
WUSA9

Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy