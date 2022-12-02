Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County Police use DNA to identify remains found in 1993
Fairfax County police have finally identified the remains of a woman found dead nearly 30 years ago. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Sharon Kay Abbott Lane were discovered by landscapers on December 6, 1993, in a wooded area at the base of a cedar tree in the 6800 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Centreville. FOX 5 spoke to Michael Lane, Sharon's son, about the news.
fox5dc.com
Community rallies after 'racist, hateful' graffiti found in Loudoun County; Sheriff's office investigating
SOUTH RIDING, Va. - Loudoun County residents rallied against hateful and racist graffiti that was found in the South Riding area of the county. The "racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic graffiti" was found painted near the Food Lion in the South Riding Town Center on Friday, according to local group Loudoun4All, a community organization that supports equity.
Single Mom Returning To DC From Virginia Fatally Struck By Stray Bullet With Kids In Car
A 30-year-old mom driving home to Washington DC from Virginia was struck and killed by a stray bullet with her two children in her car, according to police and those who knew her.Fajr Vallejos was visiting her parents in Alexandria with her children, 8 and 5, and was just a few blocks away from her…
fox5dc.com
Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m. When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near...
fox5dc.com
Former Maryland volunteer firefighter sentenced in Prince George's County arson cases
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A former West Lanham Hills volunteer firefighter was sentenced Monday for his role in a series of arsons that were set several years ago in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said 26-year-old Jeremy Hawkins was sentenced to 15 years each on...
fox5dc.com
Video shows suspects breaking into historic Black church in Potomac
POTOMAC, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying several suspects accused of vandalizing a historic Black church in Potomac. Surveillance video shows at least five people breaking into the Scotland AME Zion Church before vandalizing it and taking off. Police said the incident...
wnav.com
Annapolis Teen Allegedly Shot Family Member at an Edgewater restaurant
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater. 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis reportedly brandished a handgun as 19-year-old Alex Salina was trying to retreat from the encounter between the two and a group of other young men in the parking lot of the restaurant. Witnesses reportedly told police that a struggle over Santiago's firearm caused the gun to go off, and the 19-year-old admitted that he fired the shot that later killed his relative at Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center.
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
Community gathers to bid farewell to Maryland teen fatally shot while raking leaves
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
wnav.com
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
fox5dc.com
Fake pizza delivery man exposes himself to woman near University of Maryland campus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A man posing as a pizza delivery person exposed himself to a woman at her door over the weekend near the University of Maryland campus. Authorities were called to the 7400 block of Princeton Avenue in College Park around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The woman told...
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
fox5dc.com
Fentanyl-laced pills causing multiple overdoses in Prince George's County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A Maryland family whose loved one recently overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills is warning the public about the counterfeit drug circulating throughout Prince George's County. Regina Hargrove told FOX 5 that her nephew passed away last Tuesday due to a fentanyl overdose. Hargrove said she's coping with...
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
mymcmedia.org
Hate Graffiti, Shooting Threat Sprawled in Kennedy High School Bathroom
Graffiti found in a John F. Kennedy High School bathroom Nov. 30 included a misspelled threat that someone “would shoot up the school Decemer 1.” The hate message that was written numerous times also included a laughing emoji. There were no reports of an incident at the school...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
