The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater. 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis reportedly brandished a handgun as 19-year-old Alex Salina was trying to retreat from the encounter between the two and a group of other young men in the parking lot of the restaurant. Witnesses reportedly told police that a struggle over Santiago's firearm caused the gun to go off, and the 19-year-old admitted that he fired the shot that later killed his relative at Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center.

EDGEWATER, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO