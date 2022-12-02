Read full article on original website
Related
‘I wanted more’: coach Graham Arnold still fighting for Socceroos post-World Cup
The Socceroos coach’s contract expired when Australia’s World Cup campaign ended but Arnold says ‘homeless’ code still needs ‘a facility that can inspire’
BBC
England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis
West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
SB Nation
England brush aside Senegal to advance, but Raheem Sterling going home due to ‘family matter’
Senegal were hoping to provide an upset after the first three Round of 16 matchups at the 2022 World Cup all went to script, with the Netherlands, Argentina, and France all winning, and winning rather easily. And the Lions of Teranga — with Édouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly starting as...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Hakimi's 'Panenka' penalty advances Morocco at World Cup
Achraf Hakimi converted the decisive spot kick for Morocco with a little dink of a shot known as a "Panenka" in a penalty shootout win over Spain to make his team the first Arab country ever to reach the World Cup quarterfinals
Is Amad Diallo keeping 'the league's most talented footballer' out of the Sunderland team?
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that the form of Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo is causing him a serious dilemma.
theScore
Giroud passes Henry as France's all-time leading scorer
Olivier Giroud stands alone as France's all-time leading scorer. The 36-year-old forward broke the deadlock between himself and French icon Thierry Henry on Sunday, scoring his record-breaking 52nd international goal for the men's team in France's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Poland. Kylian Mbappe found Giroud inside the penalty area...
Nat Sciver back with a bang as England roar to victory in first ODI against West Indies
England’s bowlers ran roughshod over the West Indies tail en route to an emphatic in the first one‑day international in Antigua, though their joy was tempered by the news that the all-rounder Alice Capsey is to return home after breaking her collar bone. Capsey, who made 17 opening...
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
Comments / 0