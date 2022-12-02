FCS National Championship Odds and Predictions: South Dakota State The Betting Favorite As Playoffs Get Underway

Read full article on original website
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
There's no doubt that the Wolverines will lose some of their current offensive lineman to the NFL in the upcoming draft, meaning they'll likely need to replace some key pieces. Harbaugh and Co. took a big step toward doing just that on Tuesday.
LSU's bowl opponent at center of coaching carousel rumors
LSU will face Purdue in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, but the man opposite Brian Kelly is at the center of silly season. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm’s name is once again getting tossed around with Louisville. Brohm played for Louisville, and it seems his name...
