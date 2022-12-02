Morocco stunned Spain 3-0 on penalty kicks and advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time after playing to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in Doha, Qatar. After Spain's first shootout attempt by Pablo Sarabia struck the right post, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou turned aside shots from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets. Morocco got successful penalty kicks from Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and the clincher from Achraf Hakimi -- who was born and raised in Spain. Morocco will face the winner of Tuesday's game between Portugal and Switzerland. Spain has not gone past the Round of 16 since winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. --Field Level Media

25 MINUTES AGO