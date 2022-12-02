Read full article on original website
MDARD: Oakland County kitten positive for rabies was humanely euthanized
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has released a statement about a 6-month-old unvaccinated kitten in Oakland County that was infected with rabies. Officials say that the stray kitten was found about six weeks prior to its rabies diagnosis. It is reported that the...
Morning 4: Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say. A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged...
Live election map: Georgia US Senate runoff race, Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. – The 2022 election cycle will finally come to an end on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the final runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the country’s final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight.
State working with Michigan providers to help meet behavioral health needs for those in foster care
LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan is working to help meet the behavioral health needs of children in foster care. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s foster care and juvenile justice systems are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. MDHSS stated in...
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
53-year-old Inkster man killed in Van Buren Township crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Inkster man was killed in a Van Buren Township crash that involved three cars and left one other person injured. Police said the crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Rawsonville Road just south of Huron River Drive. When...
Scattered light showers possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – This time of year, it’s all about shopping; fortunately, Mother Nature will cooperate in the short term. We’ll have dry conditions this evening before some scattered light showers cross the area overnight. Lows in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) mean that temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the night. Wind will blow from the south at 7 to 13 mph.
Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130
When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
Washtenaw Community College becomes only educational institution in Small Business Association of Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College announced that it has officially joined the Small Business Association of Michigan as an SBAM Friend of Small Business. The partnership aims to amp up workforce development for small businesses by offering custom training and resources to association members. Officials at the Ann...
Check out this gift idea for the kids in your life
Today marks the beginning of our days of giving, and we will be featuring a variety of gift ideas. Diane Brewer, executive director of the Michigan Education Trust, joined co-host Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss a gift that will last a lifetime. According to...
Showers will be on-and-off Tuesday, rest of the week in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – The winds have died down, making it slightly more comfortable today. We may get a few periods of milky sunshine, but we should expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low and middle 40s. Light winds will move NE at 5-10 mph. A stationary...
Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy and a couple cold rains worth watching
DETROIT – It’s a cold and clear start to our work and school week, happy Monday! Temperatures are in the lower 20s to middle 20s as you head outside any time before 8-9 a.m. with wind chills in the middle teens. That will warrant the full winter garb for that walk to work or school, or as the dog takes you for a walk. Just do your best to cover up while exposed skin could experience frostbite if left uncovered for 30-60 minutes. That being said, it’s not an unusually cold or windy morning, just cold enough to bundle up. The cold temps early are thanks in part to clear skies early but that will not last all day unfortunately.
Sunshine for Sunday gives way to more rain chances next week for Metro Detroit
For the end of the weekend, high pressure will start to build into the region and that will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds for everybody, but the cold temperatures will remain. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph heading into the afternoon.
