Read full article on original website
Related
What’s Top of Mind for FinTechs? Getting Profitable, Says Payments CEO
With the new year comes new expectations for FinTech firms. The hype cycle of 2021 has resolved — dissolved might be the better word — in the face of falling FinTech valuations, giving way in the harsh climate of 2022 to a more grounded approach to building digital finance businesses on more than big dreams and iffy propositions.
55% of SaaS Firms Now Use Spend Management Technology
To better track and manage non-payroll spend, companies need to upgrade their accounts payable functions. That’s no easy task. In the report “Improving Financial Performance: The Speed Of Spend Management System Adoption,” a PYMNTS and Airbase collaboration, we found that adding new capabilities to an existing AP system can help improve performance, but about 43% of businesses say it can take two weeks or more to actually integrate new software into their systems.
Payments Orchestration Helps Smaller Merchants Compete With eCommerce Giants
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.
Intelligent Data Helps Credit Unions Meet Members’ Expectations
Credit unions (CUs) have historically provided excellent personal service, and they’re doing better with data. According to Jeremiah Lotz, managing vice president of digital and data at PSCU, it’s not just better data; it’s smarter data that’s helping these niche institutions boost loyalty. “Intelligent data is...
Automated Purchasing Drives ‘Single Source of Truth’ vs Patchwork Approach
Automating purchasing functions lead to better strategic decisions. Ted Contreras, product manager for accounting at Airbase, told PYMNTS that using technology to automate procurement and integrate purchasing functions helps midmarket firms gain some much-needed agility. Midmarket firms, he said, are typically defined as those enterprises that have between 100 to...
Insiders Reveal How Telecom Payments Can Boost Banking Access
Individuals with mobile phones outnumber those with bank accounts in the most underbanked regions of the world, offering the telecom industry a prime opportunity to fulfill a vital role. In this month’s “Telecommunications Payments Tracker®,” four telecom providers tell PYMNTS how the industry is ideally positioned to provide financial access to unbanked households.
ADVA and One Finance Team on Egyptian BNPL Offering
One Finance and ADVA have partnered to expand consumer financing in Egypt. The two digital lending platforms announced the partnership on Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release that said the arrangement would facilitate payment plans across eight categories: finishing, education, health, travel, car maintenance, weddings and insurance. “We are...
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
EMEA Platforms Bring BNPL to Auto Repair Financing
To help keep vehicles rolling, BNPL firms offering auto repair financing are on the rise. As proof that the concept has wheels, U.K.-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Bumper recently raised 26.1 million pounds in a Series A extension round to help fund the growth of its vehicle repair financing platform.
71% of Financial Firms On Board With Receipt-Level Data Solutions
Banks, FinTechs, and others understand the benefits that item- or SKU-level data deliver. Specifically, that greater adoption of this technology is needed, and that once its uptake accelerates, a new generation of highly relevant and actionable card-linked offers will be ushered in. Analyzing this in the study Tapping Into The...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Open Banking Data Shakes up European Insurance Market
Insurers are increasingly turning to open banking to personalize coverage, increase access and streamline applications. In the latest example of the trend, U.K. open banking provider Yapily recently announced that it has teamed up with InsurTech company Certua to integrate open data sharing into its embedded insurance platform. The partnership...
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Alloy CFO: Know-Your-Business Focus Aligns Banks and FinTechs in 2023
2022 was a year filled with crypto meltdowns, international sanctions, synthetic IDs and fraud attacks. But Kiran Hebbar, CFO at Alloy, told PYMNTs that 2023 will be the year where regulators ramp up their scrutiny of financial services firms. “Fraud has exploded,” he said — but looking ahead to 2023,...
Crypto-Management Firm Nexo to Shutter US Operations
Nexo will phase out its products and services in the United States over the coming months. The cryptocurrency managing and lending platform said in a Monday (Dec. 5) blog post that the decision follows 18 months of dialogue with state and federal regulators that has come to a “dead end,” despite the firm providing information that was requested and modifying its business practices to address their concerns.
Zimpler Launches Paylink Solution for Invoice Payments
The Swedish FinTech Zimpler announced the launch of its Paylink solution on Monday (Dec. 5). Joining the ranks of Mastercard’s Pay-by-Link, Zimpler’s new solution allows businesses to send electronic invoices with a payment link attached that enables clients to make payments directly from their bank accounts. In a...
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
CE 100 Gains 3.1% as Tencent Leads Payment Names Higher
Connected economy names surged as investors cheered signs of resilient consumer spending. To that end, the CE 100 Index outpaced the broader markets, gaining 3.1% on the week. The Fed played some part here, too, as comments from Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that future rate increases may be on the order of about 50 basis points, which some observers took to mean that inflation may be peaking.
Beauty Subscriptions Are First to Go as Consumers Reduce Spending
As consumers reevaluate subscriptions amid inflation, new data shows beauty memberships are the most vulnerable. In fact, a greater share of customers is cutting out their subscriptions to beauty products than to any other kind of product or service, according to the November edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration.
Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers
Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0