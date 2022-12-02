ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort

The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Newsom’s Homeless Policies Require Radical Revision

California’s Homeless Industrial Complex was delivered a minor jolt last month, when Governor Gavin Newsom “issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.”. The panic was short-lived, however, when in a November 18...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California lawmakers take on oil price gouging at special session. Here’s what could happen

California lawmakers are preparing to debate alleged oil company price gouging, swear in new members and vote on leadership positions, all in the same day. Senate and Assembly members will convene in Sacramento on Monday for the start of the regular legislative session, as well as a special session Gov. Gavin Newsom called to address possible penalties against the oil industry, which registered record profits amid spiking gas prices this fall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report

In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)

Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Project Roomkey Housing: Homeless Say it Wasn’t a Benefit

Ever since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Project Roomkey started in 2020 as a way to help the homeless stay off the street by utilizing motel and hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has undergone big changes. It went from a program born out of necessity to keep vulnerable people from dying, to a boondoggle of a program which cities across the state use to put homeless when they take down their encampments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailynurse.com

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Adopts ENA Emergency Nurse Residency Program

The Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) and Kaiser Permanente Southern California are partnering to bring the association’s fast-growing Emergency Nurse Residency Program to 15 of the health system’s emergency departments. Introduced in April, ENRP offers a dynamic new approach for ED leaders looking to develop the critical-thinking, problem-solving, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

GLOBE EXCLUSIVE – EDD Has Paid Billions to Feds in Interest Alone

Since 1990, California’s unemployment agency – the EDD – has paid the feds $1,793,665,930 in interest alone to help keep its doors open and claimants paid. That approximately $1.8 billion dollar figure does not include what the state currently owes in interest – another $48.8 million for this year so far as the agency has begun borrowing again, as the Globe reported here – nor is that figure adjusted for inflation to reflect value in current dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE

