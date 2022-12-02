Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California restaurants gather 1 million signatures to challenge new fast-food labor law
A restaurant business coalition announced on Monday that it has gathered enough signatures to challenge a new California law that would create a state-backed labor council to set pay and working conditions for the fast-food industry. Save Local Restaurants, a coalition opposing the law, said it filed more than 1...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Sick and tired’ of high gas prices, California seeks to punish oil companies with new penalty
California lawmakers on Monday introduced legislation to penalize oil companies for alleged price gouging, setting up a showdown with an industry that has long wielded political influence in the Golden State. At the urging of Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Senate Budget Chair Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, proposed a new bill that...
The New Year will Bring New Laws in California
Some of the laws will take effect in January while others will take effect later in the year
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom paused $1 billion in homeless funds for cities, then restarted it. Did anything change?
Gov. Gavin Newsom stunned local officials across California last month when he revealed he would withhold $1 billion in state funds they were relying on to maintain critically needed shelters and services for the homeless. The announcement, made less than a week before Election Day, came with a stiff message...
theeastcountygazette.com
Settlement Enforcement Officers Receive Training on California Law Regarding Use of Deadly Force
According to a report by Hannah Wiley of the Los Angeles Times, the Pomona Police Department must retrain its officers in accordance with a 2019 law that altered California’s rules for the use of deadly force. As part of a recent settlement agreement, the Pomona Police Department is required...
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond, California after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of...
Paradise Post
Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California
LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
californiaglobe.com
Newsom’s Homeless Policies Require Radical Revision
California’s Homeless Industrial Complex was delivered a minor jolt last month, when Governor Gavin Newsom “issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.”. The panic was short-lived, however, when in a November 18...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline
The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Intel plans mass layoffs, including at its Folsom campus. How many jobs will be cut?
Intel Corp. plans to lay off dozens of Northern California employees in early 2023, including more than 100 at its large Folsom campus. The semiconductor company plans to permanently eliminate about 111 jobs in Folsom, according to a notice filed late last week to the California Employment Development Department. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California lawmakers take on oil price gouging at special session. Here’s what could happen
California lawmakers are preparing to debate alleged oil company price gouging, swear in new members and vote on leadership positions, all in the same day. Senate and Assembly members will convene in Sacramento on Monday for the start of the regular legislative session, as well as a special session Gov. Gavin Newsom called to address possible penalties against the oil industry, which registered record profits amid spiking gas prices this fall.
GV Wire
California’s Serial Filer of Disability Lawsuits Admits to Tax Scam
Some restaurant and retail shop owners sued by a Sacramento lawyer who specializes in ADA lawsuits have alleged for years that he was a scam artist. Now they’ve been proven right. Scott Norris Johnson, 60, of Carmichael, pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Tuesday in the Sacramento courtroom of...
Fontana Herald News
Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report
In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
californiaglobe.com
Project Roomkey Housing: Homeless Say it Wasn’t a Benefit
Ever since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Project Roomkey started in 2020 as a way to help the homeless stay off the street by utilizing motel and hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has undergone big changes. It went from a program born out of necessity to keep vulnerable people from dying, to a boondoggle of a program which cities across the state use to put homeless when they take down their encampments.
dailynurse.com
Kaiser Permanente Southern California Adopts ENA Emergency Nurse Residency Program
The Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) and Kaiser Permanente Southern California are partnering to bring the association’s fast-growing Emergency Nurse Residency Program to 15 of the health system’s emergency departments. Introduced in April, ENRP offers a dynamic new approach for ED leaders looking to develop the critical-thinking, problem-solving, and...
californiaglobe.com
GLOBE EXCLUSIVE – EDD Has Paid Billions to Feds in Interest Alone
Since 1990, California’s unemployment agency – the EDD – has paid the feds $1,793,665,930 in interest alone to help keep its doors open and claimants paid. That approximately $1.8 billion dollar figure does not include what the state currently owes in interest – another $48.8 million for this year so far as the agency has begun borrowing again, as the Globe reported here – nor is that figure adjusted for inflation to reflect value in current dollars.
