FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Steakhouses In Miami BeachWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Wichita Eagle
Dwyane Wade Hung Out Until 5 A.M. And Still Performed At Peak Level In 2006 NBA Finals
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had one of the best NBA Finals performance in history in 2006. Wade was named Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds, leading the Heat to their first championship in franchise history. In...
Wichita Eagle
LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers desperately need to bounce back into the win column, and a game against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets may be what does it. Unfortunately, there's a chance that the Clippers may be shorthanded as well. The Clippers have Kawhi Leonard listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain,...
Wichita Eagle
76ers Injury Report: Will James Harden Play vs. Rockets?
The Philadelphia 76ers were bit by the injury bug early on this season. While they started the 2022-2023 NBA season healthy, it wouldn’t be long before the team started suffering setbacks. James Harden was the first key player to get out with an injury this season. His backcourt partner...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn’t Want All The Credit For His 55-Point Massacre Of The Wizards
There was no question who was the man primarily responsible for your Los Angeles Lakers' decimation of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 Sunday afternoon win that was actually a bit more dominant than that final margin might make it look. L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis continued his Player Of...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Nuggets Preview: Dallas Looks to Win 3rd Straight on Tired Legs
The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (14-9) on Tuesday in what will be their second night of a back-to-back. This marks the third of four matchups between Dallas and Denver as both teams have taken one of the first two games. In the last meeting, the Mavericks disappointed against a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon as Dallas lost 98-97.
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota
One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
Wichita Eagle
Week 15 Falcons-Saints Game Time and Date Announced
The NFL announced on Monday that the Week 15 matchup between the Falcons and Saints will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon. The game had previously been TBD. FOX will handle the broadcast. The home meeting could have serious NFC South implications, but we have to wait and...
Joe Buck Had Twitter Buzzing After Very Enthusiastic ‘Monday Night Football’ Open
Good weather in December, Tom Brady had Joe Buck feeling good Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
Zion Williamson gets defensive for Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans (15-8) own the NBA's current longest winning streak at four games and now sit alone at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. While being without one of their former Duke basketball one-and-dones, Brandon Ingram (toe injury), their other Blue Devil, Zion Williamson, has upped his game across this stretch.
Wichita Eagle
Vols WR Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With Hyatt Hotel
Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is coming off of a massive season that will go down in Tennessee record books. Hyatt has now announced a new NIL partnership with Hyatt hotels. "This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Jalin Hyatt said in a statement to On3 Sports Pete Nakos. "The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That's real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates' families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing."
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Offseason: Andrew Heaney Has an Offer on the Table from the Blue Jays
Dodger free agent LHP Andrew Heaney could be making his way to Canada. Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith said Toronto has made an offer to the 31-year-old. The southpaw had a good year with the Dodgers in 2022. He went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched and 16 games. However, he did miss a handful of games due to his shoulder and arm injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
