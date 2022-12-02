ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Wichita Eagle

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers desperately need to bounce back into the win column, and a game against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets may be what does it. Unfortunately, there's a chance that the Clippers may be shorthanded as well. The Clippers have Kawhi Leonard listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

76ers Injury Report: Will James Harden Play vs. Rockets?

The Philadelphia 76ers were bit by the injury bug early on this season. While they started the 2022-2023 NBA season healthy, it wouldn’t be long before the team started suffering setbacks. James Harden was the first key player to get out with an injury this season. His backcourt partner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Mavs vs. Nuggets Preview: Dallas Looks to Win 3rd Straight on Tired Legs

The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (14-9) on Tuesday in what will be their second night of a back-to-back. This marks the third of four matchups between Dallas and Denver as both teams have taken one of the first two games. In the last meeting, the Mavericks disappointed against a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon as Dallas lost 98-97.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota

One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Week 15 Falcons-Saints Game Time and Date Announced

The NFL announced on Monday that the Week 15 matchup between the Falcons and Saints will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon. The game had previously been TBD. FOX will handle the broadcast. The home meeting could have serious NFC South implications, but we have to wait and...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Zion Williamson gets defensive for Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-8) own the NBA's current longest winning streak at four games and now sit alone at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. While being without one of their former Duke basketball one-and-dones, Brandon Ingram (toe injury), their other Blue Devil, Zion Williamson, has upped his game across this stretch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Vols WR Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With Hyatt Hotel

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is coming off of a massive season that will go down in Tennessee record books. Hyatt has now announced a new NIL partnership with Hyatt hotels. "This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Jalin Hyatt said in a statement to On3 Sports Pete Nakos. "The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That's real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates' families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing."
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Offseason: Andrew Heaney Has an Offer on the Table from the Blue Jays

Dodger free agent LHP Andrew Heaney could be making his way to Canada. Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith said Toronto has made an offer to the 31-year-old. The southpaw had a good year with the Dodgers in 2022. He went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched and 16 games. However, he did miss a handful of games due to his shoulder and arm injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
DETROIT, MI

