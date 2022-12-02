Read full article on original website
Christ the King principal placed on leave due to allegation against him
TOLEDO, Ohio — The principal of Toledo's Christ the King School, Steve Urbanski, was placed on administrative leave Saturday after the Diocese of Toledo was notified of an allegation against him, a diocese spokesperson said Monday. Lucas County Children Services contacted the diocese about the allegation, which "does not...
Coats for Christmas to hand out over 2,000 coats this weekend in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Thousands of coats are donated in the Findlay area for those in need every year. Each year, the Findlay YMCA partners with City Uniforms and Linens to collect, clean and distribute donations as part of Coats for Christmas. It's an initiative that City Uniforms started 35...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
toledoparent.com
Kids at Work: Toledo Restaurants Run Family Businesses
For many restaurants, food is the family business. And when the family includes young children, creative parents find ways to include the kids in the day-to-day operations. The children learn practical, hands-on lessons in math, reading, and spelling, and the parents find ways to involve the kids in daily tasks. Kitchen Impossible? Not at all!
Bowling Green HS student accused of making 'non-credible' bomb threat, district to press charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green High School student allegedly made a non-credible bomb threat against the school on Tuesday, according to an announcement made by district superintendent Francis Scruci. In a statement, Scruci said a student gave a note to a teacher that read "I planted a...
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
Is it safe for babies and children to wear a coat in a car seat? Experts weigh in
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's very easy to think by bundling up your child before you head out that door, you are doing them good. However, if you're putting them in a car seat with a jacket on, you could unknowingly be causing them harm. Safe Kids Greater Toledo, a...
13abc.com
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn
Mayor Christina Muryn grew up in Findlay and ran for office to give back and help shape her community's future. She enjoys engaging with and hearing from young people that are excited to improve the city. She shares that the biggest lesson she's learned while in office, is the importance...
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery closing after two years in business
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo ice cream shop is closing its doors roughly two years after opening. Milkster Nitrogen Creamery, located at 5333 Monroe St., made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The establishment's last day in business will be Dec. 17. "We’re sorry things didn’t work...
Dundee, Mich. area kids 'Shop With a Cop' for Christmas
MONROE, Mich. — The ninth Annual Dundee 'Shop with a Cop' took 14 area children to the Monroe, Michigan, Walmart Thursday evening to shop with a police officer for Christmas presents. The 10 different families met with about a dozen police officers for dinner before heading out to shop....
Ohio Auditor's office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Auditor's office confirmed Monday it is investigating the city of Perrysburg. A spokesperson said the investigation is "ongoing," but did not provide further details. WTOL 11 also obtained the original complaint, which stems from an anonymous letter addressed to former City Councilwoman Deborah Born dated Jan. 11 of this year.
mcccagora.com
MCCC faculty wears red at Board of Trustees meeting
A sea of red attire greeted approximately 50 people attending Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, donning shirts reading “MCCC Faculty Negotiating for a Fair Contract” on the back. The choice of apparel is part of the MCCC faculty’s ongoing protest for a new work contract, a cause...
Foundation built around ending human trafficking expanding efforts to help Toledo's youth
TOLEDO, Ohio — The S.T.A.R.S. Foundation was created to bring resources and hope to the youth of Toledo who are experiencing or who are at-risk of falling victim to sex trafficking. Elesondra Deromano is the Executive Director of the S.T.A.R.S Foundation. On Sunday, she was at Glass City Metropark...
concordchronicle.net
Learning continues despite cyber attack
On November 11th, both Jackson and Hillsdale County schools experienced a cyber attack that shut down all internet services for a few weeks. Even without the internet and electronics, the Concord Community teachers thrived under pressure and continued teaching. Some teachers used this to their advantage by doing hands-on learning...
Monroe PD narrowing down suspects in 'non-legitimate' bomb threat at Monroe Middle School
MONROE, Mich. — Monroe Middle school remained closed Thursday after a bomb threat was found inside a school bathroom a day earlier. Andrew Shaw, the school's superintendent, stood in the empty halls of the middle school Thursday morning and reflected on the recent incident. "What happened yesterday is a...
MSP: 14-year-old found with gun after asking trooper for help with bus schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - A trooper found a 14-year-old boy with a gun after the boy asked the trooper for assistance figuring out the bus schedule on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. At about 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 Mile and Russell in Hazel Park, a trooper was approached by a pedestrian who asking for help with the DDOT bus schedule.When they couldn't determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give the teen a ride. The trooper received the boy's consent for a pat down search before giving him a ride.According to Michigan State Police, the trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the teen's waistband.Police say the 14-year-old, from Detroit, was taken into custody on a carrying a concealed weapon charge. He has been released to his parents pending prosecutor review.
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
Potomac Drive resident says she's moving out after two shootings on her west Toledo street
TOLEDO, Ohio — No arrests have been made in the two weekend shootings on Potomac Drive in west Toledo that gave two 15-year-olds non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors that live on that street now question their own safety, so much so that they asked for their faces to be blurred, voices obscured and their names left out of any reporting. They said it's the only way they feel safe talking about the damage in their own neighborhood.
