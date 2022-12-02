Read full article on original website
Michigan football sophomore, senior team captain, shockingly enters transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines have lost sophomore tight end Louis Hansen and senior team captain Erick All to the transfer portal two days after winning their second Big Ten Championship. Both players announced through Twitter Monday (Dec. 5) that they were leaving the program, but it...
No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown
INDIANAPOLIS – Donovan Edwards' quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they're hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
Michigan football beats Purdue to claim second-straight Big Ten championship
INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan football defeated Purdue on Saturday, 43-22, to remain undefeated and claim its second-straight Big Ten championship. The Wolverines have 13 wins in a season for the first time in program history and will have a chance to add to that total in the College Football Playoff. Michigan will likely earn the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Georgia when the final CFP rankings are announced Sunday.
Michigan earns No. 2 seed in College Football Playoff for 2nd-straight year; will play No. 3 TCU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan earned the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row and will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Here are the final rankings:. Georgia. Michigan. TCU. Ohio State. The...
Spotlight: Ann Arbor Pioneer Girls Field Hockey Wins State Title
Favorite Place in Metro Detroit: The Riverwalk Path. The Detroit Riverfront is a great run. The Detroit Marathon is another really great event. I’ve been crew team only for that one…helping with water stations, etc. Did you play sports as a kid/student?: I played field hockey, volleyball, and...
Scattered light showers possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – This time of year, it’s all about shopping; fortunately, Mother Nature will cooperate in the short term. We’ll have dry conditions this evening before some scattered light showers cross the area overnight. Lows in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) mean that temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the night. Wind will blow from the south at 7 to 13 mph.
Michigan Lottery: Watch out for scammers claiming to be lottery agents, prize winners
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Lottery wants people to be aware of scammers who are claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners. The Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize. If you haven’t bought a Lottery ticket or played a Lottery game, there’s no way you could win a prize.
Showers will be on-and-off Tuesday, rest of the week in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – The winds have died down, making it slightly more comfortable today. We may get a few periods of milky sunshine, but we should expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low and middle 40s. Light winds will move NE at 5-10 mph. A stationary...
Washtenaw Community College becomes only educational institution in Small Business Association of Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College announced that it has officially joined the Small Business Association of Michigan as an SBAM Friend of Small Business. The partnership aims to amp up workforce development for small businesses by offering custom training and resources to association members. Officials at the Ann...
MDARD: Oakland County kitten positive for rabies was humanely euthanized
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has released a statement about a 6-month-old unvaccinated kitten in Oakland County that was infected with rabies. Officials say that the stray kitten was found about six weeks prior to its rabies diagnosis. It is reported that the...
Tasty Tuesday: The Original Gonella’s
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping in Detroit to try some of the best sandwiches in the city at The Original Gonella’s. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Original Gonella’s is located on Oakwood Boulevard...
Annual 12 days of GRiZmas in full swing: Here’s how to experience it
DETROIT – It’s the holiday season in Detroit, which means that GRiZmas is in full swing. If you are not familiar, GRiZmas is 12 days of events raising money for Metro Detroit music programs. GRiZmas is named after the Electronic artist GRiZ who is from Southfield and is a Michigan State University alumnus.
‘We’re back’: Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen regains control of hacked account
ANN ARBOR – “We’re back!! Our account was hacked and we are back in control,” says a new post by the official Zingerman’s Delicatessen Instagram account. The beloved Ann Arbor deli had its account hacked back in November by someone promoting financial and cryptocurrency service recommendations.
These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022
DETROIT – Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew you. But before this thing wraps up, I thought it would be fun for just a normal guy (me) to review some of my favorite things I found around Detroit this year. I’m not...
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
Morning 4: Favorite Detroit food, drink finds in 2022 -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Ken Haddad: These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022. Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew...
Ann Arbor Rec & Ed opens registration for winter fitness classes
ANN ARBOR – Commit to starting 2023 off on a healthier note by signing up for a winter fitness class organized by Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation (Rec & Ed). Registration is now open for virtual, in-person and hybrid fitness and wellness courses including yoga, cardio...
4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
Michigan State Police use chopper to assist Detroit police in arrest of carjacking suspect
DETROIT – The Michigan State Police used their chopper to help assist the Detroit Police Department in locating the vehicle involved in a carjacking incident over the weekend. The incident occurred on Friday (Dec. 2) when MSP located the alleged suspect near the Lodge Freeway and West Chicago. The...
Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter
ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter. Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary. Here’s where they can be found:...
