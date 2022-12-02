ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

ClickOnDetroit.com

No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Donovan Edwards' quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they're hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football beats Purdue to claim second-straight Big Ten championship

INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan football defeated Purdue on Saturday, 43-22, to remain undefeated and claim its second-straight Big Ten championship. The Wolverines have 13 wins in a season for the first time in program history and will have a chance to add to that total in the College Football Playoff. Michigan will likely earn the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Georgia when the final CFP rankings are announced Sunday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Spotlight: Ann Arbor Pioneer Girls Field Hockey Wins State Title

Favorite Place in Metro Detroit: The Riverwalk Path. The Detroit Riverfront is a great run. The Detroit Marathon is another really great event. I’ve been crew team only for that one…helping with water stations, etc. Did you play sports as a kid/student?: I played field hockey, volleyball, and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered light showers possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – This time of year, it’s all about shopping; fortunately, Mother Nature will cooperate in the short term. We’ll have dry conditions this evening before some scattered light showers cross the area overnight. Lows in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) mean that temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the night. Wind will blow from the south at 7 to 13 mph.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Watch out for scammers claiming to be lottery agents, prize winners

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Lottery wants people to be aware of scammers who are claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners. The Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize. If you haven’t bought a Lottery ticket or played a Lottery game, there’s no way you could win a prize.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Showers will be on-and-off Tuesday, rest of the week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – The winds have died down, making it slightly more comfortable today. We may get a few periods of milky sunshine, but we should expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low and middle 40s. Light winds will move NE at 5-10 mph. A stationary...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Original Gonella’s

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping in Detroit to try some of the best sandwiches in the city at The Original Gonella’s. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Original Gonella’s is located on Oakwood Boulevard...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Annual 12 days of GRiZmas in full swing: Here’s how to experience it

DETROIT – It’s the holiday season in Detroit, which means that GRiZmas is in full swing. If you are not familiar, GRiZmas is 12 days of events raising money for Metro Detroit music programs. GRiZmas is named after the Electronic artist GRiZ who is from Southfield and is a Michigan State University alumnus.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022

DETROIT – Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew you. But before this thing wraps up, I thought it would be fun for just a normal guy (me) to review some of my favorite things I found around Detroit this year. I’m not...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Rec & Ed opens registration for winter fitness classes

ANN ARBOR – Commit to starting 2023 off on a healthier note by signing up for a winter fitness class organized by Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation (Rec & Ed). Registration is now open for virtual, in-person and hybrid fitness and wellness courses including yoga, cardio...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter

ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter. Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary. Here’s where they can be found:...
ANN ARBOR, MI

