TikTok Fact Check: Can You Really Use Dandruff Shampoo to Clear Acne?
TikTok continues to find new (and eccentric) ways of changing up our skincare routine. (In the last few months alone we’ve learned about the benefits of skin cycling and done a deep dive into whether it’s safe to use glycolic acid as deodorant.) Most recently, creators on the clock app are using dandruff shampoo to clear acne, which begs the question: Is it actually legit? We asked a few dermatologists to weigh in on the skincare trend before you try it out yourself.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
TikTokers Can’t Stop Talking About This Gift for the Holidays
Holiday shopping is no easy feat, which is why we love it when the stylish experts on TikTok do it for us. This year, when it comes to beauty, some of our favorite TikTokers have homed in on one makeup gift that does it all: the Clinique Color Duet set.
Lindsay Lohan Shocked the Internet with Her ‘Pilk and Cookies’ Video (So, Of Course, We Tried It Out)
Lindsay Lohan is challenging Mariah Carey for her crown as the Queen of Christmas. Not only did Lohan make her triumphant return to acting with her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas, but the 36-year-old actress also grabbed headlines when she promoted a controversial drink: “pilk” (aka Pepsi and milk combined).
My Future Mother-in-Law Keeps Calling Me Fat, So I Asked a Therapist How to Handle It
There comes a point in every serious relationship when your partner’s family enters the picture…and let’s just say that every family (mine included) has its fair share of quirks. I was recently—and repeatedly—reminded of this fact by my fiancé’s mom, who has a bizarre fixation with other people’s bodies that can occasionally take the form of unsolicited and unflattering observations. OK, I’ll cut to the chase: My future mother-in-law has called me fat more than once…and it sucks. (For the record, I’m a petite woman—but that’s beside the point, since her comments would still be completely inappropriate no matter my weight.)
Social media influencer hit golf ball into Grand Canyon for a video. She’s been fined
She had faced a maximum fine of $5,000 and six months in prison.
