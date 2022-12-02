ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Costco Wholesale vs. Kroger

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Consumers are looking to save money on essentials today, and that behavior is putting a new spotlight on price leaders like Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Kroger (NYSE: KR) . These retailers tend to perform well during inflationary times since they offer a good mix of value-based staples and more indulgent purchases. Both companies have a huge, engaged shopper base, too, which helps explain why their stocks are beating the market so far in 2022.

But which one is the better buy going forward? Kroger is much cheaper, while Costco promises more stable earnings. Let's take a closer look at the key differences between the stocks.

Growth trends

Their latest sales trends illustrate why Wall Street has favored these stocks in a down market in 2022. Kroger said in early September that second-quarter comparable-store sales rose 6%, which was good enough to convince management to raise its 2022 outlook.

Kroger now sees comps rising between 4% and 5%, in part because shoppers are loving its fresh produce section. Its main competitor, Walmart , seems to be growing a bit faster and taking some market share, though, as shoppers tilt more spending toward groceries and away from categories like home furnishings.

Costco is faring better, both in absolute terms and when compared to key rivals. Comps were up 7% in the 9 weeks that ended in late October, for example . BJ's Wholesale reported just a 5% comps boost in the quarter that ended on Oct. 29 .

Earnings power

Investors will also prefer Costco stock when judging earnings power. Both retailers operate at extremely low operating margins at just about 3% of sales. But most of Costco's earnings come from membership fees rather than the markup it charges on product sales.

That factor makes its profits much more stable during economic downturns. It also means Costco significantly boosts annual earnings each time it raises subscription prices, as it does roughly every 5 years.

Kroger is planning to boost its margins over time through initiatives like a push into ultra-fast e-commerce delivery. And the grocery store chain pays out a higher dividend yield. But Costco is the winner with respect to stable earnings growth.

The better buy

Investors are being offered a big discount for Kroger shares as compared to Costco's. You must pay about 0.25 times annual sales to own the supermarket chain compared to a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1 for Costco and 0.7 times sales for Walmart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kGw2_0jV5NuDE00

COST PS Ratio data by YCharts

Kroger is also the cheapest option on a price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation. Its P/E of 15 can be considered a major discount compared to Costco's P/E of over 40.

Considering its higher dividend yield, Kroger's stock might appeal to value-focused investors. However, Costco's business has a few factors that make it a more attractive option. It is winning market share, growing more quickly, and likely to generate stable and growing earnings over the next several years even if consumer spending trends stay volatile.

Those are all great reasons for the stock to be priced at a premium compared to Kroger and other retailing peers. Those factors also point toward continued market-thumping returns ahead for shareholders who simply hold onto this stellar retailing business over the long term.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
HAWAII STATE
Motley Fool

Dave Ramsey Has a Warning About Costco Shopping

If you don't need this warning, you could still end up overspending at Costco. Costco is well-known for offering bargain prices on many of the items it sells. Its house brand, Kirkland, also has many devoted fans. Finance expert Dave Ramsey notes that it's easy to overspend at Costco by...
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Daily Dose of America

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

10 Costco Items That May Disappear in 2023

You've heard of the kiss of death, but Costco has the star of death, or the "death star" on certain products. When a little asterisk appears on the product tag, that means it's typically on its way...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy