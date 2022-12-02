ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ + More

By Liz Kocan
 4 days ago
Photos: APPLE, SHOWTIME, NETFLIX ; Illustration" Dillen Phelps

Dysfunctional friends, dysfunctional marriages, dysfunctional employees: everyone in this weekend’s new movies and shows could use some therapy. The week marks the return of the childhood friends of Firefly Lane and the premiere of a prestige limited series about ill-fated country music legends, and they just go to show that no relationship is perfect. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Firefly Lane (Season 2), George & Tammy, Slow Horses

The main characters in Netflix’s Firefly Lane, Tully and Kate, have been through plenty of drama and trauma together, and season two of the series promises more of the same. Based on the book series by Kristin Hannah, the TV version will come to an end with this second season that will be split into two halves. Over on Showtime, an equally dramatic – but true – relationship tale will be brought to life in George & Tammy, the story of George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s short-lived but passionate marriage. And on Apple TV+, Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden return in Slow Horses, the darkly comic yet suspenseful series about a band of MI5 agents who are considered second-string spies.

Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:

New on Netflix December 2: Firefly Lane (Season 2)

Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) are two women who have been best friends since their childhood growing up on Firefly Lane. Their story is told in both the present day, as well as in flashbacks over the years, and when season one ended, it sure looked like maybe their friendship was hanging by a thread, with Kate telling Tully she could never forgive her for what she did. What did she do? And will these two ever be friends again?? Season two (which will contain a whopping sixteen episodes split into two halves) returns to Netflix on Friday, and with that many episodes to fill, something tells me these two won’t stay mad at each other forever.

New on Showtime December 4: George & Tammy

The marriage between music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette only lasted six years, but it produced one of the most influential partnerships, both personally and professionally, in the world of country music. In the new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain assume the roles of the artists whose relationship was fraught with drama, but produced some of the most memorable songs ever recorded.

New on Apple TV+ December 2: Slow Horses

If you need any more proof that Gary Oldman can embody just about any character, look no further than Apple TV+’s Slow Horses. He’s already played Sid Vicious, Winston Churchill, and Sirius Black, and now Oldman is back as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses, a gripping thriller about a group of MI5 agents relegated to Slough House, a dumping ground for agents with imperfect records. The agents, led by the brilliant but disheveled Lamb, and though they might be considered a band of screw-ups, they still have the ominous job of thwarting a terrorist attack on London this season.

Stream Slow Horses on Apple TV+

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend

The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:

New on Netflix- Full List

Released Friday, December 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hot Skull — NETFLIX SERIES

Lady Chatterley’s Lover — NETFLIX FILM

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — NETFLIX FILM

“Sr.” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future — NETFLIX FILM

Released Saturday, December 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Released Sunday, December 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

New on Hulu – Full List

Released Friday, December 2

Darby and the Dead (2022)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)

Released Saturday, December 3

Huda’s Salon (2021)

New on Paramount+ – Full List

Released Saturday, December 3

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus

Released Sunday, December 4

Fit For Christmas

New on Apple TV+ – Full List

Released Friday, December 2

Slow Horses

New on Prime Video – Full List

Released Friday, December 2

Riches

The Peripheral

Three Pines

Your Christmas or Mine?

Hotel For The Holidays (Freevee)

Released Saturday, December 3

A Unicorn For Christmas

New on Disney+ – Full List

Released Friday, December 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules: Premiere

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays: Premiere

New on HBO Max- Full List

Released Friday, December 2

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

Released Sunday, December 4

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere

New on Showtime – Full List

Released Friday, December 2

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard Of Christmas?

Let The Right One In

The L Word: Generation Q

Ziwe

Released Saturday, December 3

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Released Sunday, December 4

George & Tammy

New on Starz- Full List

Released Sunday, December 4

Dangerous Liaisons

Step Up

The BMF Documentary

What Else Is Streaming New This December 2022?

These are just a portion of the new movies and shows you can watch this month if you’ve got more than one streaming service subscription. We update our guides to the new releases on the most popular streaming platforms every month, so you can stay on top of the freshest titles to watch. Here are full lists, schedules, and reviews for everything streaming:

Decider.com

Decider.com

