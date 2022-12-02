ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Ali Skovbye Isn’t Ready To Say Goodbye To ‘Firefly Lane’

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of Firefly Lane ahead.

Acting is more than just a career for Ali Skovbye. Since the now 21-year-old was scouted for a national car commercial at just four years old, portraying characters on screen has given her a crucial means of expression, a special bond with her sister, an unexpected best friend, and a show she doesn’t want to say goodbye to.

The Canadian actor snagged her first major credit in 2009 as Beth in Personal Effects, and has appeared in popular films and television shows including Smallville, Supernatural, and Once Upon a Time. When asked what initially inspired her to get in front of a camera, Skovbye credited her older sister Tierra, best known for her role as Riverdale’s Polly Cooper. “I started as a younger sister wanting to do everything that her older sister was doing,” Skovbye explained in a phone interview. “At the start, it was just for fun. And as I got older — around like 13 or 14 — I started to realize this is something that I want to do, if I can, for the rest of my life.” After noteworthy roles in When Calls the Heart and Breakthrough, Netflix cast Skovbye as the teenage counterpart to Katherine Heigl’s Tully Hart in Firefly Lane, based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name.

The series follows Tully and Kate’s inseparable friendship through the decades, with Roan Curtis and Sarah Chalke starring as teen and adult Kate, respectively. In Season 2, which premieres today, Skovbye’s effortlessly cool, plucky ’70s character continues her emotional coming-of age journey. But on top of typical teen struggles, we see Tully searching for the father she’s never met, navigating a toxic relationship with her mother, and experiencing PTSD from her sexual assault in Season 1. When reflecting on her complex character, Skovbye revealed she both relates to and envies Tully. But ultimately, she’s grateful that the fictional teen helped pushed her out of her comfort zone.

“I love her so much because she’s so strong and powerful and willing to speak her mind and unapologetically herself,” Skovbye shared. “I think I struggled with that a lot growing up, being comfortable in my own skin and unapologetically myself. So it was really fun to be able to play someone who didn’t give a fuck, and said what she wanted, and did what what she felt. That’s such an empowering, amazing experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKz5k_0jV5NnHN00
Photo: Netflix

While gushing over the catharsis of watching teenage Tully stand up for herself and embrace her independence in Season 2, Skovbye pointed to a scene in which her character refuses to back down in an argument with the school principal. “That is the scene that I use as my point of reference always,” she said. “I would be crying in that chair. If I got in trouble in school I would be so anxious. So it’s really fun to play someone who stands up for herself, especially in that situation as she 100% should have…We’re definitely alike in the ways we hide our emotions and push things under the rug. We don’t talk about it and hope it’ll go away. But we’re a lot different too.”

As our discussion shifted to her two main scene partners — Roan Curtis, who plays teen Kate, and Beau Garrett, who plays Tully’s mom Cloud — Skovbye’s voice beamed through the phone with all the warmth of Firefly Lane‘s golden sun-drenched ’70s flashbacks. “Beau is the best. Watching her live is an incredible experience. I can’t picture anyone else who could play Cloud. Truly. She is so good,” Skovbye raved. “It all feels so natural when the two of us are together. We do the full gambit. We laugh, we cry, we do everything. But I think that’s that’s what makes it like so beautiful with her.” Though Skovbye is one of Garrett’s biggest fans, she’s the first to acknowledge that the relationship between Tully and Cloud is unhealthy and turbulent at times. In Part 1 of Season 2’s two-part release, we see Cloud get arrested and channel her inner Carol Brady upon release, only turn back to alcohol and drugs again. It’s a heartbreaking cycle to witness, but Tully gets through it with support from her best friend Kate.

Little did Skovbye know when she signed on to play Tully, the strong on-screen friendship at the core of Firefly Lane would lead to a life-changing off-screen bond between her and Curtis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYTpI_0jV5NnHN00
Photo: Netflix

“We are just as close as we are on the show. We’re so lucky,” Skovbye said. “Us being so close and being best friends is honestly the best takeaway from the show. We talk every single day. And we’re so different, too, which is crazy. Just like Kate and Tully are kind of polar opposite humans, it’s really cool to be friends with someone so different and explore their life and the way they think. I think that’s why [Kate and Tully’s friendship] portrays so well. It’s just us. It’s just us a couple years younger — and in the ’70s.”

For all the fun and laughs that Skovbye and her co-stars share on set, and all of Kate and Tully’s lighthearted teen antics, Season 2 tackled heavy subjects including addiction, trauma, mental health, and sexual assault. When Skovbye looks back at the series’ final batch of episodes, there’s no doubt in her mind that Tully’s PTSD and the processing of her sexual assault were her biggest challenges as an actor. “It’s a dark [headspace] to be in, and I’ve talked about this a little bit, but your body doesn’t understand that what’s happening is not real life,” she explained. “So in your brain, you’re like, ‘OK. We’re just acting. We’re just acting.’ And you can repeat that to yourself, but your body doesn’t understand that the emotions and everything that’s going on is not actually happening in real life. So you kind of keep a little bit of that stored in your body. It’s weird — it’s a weird feeling.”

Though the scenes were emotionally draining to shoot and relive over the course of two seasons, Skovbye is proud of the show’s commitment to difficult storylines and thoughtful storytelling. “It’s just wanting to portray it as as truthfully as possible, because there’s so so many people that go through this, so I just want to fully do it justice the best way that I can,” she shared. “The main thing I hope people take away is that you’re not alone. I think seeing things on TV is one of the best ways to realize that they happen to other people…and it can make you feel less alone and maybe help you want to talk about it. I think we’re normalizing the fact that it’s OK to have these things be in TV shows, and it’s OK to talk about it… And I love that we don’t shy away from anything because it’s not pretty conversation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Kl3z_0jV5NnHN00
Photo: Netflix

Netflix plans to drop seven additional episodes of Firefly Lane in 2023, so the journey isn’t over yet. But Skovbye has been struggling with the thought of saying goodbye to the series, the cast, and of course, Tully. “I’ve seen all of it. I think I cried almost every episode,” she said. “It was first time I felt really, really sad about not being able to play a character again. Maybe a month before we were about to be finished I was just sitting on the couch alone one day, and I just started to sob.”

After bonding over our shared struggles with goodbyes and change, Skovbye attempted to unpack her bottled up Firefly Lane emotions. “It’s just such a weird feeling that I’m never going to play this girl again. For some reason Tully is such a relieving character for me to play because it’s everything I’ve kind of always wanted to be. I feel like it’s my weird alter ego in some way, where I get to just like do and say whatever I want without consequences,” she laughed. “So it’s kind of really sad that I don’t get to do that anymore and explore her anymore and play with her anymore, especially with Roan…Acting with her was one of the best experiences ever. With emotional things, we could literally just look in each other’s eyes for 10 seconds and immediately start crying, or just grab each other’s hand and immediately feel each other’s energy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyLtb_0jV5NnHN00
Photo: Netflix

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Skovbye may be done playing Tully on screen, but we can all take comfort in knowing she isn’t done dressing like her. “I love her clothes. When we wrapped we got to just walk through the wardrobe room of all of our clothes that we’ve worn throughout the past three years and…kind of just take whatever we wanted. So I’ve got a few statement pieces of hers for sure that I still wear,” she revealed. And though Firefly Lane is coming to an end, Skovbye fully plans to act again. “There’s endless reasons why I want to do it, but the main reason is I love how it’s like my own personal form of therapy,” she reflected. “One of the reasons that it’s so good for me is that it’s a personal outlet to express my emotions and get all of my stuff out there.”

When asked if she could tease Tully’s journey in the final seven episodes, Skovbye swiftly delivered one of the most iconic letdowns I’ve ever heard. “It’s hard, because I can’t really share anything. I always want to be careful not to be a Tom Holland and spoil it,” she said. “I just I hope that fans like it. They waited so long for it to come out. So I hope it lives up to the expectations that people have had.”

The first nine episode of Firefly Lane Season 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. The final seven episodes will drop in 2023.

Tags

Ali Skovbye

Firefly Lane

Netflix

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Daisy Jones and The Six Sets March Premiere on Prime Video: See Photos

Are you ready to rock?! Cool! Take that enthusiasm and table it for a few months, because Prime Video’s rock-n-roll drama Daisy Jones & The Six is going to premiere in Spring 2023, the streaming video service announced Tuesday. The limited series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s popular 2019 novel will get underway on Friday, March 3. New episodes will follow weekly, with the finale slated for March 24. The series chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band. Its cast includes Riley Keough (The Terminal List), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon,...
HollywoodLife

‘Firefly Lane’s Ali Skovbye Breaks Down Young Tully’s ‘Empowering’ Episode 7 Confrontation (Exclusive)

The story of Tully and Kate’s friendship continues in Firefly Lane season 2. The first 9 episodes of the second and final season were released December 2 on Netflix. In both the past and present, Tully and Kate experience ups and downs both as best friends and as individuals. In episode 7, young Tully finally gets the opportunity to confront her rapist in a poignant and powerful moment. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ali Skovbye about this crucial moment for teen Tully.
Decider.com

If You’ve Ever Lost a Friend, ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Hits Different

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of Firefly Lane ahead. From Kevin Can F Himself and A League of Their Own to Dead to Me, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and more, 2022 has been a banner year for TV shows with a focus on female friendship. With less than a month until 2023, Netflix’s Firefly Lane — a series that follows the 30-year friendship of Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) — returned to remind us just how impactful and invaluable a best friend can be. But by showing a rift between Kate and Tully, the second and final season also effectively captured the heartbreak of a fractured friendship.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Decider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From The Ghost Of Dan Jenkins To The Cursed Great Room

In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5 entitled “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” John Dutton (Kevin Costner) escapes from the Capitol with his assistant Clara (Lilli Kay) to take part in the Yellowstone’s annual spring cattle branding. As Jamie (Wes Bentley) hangs back in his office to flirt with Market Equites’ corporate shark Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), the rest of the Duttons also head to the ranch. Kayce (Luke Grimes), Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Breckin Merrill) attend the branding for brief respite from their grief, and Beth (Kelly Reilly) goes to spend time with Rip (Cole Hauser) because what women wouldn’t?
MONTANA STATE
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Prude ABC Execs Blundered By Taking Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Off Air For The Crime Of Consensually Ripping Each Other’s Clothes Off

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are joining the likes of Olivia Wilde and John Mulaney in the group of celebrities whose careers were recently affected by cheating scandals. But this one hits a bit different. Rather than suffering backlash in the form of scathing tweets, TikToks, and Instagram comments from those entwined in parasocial relationships (one-sided bonds forged between a fan and their object of affection) with the new couple, Robach and Holmes have been taken off the air by Disney’s morality police. And for what? For being two, easy breezy hot (and yes, adulterous) people who couldn’t keep their...
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

‘The Holiday’ Director Nancy Meyers Shuts Down Rumors of a Sequel: “Sorry but It’s Not True”

It looks like a sequel for The Holiday isn’t coming down the chimney with Santa this winter. Just one day it was reported that a second movie was in the works, director Nancy Meyers and actress Kate Winslet shut down the rumors. Meyers, who directed the 2006 romantic comedy, posted a screenshot of an article containing the (apparently false) news along with the caption, “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.” Many took to the comments section to express their disappointment, including Katie Couric, who simply posted a heartbroken emoji, as well as the official Instagram account for The Academy,...
Decider.com

‘Twin Peaks’ One Armed Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83

Actor Al Strobel, best known for his role as Philip Gerard in the cult classic 90s drama Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 83. Producer and long-time David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland announced the news Saturday on Facebook Saturday. “I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly,” wrote Sutherland. The actor, who lost his left arm in a car accident when he was 17, appeared in every iteration of Twin Peaks as Gerard—a man who cut off his own arm to stop an evil entity from possessing him. Strobel had appeared in...
Decider.com

Sunny Hostin Holiday-Shames Sara Haines For Not Sending Christmas Cards on ‘The View’: “You’re a Scrooge”

Sunny Hostin may have a Daytime Emmy nom and a law degree, but she’s also earned herself the title of Queen of Holiday Shaming. During today’s episode of The View, she was seen rolling her eyes at co-host Sara Haines‘ efforts to relieve some of the pressures during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. Haines, who is the self-proclaimed “one-woman-holiday-show,” explained how she took on the pressure of making the holidays perfect when she married her husband, who “didn’t grow up with traditions.” The co-host said she came in “envying” everything her mother pulled off and wanting...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jeff Dunham: Me The People’ On Comedy Central, The Ventriloquist Has Found His People, And It’s Making Lefties Nervous

For his 11th special, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has returned not only to Comedy Central but also to the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., where Dunham filmed his second comedy special 15 years ago (Spark of Insanity) that rocketed him to global fame. Performing in D.C., you can either lean into the political atmosphere of the nation’s Beltway crowd or avoid it completely. Dunham chose to lean into it. JEFF DUNHAM: ME THE PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Dunham ranks as the most popular comedy act on Comedy Central, with the Paramount-owned cable channel reporting the ventriloquist holds the eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
Decider.com

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Roll Their Eyes at ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary: “Do We Really Care?”

Just one day after the trailer for the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary dropped, the co-hosts of The View weighed in with their thoughts. While they were largely skeptical over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had anything to do with the trailer’s perfect timing — considering his estranged brother’s visit this week to the United States — the panel, with the exception of Sunny Hostin, rolled their eyes at the fact that the duo was moving ahead with the Netflix project. Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she was “struck” by Meghan & Harry, since the couple “already told their story.” She noted that...
Decider.com

Neal Bledsoe Leaves Great American Family Following Candace Cameron Bure’s “Traditional Marriage” Controversy

Great American Family actor Neal Bledsoe is leaving the network after Candace Cameron Bure’s controversial comments about only featuring “traditional marriage” between heterosexual couples in Christmas films. In a statement to Variety, he said, “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community.” “As someone who struggled as a young man with our society’s extremely narrow definition of masculinity, it was their community that provided me with refuge and a guiding light when my life felt lost,” he stated, adding, “And now, if I cannot stand up for that community in their time...
Decider.com

Who Plays Tully’s New Agent Justine Jordan? Why ‘Firefly Lane’s Jolene Purdy Looks So Familiar

Warning: Spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2 ahead. Netflix‘s heartwarming and heart-wrenching drama Firefly Lane is back with Part 1 of its second and final season. And in addition to reuniting with beloved returning cast members — including Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, and Ben Lawson — fans will get to meet some fresh faces this season, including Jolene Purdy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Teen Tournament Reunion

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Former Jeopardy! Teen Tournament competitors are giving it another go at the hit quiz show. Twenty-seven previous contestants —all undergraduates or recent college graduates — will come together for the College Championship format, which is the first of its kind in the Jeopardy franchise.
Decider.com

Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022

Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
Radio Ink

‘Michael Talks to Errybody’ Lands at iHeart

IHeartMedia’s podcast division has teamed up with veteran comedian Michael Colyar for a new conversational show called “Michael Talks to Errybody”. The show will feature thoughtful and thought-provoking conversations with big names in entertainment, including YouTube personality T.S. Madison, athlete Mike Tyson, actress Regina King and more. “In...
Decider.com

Decider.com

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy