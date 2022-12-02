ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Toby Keith Gives Promising Update After Stomach Cancer Battle: 'We'll Look at Something Good in the Future'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Toby Keith is opening up about his battle with stomach cancer in a new interview with the CMT Hot 20 Countdown . The 61-year-old country legend revealed earlier this summer that he was taking a break from music to undergo chemotherapy, radiation and surgery after getting a stomach cancer diagnosis in the fall of 2021.

“I’m thinkin’ about getting back in fighting shape,” Keith said in a preview of the interview posted earlier this week. “I need a little bit of time to rest up, heal up… it’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that. But as long as everything stays hunky dory then we’ll look at something good in the future. The full interview will air on Saturday (Dec. 3) at 9 a.m. ET.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith tweeted in June. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith cancelled some dates as a result of the diagnosis, then made a surprise appearance at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky in early November, where owner Ruby said he performed songs including his 2003 hit “I Love This Bar”; it was Keith first performance since revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Ruby also shared a photo of himself with Keith, saying, “Grateful for my good friend Toby Keith! Rocking our Lexington stage after a year of kicking cancer’s a–!”

Watch an excerpt from Keith’s interview below.

Billboard

Paramore Is Playing a One-Night Only Album Release Show at the Grand Ole Opry House

Paramore has tacked on a special date to its 2023 arena tour. On Monday (Dec. 5), bandmates Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro announced an album release show in Nashville to celebrate the release of their sixth LP, This Is Why. Related Paramore to Embark on Fall 2022 North American Tour: Here Are the Dates 12/05/2022 “Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023,” the group tweeted along with a poster for the show, which revealed that it will take place at the Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry, and will include support from Louis Prince. Fans hoping to secure tickets to attend the Nashville show...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Joins TikTok: ‘I Have Arrived!’

Dolly Parton is officially on TikTok. Her first TikTok post, posted Sunday afternoon (Dec. 4), is a montage of clips of the country icon, ending with a “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!” message. “I have arrived!” Parton captioned the video. Related Dolly Parton Shines With 'Diamonds & Rhinestones' on Top Country Albums Chart 12/04/2022 Another new clip is a compilation of Parton greeting her fans. Others include a “Better late than never!” post, an “I’ve officially joined TikTok” video, a funny look at the many sides of Dolly across different social media platforms and a tribute to fans on TikTok who have featured the singer in their content, set to “9 to 5” — which Parton recently sang as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. Coming up for Parton is NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special: She’s ringing in 2023 with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on the program that’s set to air Dec. 31 live from Miami. See her first TikTok post below, and follow Parton to see them all here. More from BillboardDolly Parton Shines With 'Diamonds & Rhinestones' on Top Country Albums ChartBob McGrath, Original, Longtime Resident of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 90The Weeknd Teases 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Project
Billboard

Billboard

