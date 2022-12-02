ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of AFC Showdown With Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't clear concussion protocol and is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs. Samaje Perine will start with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans also expected to take snaps on offense. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play for the first time since...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired. Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson

Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Sooners in the NFL: Week 13

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience

Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

College football insider refutes Ed Orgeron to UNLV reports

Not long after a report emerged that Ed Orgeron was in play for the UNLV head coaching job, another report followed soon after that shoot those rumors down. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic shared that he spoke with Orgeron, who said that he is not in the mix for the UNLV position.
PARADISE, NV
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Have Faith In Huntley; He Has to Justify Confidence

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has already had a taste of what it's like to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Last season, Huntley started four games when Lamar Jackson was sidelined with an illness and ankle injury. Huntley played effectively at times but finished 1-3, completing 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Vols WR Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With Hyatt Hotel

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is coming off of a massive season that will go down in Tennessee record books. Hyatt has now announced a new NIL partnership with Hyatt hotels. "This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Jalin Hyatt said in a statement to On3 Sports Pete Nakos. "The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That's real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates' families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing."
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota

One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Re-signing Zack Greinke could be biggest offseason move for Kansas City Royals

The biggest free-agent splash the Kansas City Royals make this winter very well might be bringing back one of their own veteran players. The Winter Meetings began this week with the front office personnel of all 30 Major League Baseball teams gathered in one place, which typically sets the stage for trades and big-name free-agent signings that will set the tone for the upcoming season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?

The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals injected rocket fuel into their 2022 season on Sunday, and the national media is taking notice. Cincinnati was the talk of the town on Monday following their 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Things started with noted Bengals' believer Dan Orlovsky breaking down Joe "The Answer"...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, kicking off college football’s mad dash to upgrade and fill out rosters across the country. Brent Venables has maintained that he doesn’t want his roster at Oklahoma to live or die via the portal, but the reality of college football means the Sooners will have to be players in the portal race once again to fill out their roster.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy