5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ snap counts vs. Bengals: Who saw increased playing time, and what does it mean?
The Chiefs suffered their third loss of the season in Week 13, falling 27-24 to the Cincinnati Bengal at Paycor Stadium. A fourth quarter of miscues, which featured a missed 55-yard field goal, Travis Kelce’s lost fumble and being outscored 10-0, doomed the Chiefs, who have now lost three straight to the Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, owner cites 'higher aspirations'
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, owner Amy Adams Strunk announced Tuesday.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't clear concussion protocol and is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs. Samaje Perine will start with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans also expected to take snaps on offense. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play for the first time since...
Wichita Eagle
Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired. Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Wichita Eagle
History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson
Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
Wichita Eagle
Sooners in the NFL: Week 13
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
Wichita Eagle
The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience
Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
Wichita Eagle
College football insider refutes Ed Orgeron to UNLV reports
Not long after a report emerged that Ed Orgeron was in play for the UNLV head coaching job, another report followed soon after that shoot those rumors down. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic shared that he spoke with Orgeron, who said that he is not in the mix for the UNLV position.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Have Faith In Huntley; He Has to Justify Confidence
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has already had a taste of what it's like to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Last season, Huntley started four games when Lamar Jackson was sidelined with an illness and ankle injury. Huntley played effectively at times but finished 1-3, completing 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Wichita Eagle
Vols WR Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With Hyatt Hotel
Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is coming off of a massive season that will go down in Tennessee record books. Hyatt has now announced a new NIL partnership with Hyatt hotels. "This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Jalin Hyatt said in a statement to On3 Sports Pete Nakos. "The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That's real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates' families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing."
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota
One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
Wichita Eagle
Re-signing Zack Greinke could be biggest offseason move for Kansas City Royals
The biggest free-agent splash the Kansas City Royals make this winter very well might be bringing back one of their own veteran players. The Winter Meetings began this week with the front office personnel of all 30 Major League Baseball teams gathered in one place, which typically sets the stage for trades and big-name free-agent signings that will set the tone for the upcoming season.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs report card: below-average game costs KC top seed in fluid AFC playoff picture
The Chiefs have a Cincinnati Bengals problem. Kansas City had won 26 straight games in November and December until falling 27-24 to the Bengals on Sunday. This time, the Chiefs had overcome an 11-point deficit to take the lead into the fourth quarter — but they couldn’t protect it.
Wichita Eagle
Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?
The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
Josh Heupel opens up on familiarity, connection to Florida ahead of Orange Bowl
Head coach Josh Heupel has a long connection with the state of Florida, going back to his playing days and his first head coaching role with UCF. Now, he’s set to return to coach in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. In the Orange Bowl press conference, Josh Heupel was...
Wichita Eagle
National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals injected rocket fuel into their 2022 season on Sunday, and the national media is taking notice. Cincinnati was the talk of the town on Monday following their 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Things started with noted Bengals' believer Dan Orlovsky breaking down Joe "The Answer"...
Wichita Eagle
Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, kicking off college football’s mad dash to upgrade and fill out rosters across the country. Brent Venables has maintained that he doesn’t want his roster at Oklahoma to live or die via the portal, but the reality of college football means the Sooners will have to be players in the portal race once again to fill out their roster.
