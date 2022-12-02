Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is coming off of a massive season that will go down in Tennessee record books. Hyatt has now announced a new NIL partnership with Hyatt hotels. "This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Jalin Hyatt said in a statement to On3 Sports Pete Nakos. "The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That's real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates' families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO