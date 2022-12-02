Read full article on original website
Northern Utah fog limiting visibility on highways throughout morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers along the northern Wasatch Front will want to give themselves extra time for their commute Tuesday morning to account for the fog. The National Weather Service has a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for the northern Utah from Box Elder to Salt Lake counties, with areas around the Great Salt Lake literally in the thick of it.
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
Teachers share concern over outdated locks in event of emergencies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A secure classroom door is the first line of defense for two of the most life-threatening disasters that can happen at school: a fire and a shooting. But older schools have doors with an ancient lock system, which has ironically caused the security measures for both disasters to compete with each other, and teachers are nervous about it.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
Company appeals state rejection of Utah Lake islands project
The company behind a project to dredge and build islands on Utah Lake is asking the state to reconsider its rejection of the project.
‘It’s kind of an eerie feeling;’ Utah man living in Hawaii witnesses Mauna Loa eruption
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has a front-row seat to the Mauna Loa Volcano eruption happening on the Big Island of Hawaii. David Bryner is originally from St. George and now lives in Kona, working as a tennis instructor. “I was on my way to work and...
Utah looks to expand cloud seeding to help with drought, Great Salt Lake
Charles Holmgren turns on a propane tank and turns on the flame on a nearby burner. He'll leave it going, while he does other things on his Tremonton farm.
Slippery road sends car down embankment into house
Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Next morning-drive snow happening Monday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
School districts across the sound cancel, delay class, with more snow on the way
After a sprinkle of snow across the Puget Sound region, several school districts are delaying or canceling classes for students today. The areas expected to be impacted with the most snow are Kitsap and Snohomish counties and the Cascade foothill range, where snow totals range from 4 to 10 inches, but there are some higher amounts at elevation.
Utah financial counselor breaks down managing emergency funds in case of unexpected layoff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the economy showing signs of slowing and some big tech companies like Meta and Twitter announcing layoffs, it makes sense to assume that layoffs are possible in any workplace. To prepare for that possibility it also makes sense to get your finances in...
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
Poll: More than a third of Utahns are changing their holiday behavior because of COVID-19. Here’s why virus is still a ‘big deal’ for some
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found more than one third of Utahns are changing their behavior this holiday season due to COVID-19. A public health professor says people are ready to move on from coronavirus despite rising cases and deaths in Utah.
Map: Your 2022 guide to seeing Christmas lights in Utah this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — It's that (most wonderful) time of year again!. Colorful Christmas lights are decorating homes and streets across Utah and KSL.com's annual lights map is back to help you see them all this holiday season. Grab some hot cocoa and your loved ones, and make your way to some of the brightest and most colorful lights displays in the state!
Parched alfalfa, prison mosquito problems and controversial coyote kills
Alfalfa in the spotlight: Why one crop uses more than half of Utah’s water — and how that relates to the plight of the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes, as predicted, are wreaking havoc at the new state prison, but addressing the problem could cause harm to an already stressed ecosystem. And state-approved coyote killing contests in Utah stir controversy.
