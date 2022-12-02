ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kjzz.com

Northern Utah fog limiting visibility on highways throughout morning

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers along the northern Wasatch Front will want to give themselves extra time for their commute Tuesday morning to account for the fog. The National Weather Service has a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for the northern Utah from Box Elder to Salt Lake counties, with areas around the Great Salt Lake literally in the thick of it.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Teachers share concern over outdated locks in event of emergencies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A secure classroom door is the first line of defense for two of the most life-threatening disasters that can happen at school: a fire and a shooting. But older schools have doors with an ancient lock system, which has ironically caused the security measures for both disasters to compete with each other, and teachers are nervous about it.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Slippery road sends car down embankment into house

Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Next morning-drive snow happening Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Map: Your 2022 guide to seeing Christmas lights in Utah this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — It's that (most wonderful) time of year again!. Colorful Christmas lights are decorating homes and streets across Utah and KSL.com's annual lights map is back to help you see them all this holiday season. Grab some hot cocoa and your loved ones, and make your way to some of the brightest and most colorful lights displays in the state!
UTAH STATE
kcpw.org

Parched alfalfa, prison mosquito problems and controversial coyote kills

Alfalfa in the spotlight: Why one crop uses more than half of Utah’s water — and how that relates to the plight of the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes, as predicted, are wreaking havoc at the new state prison, but addressing the problem could cause harm to an already stressed ecosystem. And state-approved coyote killing contests in Utah stir controversy.
UTAH STATE

