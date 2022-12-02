ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of ABC Anchor TJ Holmes Dumped for Blonde Coworker

By Xara Aziz
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago

It was a tumultuous Thursday for Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach after an explosive report revealed that the two were engaged in a “months-long” affair.

A source told Page Six that the pair began dating around March while they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. In the months that followed, the two were caught in pictures hanging around town and taking trips together.

Both anchors were married to their spouses for 12 years, but both couples separated from their spouses in August, reports say.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Holmes and Robach are seen canoodling and drinking beers at a local NYC bar not far from an office where they work. Other photos show the pair packing items in a BMW to head to a trip at a tucked-away cottage in upstate New York. In one picture that has since gone viral, Holmes, who is married to an Atlanta-area lawyer, is seen cupping Roback’s butt cheek in his hand.

One work colleague told Page Six that the pair had “gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair.”

“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” the staffer said.

Anonymous sources told Daily Mail that the couple’s work colleagues were “buzzing about the intimacy between them” while they were in England in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZqVe_0jV5MzjU00

Since the news broke, both Holmes and Robach have deactivated their Instagram accounts. In one photo on her account before it was deleted, she was seen with both her husband and side hubby after training for the marathon.

“Amazing group and incredible weather today. Our half marathon posse slaying final long training run,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Twitter dragged Holmes for filth for a 2020 Instagram post he dedicated to his wife for their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“…despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfHZZ_0jV5MzjU00

The post continued: “That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

“Re Tj Holmes’s anniversary post. As I have tweeted before, the award for endurance is always handed with condescension from the person who is causing your pain. Once you show that you are willing to take nonsense, they are ready to show you even more,” one person tweeted.

Comments / 25

Barbara Norwood
4d ago

Their spouses are better off without them. No one deserves to be married to cheaters. These two will end up cheating on each other.

Reply
12
Bently
4d ago

Both should be fired they might think they love each other but they are cheaters and they will cheat again

Reply(2)
14
Mary Hurst
4d ago

Life’s to short to be with the wrong person. They are both adults…none of my business.

Reply(1)
10
 

