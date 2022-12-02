Read full article on original website
Related
Automated Purchasing Drives ‘Single Source of Truth’ vs Patchwork Approach
Automating purchasing functions lead to better strategic decisions. Ted Contreras, product manager for accounting at Airbase, told PYMNTS that using technology to automate procurement and integrate purchasing functions helps midmarket firms gain some much-needed agility. Midmarket firms, he said, are typically defined as those enterprises that have between 100 to...
What’s Top of Mind for FinTechs? Getting Profitable, Says Payments CEO
With the new year comes new expectations for FinTech firms. The hype cycle of 2021 has resolved — dissolved might be the better word — in the face of falling FinTech valuations, giving way in the harsh climate of 2022 to a more grounded approach to building digital finance businesses on more than big dreams and iffy propositions.
Bankruptcy Judge to Decide If Celsius or Clients Own Crypto
A federal judge will soon decide who owns cryptocurrency in interest-bearing accounts. In the bankruptcy case of crypto lender Celsius Network, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn will decide if crypto that was put into interest-bearing accounts before the firm’s filing for Chapter 11 in July belongs to the depositors or Celsius, Bloomberg reported Monday (Dec. 5).
Payments Orchestration Helps Smaller Merchants Compete With eCommerce Giants
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.
Australia Sues Amex For Violating Credit Card Distribution Rules
Australia’s securities regulator says American Express issued customers cards without ensuring they understood them. In a lawsuit filed Monday (Dec. 6), the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) alleges that the credit card company was aware that customers might have some confusion about whether they were applying for a credit card or loyalty card when they signed up for the offering through the department store David Jones.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Intelligent Data Helps Credit Unions Meet Members’ Expectations
Credit unions (CUs) have historically provided excellent personal service, and they’re doing better with data. According to Jeremiah Lotz, managing vice president of digital and data at PSCU, it’s not just better data; it’s smarter data that’s helping these niche institutions boost loyalty. “Intelligent data is...
55% of SaaS Firms Now Use Spend Management Technology
To better track and manage non-payroll spend, companies need to upgrade their accounts payable functions. That’s no easy task. In the report “Improving Financial Performance: The Speed Of Spend Management System Adoption,” a PYMNTS and Airbase collaboration, we found that adding new capabilities to an existing AP system can help improve performance, but about 43% of businesses say it can take two weeks or more to actually integrate new software into their systems.
71% of Financial Firms On Board With Receipt-Level Data Solutions
Banks, FinTechs, and others understand the benefits that item- or SKU-level data deliver. Specifically, that greater adoption of this technology is needed, and that once its uptake accelerates, a new generation of highly relevant and actionable card-linked offers will be ushered in. Analyzing this in the study Tapping Into The...
Cloud-Based Innovations Offer Retailers Cheaper Path to Cutting Edge
In a year filled with belt-tightening and challenges, retailers are tapping cheaper cloud-based tech solutions. From the ongoing Ukraine crisis and supply chain issues to an energy crisis and decreased consumer spending caused by rising inflation, this tough economic period has caused cutbacks and revisions, especially in new tech investments that have been powering their omnichannel transition since the start of the pandemic.
Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers
Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
Open Banking Data Shakes up European Insurance Market
Insurers are increasingly turning to open banking to personalize coverage, increase access and streamline applications. In the latest example of the trend, U.K. open banking provider Yapily recently announced that it has teamed up with InsurTech company Certua to integrate open data sharing into its embedded insurance platform. The partnership...
CE 100 Gains 3.1% as Tencent Leads Payment Names Higher
Connected economy names surged as investors cheered signs of resilient consumer spending. To that end, the CE 100 Index outpaced the broader markets, gaining 3.1% on the week. The Fed played some part here, too, as comments from Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that future rate increases may be on the order of about 50 basis points, which some observers took to mean that inflation may be peaking.
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Instacart Offers Coupon Solution to Drive Ad Sales Amid Inflation
With brands noting consumers’ pricing anxieties, Instacart is turning to coupons to drive ad sales. The grocery aggregator announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) the launch of its Promotions suite of advertising offerings for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, offering self-service options for showing consumers personalized deals, promotions and coupons. “With...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
AutoZone Adds Tech and Stores to Meet Auto Parts Demand
AutoZone is growing its sales to both professional repair shops and do-it-yourselfers. The auto parts chain said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release that its domestic same-store sales were up 5.6% during the quarter ended Nov. 19, on top of the 13.6% gain it made last year. Both commercial and retail sales were up.
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Winc Sinks Into Bankruptcy as Taste for Wine Subscriptions Sours
You might have thought that an online wine club would be impervious to consumers’ belt-tightening. News came last week that Winc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had gone public a bit more than a year ago. Last November, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised $22 million...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0