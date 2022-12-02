Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange Bybit to Lay Off 30% of Its Work Force in ‘Deepening Bear Market’
CEO Ben Zhou said the company needed to reduce its headcount to survive the “deepening bear market.”. Independent Chinese reporter Colin Wu said the layoffs ratio was around 30%. Bybit fired around 30% of its employees in June. Centralized crypto exchange Bybit has carried out a fresh round of...
Web3 is Replacing the Internet Era—All Lithuania Needs, is to Take Advantage of the Dawning Opportunities
The Web3 Internet era is only dawning, but it is already quite clear that a significant transformation awaits us. According to Gediminas Laucius, Lewben’s Legal and Tax Services Partner, the coming changes will be of the utmost importance for Lithuania: ‘By making an appropriate and timely response, we could create favourable business conditions both for domestic companies and international investors, and make Lithuania more competitive and attractive in their eyes.’
Activist investor Bluebell seeks to replace BlackRock CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd has sought to replace BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, after taking a position in the asset manager.
Genesis Global’s Debt Volume Rises to $1.8 Billion, Could Grow Even Higher
Embattled crypto brokerage provider Genesis Global Capital could be in a deeper financial crisis than reported, as creditor groups in negotiation with Genesis currently account for $1.8 billion of loans. Genesis’ Debt Grows Above $1.8 Billion. Just days after the Financial Times reported that Genesis failed to repay U.S.-based...
BinaryX (BNX) Falls Over 50% in One Day Amid Rumors of Team Selling Treasury Tokens
Popular play-to-earn (P2E) game developer BinaryX’s native token, BNX, has fallen by over 50% in one day. The Binance Labs investee’s token plummeted from its peak of $175 to $63 in the last ten days following rumors of its developer team selling treasury tokens. According to the rumors,...
Bitkeep Wallet Goes Live With .bayc and Other Blue-Chip NFT Domain Names For Transaction Resolution
As simplified wallet addresses become more popular within the blockchain space, KEY3.id, a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain are proud to announce that .bayc and other Blue-Chip NFT bound domain names are now supported by BitKeep Wallet. Users who possess .bayc, .mfer,.doodle and other Blue-Chip NFT-bound domain names can now use it to access 70 different main chains, with over 220,000 different cryptocurrency assets and to store and manage NFTs.
Tech Firm Serves Court Papers to Defendants’ Crypto Wallets
Tech firm RBB Lab uses NFTs to serve two defendants. RBB Lab wants to highlight new uses for blockchain tech. Two former contractors of a tech firm got a surprise deposit in their crypto wallets. Alberto De Luigi and Andreas Kohl received a summons to appear before an Italian court from their ex-employer.
Goldman Sachs Sees Long-term Opportunities in Virtual Assets, Expresses Willingness to Invest in Firms Affected by FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs seeks to invest millions of dollars in firms affected by the FTX crisis. Mathew McDermott revealed that Goldman Sachs is gathering information about numerous firms. Although the crisis continues, the executive admitted that the underlying technology continues to hold up. Goldman Sachs has seen a drastic increase in...
Bitcoin Analysts Predict 2023 Rally Whilst Central Banks Tout Fears of 70% Price Drop
Standard Chartered price Bitcoin at $5,000 in a 2023 ‘surprise scenario’. Bitcoin analysts call for a mid-2023 bull cycle, pricing Bitcoin at $50,324. Eric Robertson, the Global Head of Research at multinational bank Standard Chartered, claims that a 2023 Bitcoin upset has not been priced in. Robertson claims another 70% drop to $5,000 in 2023 is a ‘surprise scenario’ that the markets have yet to react to.
