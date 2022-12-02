ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Ankr Reveals Compensation Plan For Users Affected by $5 Million Hack

Ankr was the victim of a hack that cost the project losses of over $5 million. The team briskly patched the exploit within hours. Ankr says it will compensate all users for their losses and discontinue the affected token to prevent future occurrences. A security breach nearly sent Ankr underwater,...
zycrypto.com

Huobi Token (HT) and Chiliz (CHZ) Struggle as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Surges

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a trending coin in the cryptocurrency market for its commitment to keeping its prices solid and facilitate communication among blockchain networks. Since Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is living up to its predictions in its presale, many Huobi Token (HT) and Chiliz (CHZ) holders are staking their coins on Snowfall Protocol (SNW) for stable yields.
zycrypto.com

X-eleven’s Fintech for the Post-Fiat Era is Conquering the Market

The digitalization of financial services and payments leads to people losing control over their money. Unfortunately, it is impossible to solve this problem within the fiat system. That is why the world needs new, innovative financial services that work without fiat. Last week we received information about a new player entering the market and preparing for the launch of innovative fintech products. This is the company X-eleven.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Risks Crashing To $5,000 In 2023 — Standard Chartered’s Chief Strategist Warns

Bitcoin risks plummeting by another 70% to $5,000 come next year, according to Eric Robertson, the Global Head of Research at Standard Chartered Bank. In a Sunday statement, the pundit, also the bank’s chief strategist, warned of bitcoin pulling the “surprise move” come 2023, catching investors who believe the crypto market has bottomed unaware. The plunge could be caused by stringent interest rate hikes and more crypto “bankruptcies and a collapse in investor confidence in digital assets,” Robertsen added.
The Associated Press

US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves

Stocks are losing ground again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 400 points, or 1.2%, to 33,549 and the Nasdaq fell 2%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2%, Disney slid 3.2% and AutoZone dropped 3.7%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.8% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.

