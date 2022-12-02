Stocks are losing ground again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 400 points, or 1.2%, to 33,549 and the Nasdaq fell 2%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2%, Disney slid 3.2% and AutoZone dropped 3.7%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.8% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.

19 MINUTES AGO