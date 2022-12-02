Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Ankr Reveals Compensation Plan For Users Affected by $5 Million Hack
Ankr was the victim of a hack that cost the project losses of over $5 million. The team briskly patched the exploit within hours. Ankr says it will compensate all users for their losses and discontinue the affected token to prevent future occurrences. A security breach nearly sent Ankr underwater,...
zycrypto.com
Over 3X for Early Buyers of Oryen Network presale attracts Trust Wallet, Elrond, and Synthetix holders
The crypto industry has come a long way, and as its popularity increases daily, new adherents continue to join the industry in large numbers. The exponential growth can easily be attributed to new innovative ideas. A staking platform called Oryen that was introduced a few weeks is taking the industry...
zycrypto.com
Huobi Token (HT) and Chiliz (CHZ) Struggle as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Surges
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a trending coin in the cryptocurrency market for its commitment to keeping its prices solid and facilitate communication among blockchain networks. Since Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is living up to its predictions in its presale, many Huobi Token (HT) and Chiliz (CHZ) holders are staking their coins on Snowfall Protocol (SNW) for stable yields.
zycrypto.com
X-eleven’s Fintech for the Post-Fiat Era is Conquering the Market
The digitalization of financial services and payments leads to people losing control over their money. Unfortunately, it is impossible to solve this problem within the fiat system. That is why the world needs new, innovative financial services that work without fiat. Last week we received information about a new player entering the market and preparing for the launch of innovative fintech products. This is the company X-eleven.
zycrypto.com
Helium (HNT) and Decred (DCR) Struggle to Stave Off New Presale Sensation Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Helium (HNT) and Decred (DCR) holders are getting drawn to the new presale star – Snowfall Protocol (SNW). The reasons aren’t far-fetched. Snowfall Protocol (SNW), launched a few weeks back, represents fresh air in a crypto atmosphere running short of enthusiasm, a benefit that Helium (HNT) and Decred (DCR) users are searching for.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Risks Crashing To $5,000 In 2023 — Standard Chartered’s Chief Strategist Warns
Bitcoin risks plummeting by another 70% to $5,000 come next year, according to Eric Robertson, the Global Head of Research at Standard Chartered Bank. In a Sunday statement, the pundit, also the bank’s chief strategist, warned of bitcoin pulling the “surprise move” come 2023, catching investors who believe the crypto market has bottomed unaware. The plunge could be caused by stringent interest rate hikes and more crypto “bankruptcies and a collapse in investor confidence in digital assets,” Robertsen added.
zycrypto.com
Botched Bitcoin Experiment Using Chivo Wallet Cost El Salvador’s Taxpayers Over $20 Million – Report
After causing great excitement upon its launch last year, El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment has come under fire, particularly with the Chivo wallet, which is said to have led to the loss of about $24 million in taxpayers’ money. Months after making Bitcoin legal tender, El Salvador launched the...
US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
Stocks are losing ground again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 400 points, or 1.2%, to 33,549 and the Nasdaq fell 2%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2%, Disney slid 3.2% and AutoZone dropped 3.7%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.8% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.
Comments / 0